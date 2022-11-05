Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
29.63 USD   +2.17%
04:17pU.S. rail union representing 4,900 workers narrowly approves contract
RE
11/02CSX Chief Financial Officer to Address Baird Global Industrial Conference
GL
11/02CSX Chief Financial Officer to Address Baird Global Industrial Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. rail union representing 4,900 workers narrowly approves contract

11/05/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A labor union representing about 4,900 rail workers said on Saturday that members narrowly ratified a tentative contract agreement with freight railroads in the United States.

The union representing locomotive machinists, roadway mechanics, and facility maintenance personnel is the seventh of 12 to approve the deal, while two unions previously voted to reject the national deal announced in mid-September.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 19 said 59% of the membership voted and it was approved by 52% of voting members after an initial unsuccessful ratification attempt last month.

The union said it was "confident that this is the best deal for our members" and said it "will continue to amplify the deficiencies in the carriers’ sick leave and attendance policies."

IAM looks "forward to sitting down with the carriers to find a solution to the overtime policies in our industry."

The National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC), which represents freight railroads in labor talks, said unions "have repeatedly agreed that short-term absences would be unpaid in favor of higher compensation for days worked and more generous sickness benefits for longer absences."

Last month, the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS) union, representing more than 6,000 members, voted against the deal as did the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees (BMWED), which represents 11,000 workers.

BMWED could initiate a work stoppage as early as Nov. 19. The rail deal included a 24% percent wage increase over a five-year period from 2020 through 2024 as well $1,000 lump sum payments in each of the next five years.

The unions represent 115,000 workers at railroads including Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX, Norfolk Southern and Kansas City Southern.

A rail shutdown could freeze almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoke inflation, cost the American economy as much as $2 billion per day and unleash a cascade of transport woes affecting U.S. energy, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and retail sectors.

Last week, more than 300 groups including the National Retail Federation and National Association of Manufacturers on urged President Joe Biden's involvement to help avoid a potential rail strike. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CSX CORPORATION
04:17pU.S. rail union representing 4,900 workers narrowly approves contract
RE
11/02CSX Chief Financial Officer to Address Baird Global Industrial Conference
GL
11/02CSX Chief Financial Officer to Address Baird Global Industrial Conference
GL
10/28U.S. rail watchdog orders top carriers to report service metrics for 6 more months
RE
10/26Rail union representing 6,000 U.S. workers votes down labor deal
RE
10/24Deutsche Bank Adjusts CSX Price Target to $36 From $41, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/21Raymond James Adjusts CSX Price Target to $33 From $31, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10/21CSX CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
10/20CSX 3Q profit up 15% as railroad hauls 2% more freight
AQ
10/20CSX 3Q Profit Increased, Boosted by Higher Prices and Volumes
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CSX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 898 M - -
Net income 2022 4 147 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 63 445 M 63 445 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,25x
EV / Sales 2023 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 21 946
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 29,63 $
Average target price 32,69 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Hinrichs President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean R. Pelkey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Ricky E. Johnson Senior Vice President-Engineering & Mechanical
Stephen Fortune Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSX CORPORATION-21.20%63 445
DAQIN RAILWAY CO., LTD.3.28%13 681
GMÉXICO TRANSPORTES, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.67%8 414
CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD5.04%985
PKP CARGO S.A.-12.27%117
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ-58.16%63