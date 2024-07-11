Annual Report 2023 - 2024
CT LAND DEVELOPMENT PLC
Contents
Overview
Financial Highlight
Chairman's Message
Profile of Directors
Corporate Governance
Report of Senior Independent Director
Related Party Transactions Review Committee Report
The Remuneration Committee Report
Financial Statements
Annual Report of the Board of Directors on the Affairs of the Company
Statement of Directors' Responsibility
Audit Committee Report
Independent Auditor's Report
Statement of Profit or Loss & Other Comprehensive Income
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Financial Statements
Supplementary Information
Statement of Value Added
Shareholder and Investor Information
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Form of Proxy
Corporate Information
AN ICONIC LANDMARK
CT Land Development PLC is the owning company of Majestic City, Sri Lanka's premier shopping mall-cum- entertainmentcomplex, the vision of the founding Chairman, the late Mr. Albert A. Page.
We are a part of CT Holdings Group of Companies and take pride in continuing the founding Chairman of
Mr. Albert A.Page's pioneering vision of growth and success in every activity we undertake...
Majestic City, fondly known as MC by many, is situated in the heart of Colombo and has been the pulse of all Lankans for over four decades. True to its name it is a city which is majestic in structure as well as in the array of services offered.
Covering all aspects of entertainment from Cinemas to GameOn, Shopping to Food Arena, it's a retreat for the young and the old. With the convenience of multiple access and over 160 parking slots, it also houses several ATMS as well as a leading Supermarket, making it the perfect one-stop-shop for locals as well as tourists. Being the trailblazer in bringing a premier lifestyle experience that elevated our city to international standards, Majestic City is still the most sought out shopping destination by one and all.
Financial Highlight
Year ended 31st March
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
Rs. '000
% Change
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
OPERATING RESULTS
Revenue
467,672
33.8%
349,472
146,783
347,468
559,710
Results from Operating Activities
1,065,727
334.3%
245,375
72,852
152,001
315,336
Finance Cost
(25,667)
-18.6%
(31,538)
(16,835)
(16,100)
(6,975)
Share of Profit-Equity Accounted Investee
-
-
-
(41,848)
(72,681)
(48,853)
Profit
before Taxation
1,040,064
371.7%
220,499
14,169
63,220
259,508
Profit
after Taxation
728,306
-1511.9%
(51,582)
(16,964)
127,738
187,330
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
716,357
1631.4%
(46,777)
(10,316)
123,343
179,184
ASSETS
Non Current Assets
6,018,470
20.9%
4,976,091
4,819,600
4,755,874
4,743,615
Current Assets
151,831
5.0%
144,596
159,012
206,396
207,782
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Stated Capital
1,982,500
0.0%
1,982,500
1,982,500
1,982,500
1,982,500
Reserves
2,668,180
36.7%
1,951,823
2,011,277
2,021,593
1,959,187
Deferred Liabilities
1,129,497
42.6%
792,346
514,785
486,624
560,058
Other Long Term Liabilities
265,641
-10.9%
298,224
356,587
208,910
233,062
Current Liabilities
124,482
29.9%
95,795
113,461
262,642
216,590
KEY INDICATORS
Earnings per Share (Rs.)
8.96
-1500.6%
(0.64)
(0.21)
1.57
2.31
Net Assets per Share (Rs.)
57.24
18.2%
48.42
49.15
49.28
48.51
Market Price per Share (Rs.)
25.80
-4.4%
27.10
25.80
27.00
20.40
OTHERS
Market Capitalization (Rs. '000)
2,096,250
-4.4%
2,201,875
2,096,250
2,193,750
1,657,500
Price Earnings Ratio (times)
2.88
-106.8%
(47.07)
(203.22)
17.17
8.85
Dividends per Share (Rs.)
-
-
-
-
0.75
2.25
Interest Cover (times)
41.52
-5.21
7.78
4.33
9.44
45.21
Current Ratio (times)
1.22
-19.2%
1.51
1.40
0.79
0.96
Dividend Yield (%)
-
-
-
-
2.78
11.03
Equity to Total Assets (%)
75.37
-1.9%
76.83
80.22
80.69
79.61
Number of Shares in Issue ('000)
81,250
0.0%
81,250
81,250
81,250
81,250
Chairman's Message
Dear Shareholders,
I am pleased to present the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024.
Property takes cognizance of the increasing rental income as well. The value of the property subsequent to the revaluation is Rs 5.80 Bn which is made up of the land value of Rs 4.2 Bn and building value of Rs 1.6 Bn. The fair value gain does not constitute a cash profit.
Performance Highlights
Despite the challenges presented by the global economic environment, our company has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability. Our shopping mall has continued to attract a diverse range of tenants and shoppers, leading to sustained footfall and robust financial performance. We have maintained a strong occupancy rate, reflecting the continued demand for premium retail spaces in our properties.
In the previous two years, we reported about the impact on the company due to the macro-economic challenges faced by the company and the decisions made to face such challenges. One component was the support extended to some tenants via rental reductions to sustain their businesses through the period of economic turmoil. The levels of such discounts were reduced in a step- by-step manner and have now been almost completely lifted. Further, rentals of other tenants were revised upwards during the year as well. These revisions resulted in an increase in rental income for the year by 51.8% compared to the previous year. Rental incomes will see further increase in the ensuing year when the full year's impact of the rental increases are reflected in the financial statements. Total occupancy of the premises stands at 72%, which is approximately the same as the previous year.
The increased income, however, was offset by increases in expenses, primarily in Electricity tariffs. Cost increases in services such as security and janitorial services also increased expenses. Staff costs also had to be revised in keeping with market conditions.
The Company booked a gain on the revaluation of Investment Property of Rs 1,023.4 Mn (2023 - Rs 162.8 Mn). The increased gain on the re-valuation of the Investment
Refurbishment of property
This improving trend in the topline revenue and in line with our commitment to providing a high-quality shopping experience, the Board of Directors and the management are presently evaluating proposals for a major refurbishment of our flagship Mall, which is expected to commence shortly. This initiative represents a significant investment in our future and underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in our properties.
The refurbishment will encompass several key elements such as:
- Modernization of Facilities: Upgrading common areas, enhancing accessibility, and improving overall aesthetics to create a more inviting and comfortable environment for our visitors.
- Sustainability: Implementing eco-friendly technologies and practices to reduce our environmental footprint and promote sustainability throughout our operations.
- Technological Integration: Enhancing our digital infrastructure to provide connectivity, innovative services, and a personalized shopping experience for our customers.
- Tenant Mix Optimization: Curating a diverse and dynamic tenant mix that meets the evolving preferences of our shoppers and enhances the overall vibrancy of our mall.
The entire project is expected to cost about Rs 2.0 Bn and will be funded through internal funds and borrowings. The Mall will function throughout the period of the work and may cause some limited disruptions. However, every effort will be made to minimize inconvenience to patrons of the mall.
Looking Ahead
As we embark on this exciting new chapter, I am confident that the refurbishment project will not only enhance the value of our assets but also position us for sustained success in the years to come. Our strategic vision remains focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders, tenants, and customers through innovation, excellence, and community engagement.
I would like to express my gratitude to our board of directors, management team, employees, and partners for their unwavering dedication and hard work. I also wish to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support. Together, we will navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, ensuring a bright and prosperous future for our company.
Signed.
Louis Page
Chairman
10th July 2024
Profile of Directors
Mr. L. R. Page
Chairman, Non-Executive Director
Louis R. Page is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka and a Fellow Member
of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK). He is also the Chairman of Cargills (Ceylon) PLC. He has held a number of Board and Senior Management positions at the highest level in overseas public companies and public institutions.
Mr. Joseph Page
Deputy Chairman/Managing Director, Executive Director
Mr. Joseph C. Page is a Director of CT Holdings PLC and Cargills (Ceylon) PLC. He is also a Director of Ceylon Theatres (Pvt.) Ltd. and C T Properties Limited. He has over 35 years of management experience in the private sector.
Mr. R. Selvaskandan
Independent Non-Executive Director
With more than four decades of experience in legal practice and management, Mr. Selvaskandan is a highly accomplished Attorney-at-Law (SL) and admitted as a Solicitor of England & Wales, Canberra and Hong Kong. He is an expert in corporate and commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, banking and financing matters, investment structuring and project development.
Mr. Selvaskandan is a Senior Partner at Varners, a leading law firm in Sri Lanka, where he has served since 2004. He was admitted to the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka as an
Attorney-at-Law in 1982 and has since built an impressive career in private practice and public service.
He was a State Counsel at the Attorney General's Department in Sri Lanka before serving as a Partner in a renowned law firm in Hong Kong for more than two decades.
Mr. Selvaskandan is also Director of Laugfs Gas PLC and serves on the board of several other prominent companies, including Abans PLC and Abans Electricals PLC.
Mr. A. T. P. Edirisinghe
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. A. T. Priya Edirisinghe is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka, Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK), and holds a Diploma in Commercial Arbitration. He was the Senior Partner of Bakertilly Edirisinghe & Co., Chartered Accountants and currently serves as Consultant/Advisor. He
is the Managing Director of PE Management Consultants (Pvt) Ltd. He counts over 50 years' experience in both public practice and in the private sector. He serves on the boards of a number of other listed and non-listed companies where in some companies he also serves as Chairman/Member of the Audit Committee, Related Party Transactions Review Committee, and Member of the Remuneration Committee.
Mr. Edirisinghe is a member of the Company's Audit Committee, Related Party Transactions Review Committee and Remuneration Committee.
Dr. T. Senthilverl
Non Executive Director
Dr. T. Senthilverl has over five decades of active engagement in manufacturing, trading, land development, irrigation, power and energy, construction, management, industrial turnkey projects, air and sea cargo logistics and share trading. He is a director of several public and private companies.
Mr. Sanjay Niles
Executive Director
Mr. Sanjay Chandrahasan Niles is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK. He is also a Director of CT Holdings PLC, Executive Director of Ceylon Theatres (Pvt) Ltd., and a Director of other Companies within the CT Holdings Group.
Mr. Ranjit Page
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Ranjit Page has been a pivotal figure in the transformation of Cargills (Ceylon) PLC, playing a crucial role in evolving the company from a small-scale operation to a leading Sri Lankan corporate that meets the diverse needs of communities across Sri Lanka. His visionary leadership and strategic acumen were key in establishing the Cargills business model, which facilitated the company's expansion into various sectors including food retailing, food manufacturing, restaurants, and banking. Under his guidance, Cargills has become a household name
in Sri Lanka, known as a socially responsible and community-focused organization. He also serves as the Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of CT Holdings PLC and serves on the board of several Group subsidiaries. He was also the former Chairman of Cargills Bank.
Mr. P. P. Edirisinghe
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. Priyan Edirisinghe was appointed to the Board in October 2021 and currently serves as an Independent Director of the Company and Chairman of the Audit and Related Party Transactions Review committees.
Mr. Edirisinghe is a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years of experience in the private sector and in the professional practice. He is presently Managing Partner of Baker Tilly Edirisinghe & Co., Chartered Accountants, one of the top ten audit, tax, and consulting firms in Sri Lanka. He is a Fellow Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka (FCA), and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing UK (ACIM). He also holds an MBA from the University of Southern Queensland, Australia.
Mr. Edirisinghe currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of Dialog Finance PLC, and Chairman of the Audit and Related Party Transactions Review Committees.
Mr. H. A. S. Madanayake
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. Suren Madanayake is a Mechanical Engineer from the University of Texas at Austin, USA. He was appointed to the Board of ACL Cables PLC in June 1991 and appointed as Managing Director in September 2005. He serves directorship in various companies, including Kelani Cables PLC. He also serves as Trustee of CCC Foundation of Sri Lanka, which is an approved charity.
Mr. A. J. D. Selvanayagam
Senior Independent Director
Mr. Anthony Joel Dilharan Selvanayagam received his education at St. Josephs' College, Colombo
10. He is currently the Chairman of Hovael Construction (Private) Limited and Hovael Holdings (Private) Limited.
Corporate Governance
Section 9 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange - "Corporate Governance" sets out the Corporate Governance requirements of listed companies. The Directors hereby confirm that the Company complies with the said section of the Listing Rules as at 31st March 2024.
Company's adherence to the Corporate Governance Rules as required by Section 9 of the Listing Rules of the CSE:
Status of
CSE Rule
Compliance
Details/Reference
9.1 Applicability of Corporate Governance Rules
9.1.3
A statement confirming compliance
with Corporate Governance
Compliant
Rules
9.2 Policies
9.2.1/ 9.2.2/ Requirement pertaining to establishment and disclosure of
Effective from
9.2.3/ 9.2.4 policies set out in the listing rules.
01/10/2024
9.3 Board Committees
Ensuring that the following Board committees are established and
are functioning effectively.
9.3.1
(a) Nominations and Governance Committee
Effective from
(b) Remuneration Committee
01/10/2024
(c) Audit Committee
(d) Related Party Transactions Review Committee
Comply with the composition, responsibilities and disclosures
9.3.2
required in respect of the above Board committees as set out in
Compliant
CSE Rules.
The Chairperson of the Board of Directors shall not be the
Effective from
9.3.3
Chairperson of the Board Committees referred to in Rule 9.3.1
01/10/2024
above.
9.4 Adherence to principles of democracy in the adoption of meeting procedures and the conduct of all General Meetings with shareholders
9.4.1
Maintain records of all resolutions and specified information pertaining to the resolutions considered at any General Meetings.
Compliant
9.4.2
Communication and relations with shareholders and investors
a)/b)/ c)/d)
9.5 Policy on matters relating to the Board of Directors
Compliant
9.5.1
Establish and maintain a formal policy governing matters relating to the Board of Directors
Effective from 01/10/2024
9.5.2
Confirm compliance with the requirements of the policy referred to in Rule 9.5.1 in the Annual Report
Effective from 01/10/2024
9.6 Chairperson and CEO
9.6.1
The Chairperson shall be a Non-Executive Director and the positions of the Chairperson and CEO shall not be held by the same individual, unless otherwise a SID is appointed by such Entity.
Position of the
Chairperson and CEO
Compliant
is not held by the
same person and the
Chairman is a NED
