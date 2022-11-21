Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  20:06 21/11/2022 GMT
31.20 USD   +1.02%
U.S. rail shutdown would be 'unacceptable,' White House official says
RE
04:11pRailroad Stocks Mixed as Freight Rail Union SMART Transportation Rejects Labor Deal
MT
02:49pLargest U.S. rail labor union votes against contract, raising strike risk
RE
U.S. rail shutdown would be 'unacceptable,' White House official says

11/21/2022 | 07:36pm GMT
FILE PHOTO: Deadline for railroads to reach tentative deals with unions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A shutdown of U.S. rail lines would be "unacceptable," because it would harm workers, families and businesses, a White House official said on Monday after the nation's largest rail union voted against a contract deal, raising the possibility of a strike.

The best option is still for the parties to resolve this themselves, the official said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Eric Beech)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 898 M - 12 497 M
Net income 2022 4 147 M - 3 478 M
Net Debt 2022 14 878 M - 12 480 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 66 122 M 66 122 M 55 465 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,44x
EV / Sales 2023 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 21 946
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 30,88 $
Average target price 32,77 $
Spread / Average Target 6,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Hinrichs President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean R. Pelkey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Ricky E. Johnson Senior Vice President-Engineering & Mechanical
Stephen Fortune Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSX CORPORATION-17.87%66 122
DAQIN RAILWAY CO., LTD.0.47%13 531
GMÉXICO TRANSPORTES, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.73%8 978
CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD1.74%979
PKP CARGO S.A.-8.56%127
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ-63.17%58