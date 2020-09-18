Log in
CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED

(1363)
CT Environmental : CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

09/18/2020 | 04:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED

中 滔 環 保 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1363)

CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of CT Environmental Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the name of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands has changed from "SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited" to "Suntera (Cayman) Limited" (the "Cayman Islands Share Registrar") with effect from 4 September 2020. The address of the Cayman Islands Share Registrar remains unchanged.

By Order of the Board

CT Environmental Group Limited

Huang Qing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Huang Qing, Mr. Cheung Siu Fai, Mr. Li Yang and Mr. Wu Changbiao, and the independent non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. He Jingyong, Mr. Fong Wai Ho and Ms. Lai Pik Chi Peggy.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CT Environmental Group Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:39:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Qing Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shu Biao Xu Chief Operating Officer
Rong Zhou Huang Director-Technology, Research & Development
Ke Yin Zhao Chief Engineer & Vice President
Jing Yong He Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED0.00%276
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.14.79%25 871
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-20.33%12 411
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-21.60%10 578
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-15.27%9 973
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-9.60%7 638
