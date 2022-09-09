U.S. trucking group asks Congress to avert rail shutdowns

LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. trucking
industry group on Friday urged Congress to be prepared to
prevent railroad shutdowns if major U.S. railways and the unions
representing their workers do not have labor contracts in place
by Sept. 16.
"Congress should take swift action ... to avoid a
debilitating and unnecessary labor disruption that could cost
the country billions each day," Chris Spear, chief executive of
the American Trucking Associations (ATA), wrote in a letter to
congressional leadership on Friday.
Contract negotiations between railways including Union
Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF, and CSX
and unions representing 115,000 worker hit an impasse
this summer. President Joe Biden stepped in, appointing an
emergency board that made settlement recommendations to help
avoid disruptions to food and fuel supplies and worsening
inflation.
The railroads and unions have until just after midnight on
Sept. 16 to reach a deal based on the board's recommendations.
Failing to do so opens the door to union strikes, employer
lockouts and congressional intervention.
In the early 1990s, Congress required the two sides to
engage in final and binding arbitration to prevent disruptions
to shipping activities.
Unions and freight railroads have so far reached tentative
agreements covering 21,000 workers represented by five of the 12
unions involved in the negotiations.
Talks are "active and ongoing" a spokesperson for the
Association of American Railroads said on Friday. Unions
involved in the talks were not immediately available for
comment.
A railroad work stoppage would cost the U.S. economy $2
billion per day in output and require 467,000 long-haul trucks
daily to handle shipments diverted from rail - exceeding
supply, AAR said.
"Additional insecurity placed on the still fragile U.S.
supply chain – as we recover from COVID and other supply chain
stressors and move towards the holiday season - will harm the
economy at large and individual Americans," ATA's Spear said.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)