Certain Ordinary Shares of CT Automotive Group plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023.

December 23, 2023 Share

Certain Ordinary Shares of CT Automotive Group plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 731 days starting from 23-DEC-2021 to 24-DEC-2023.



Details:

Under the terms of the Placing Agreement, the Executive Directors have undertaken to the Company and Liberum not to dispose of any interest in any Ordinary Shares owned by them or any connected person prior to the date which is 12 months from the date of Admission (the ?Restricted Period?) and, for a further period of 12 months following expiry of the Restricted Period, only to dispose of their 32 Ordinary Shares through Liberum during that period in such a way as to maintain an orderly market, except in certain limited circumstances considered customary for an agreement of this nature.



Under the terms of the Lock-in Agreements, the Convertible Noteholders have undertaken to the Company, save in certain circumstances, not to dispose of any interest in any Ordinary Shares owned by them or any connected person prior to the date which is six months from the date of Admission.