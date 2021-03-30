CT Environmental : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED 中滔環保集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1363)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF

THE 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

AND

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

This announcement is made by CT Environmental Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that it is unable to publish its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results") by 31 March 2021 and despatch of its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report") by 30 April 2021.

The publication of the 2020 Annual Results will be delayed as additional time is required in order to complete the audit work in respect of the 2020 Annual Results.

The aforementioned delay in publication of the 2020 Annual Results and despatch of the 2020 Annual Report constitute non-compliance of Rules 13.49(1) and 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules respectively. The Company will use its best endeavours to ensure that the 2020 Annual Results will be published as soon as practicable.

In light of the delay in the publication of the 2020 Annual Results, the Board meeting in respect of reviewing and approving, among other matters, the 2020 Annual Results will be postponed. The Company will make further announcement(s) to provide updates on the above matters as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the SFO.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company ("Shares") on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019. Trading in the Shares will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company

By order of the Board

CT Environmental Group Limited

Lam Wai Tong

Acting Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Wai Tong (Acting Chairman), Mr. Man Wai Lun and Mr. Wu Changbiao, the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. Huang Qing and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. He Jingyong, Mr. Fong Wai Ho, Ms. Lai Pik Chi Peggy and Mr. Chung

Yuk Lun.