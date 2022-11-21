U.S. rail shutdown would be 'unacceptable,' White House official says
11/21/2022 | 07:36pm GMT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A shutdown of U.S. rail lines would be "unacceptable," because it would harm workers, families and businesses, a White House official said on Monday after the nation's largest rail union voted against a contract deal, raising the possibility of a strike.
The best option is still for the parties to resolve this themselves, the official said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Eric Beech)