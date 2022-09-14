U.S. labor chief hosts talks with union, railroads to avert shutdown

(Adds White House comments, Stellantis CEO)
DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor
Secretary Marty Walsh on Wednesday hosted talks in Washington
with freight railroad and union officials aimed at heading off a
rail shutdown looming as early as Friday that could disrupt
cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies.
With a potential work stoppage affecting freight and
passenger rail service, White House spokeswoman Karine
Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that "all
parties need to stay at the table, bargain in good faith to
resolve outstanding issues and come to an agreement."
"A shutdown of our freight rail system is (an) unacceptable
outcome for our economy and the American people and all parties
must work to avoid just that," Jean-Pierre added.
The Labor Department in a statement called the meeting
hosted by Walsh, which began around 9 a.m. EST (1300 GMT), the
latest in efforts by President Joe Biden's administration "to
encourage the parties to come to a mutually beneficial
agreement."
The administration on Tuesday said it was making contingency
plans aimed at ensuring deliveries of critical goods in the
event of a shutdown while pressing railroads and unions to reach
a deal.
A shutdown could freeze almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments,
stoke inflation, hinder supplies of food and fuel, cost the U.S.
economy about $2 billion per day and cause transportation woes.
The U.S. energy sector relies on railroads to move coal, crude
oil, ethanol and other products.
Railroads including Union Pacific, Berkshire
Hathaway's BNSF, CSX and Norfolk Southern
have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach
tentative deals with three hold-out unions representing about
60,000 workers.
If agreements are not reached, there could be union strikes
or employer lockouts. But the railroads and unions also could
agree to stay at the bargaining table, or the Democratic-led
U.S. Congress could intervene by extending talks or establishing
settlement terms.
Separately, a union representing about 4,900 machinists,
mechanics and maintenance personnel said on Wednesday its
members voted to reject a tentative agreement with a committee
that represents railroad operators.
Food, energy, automotive and retail groups have urged
Congress to intervene, saying a rail shutdown could threaten
everything from global grain supplies to shipments of goods
related to Christmas holiday shopping.
A rail stoppage also could increase the time customers wait
for vehicles.
Stellantis NV Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said
the automaker is trying to be "flexible" in the way it
transports vehicles and parts.
"The system is quite saturated right now," Tavares told
reporters during a videoconference on Wednesday. "If there is an
additional roadblock that will just increase the lead time."
The Corn Refiners Association and the National Corn Growers
Association said in a joint statement that a work stoppage would
"cripple U.S. agricultural production and supply chains and
exacerbate food price inflation."
Railroads originate 24% of U.S. grain shipments, of which
approximately half is corn. Grain shipments scheduled for
Thursday are being canceled.
U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak, which uses tracks maintained
by freight railways, is facing growing disruptions. Amtrak said
it will cancel trains on seven more long-distance routes on
Wednesday after it began canceling trains on four long-distance
routes on Tuesday.
Unions in the current talks have been offered significant
pay increases. Three of 12 unions, representing about half of
the 115,000 workers affected by the negotiations, have yet to
sign deals. They are grappling with railroads over working
conditions.
