Annual Report of the Board of Directors on the Affairs of the Company

AN ICONIC LANDMARK

CT Land Development PLC is the owning company of Majestic City, Sri Lanka's premier shopping mall-cum- entertainmentcomplex, the vision of the founding Chairman, the late Mr. Albert A. Page.

We are a part of CT Holdings Group of Companies and take pride in continuing the founding Chairman of

Mr. Albert A.Page's pioneering vision of growth and success in every activity we undertake...

Majestic City, fondly known as MC by many, is situated in the heart of Colombo and has been the pulse of all Lankans for over four decades. True to its name it is a city which is majestic in structure as well as in the array of services offered.

Covering all aspects of entertainment from Cinemas to GameOn, Shopping to Food Arena, it's a retreat for the young and the old. With the convenience of multiple access and over 160 parking slots, it also houses several ATMS as well as a leading Supermarket, making it the perfect one-stop-shop for locals as well as tourists. Being the trailblazer in bringing a premier lifestyle experience that elevated our city to international standards, Majestic City is still the most sought out shopping destination by one and all.