CT Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund (CTF) Key Features 04/07/2023 | 02:25am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields KEY FACTS DOCUMENT EFFECTIVE DATE: APRIL 2023 COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS KEY FEATURES OF THE CT CHILD TRUST FUND (CTF) AND TERMS & CONDITIONS The Financial Conduct Authority is the independent financial conduct regulator. It requires us, Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited, to give you this important information to help you decide whether our Child Trust Fund is right for you. You should read this CTINVEST.CO.UK document carefully so that you understand what you are buying, and then keep it safe for future reference. CT Child Trust Fund Key Features Document ('KFD') INTRODUCTION The CT Child Trust Fund ("CT CTF") is a savings plan for children born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011. A Child Trust Fund enables you to invest in a range of Investment Trusts that Columbia Threadneedle manages. The CT CTF Shares account offers a range of funds. The CTF Stakeholder account invests in the CT FTSE All-Share Tracker Fund only. A CT CTF account can play a valuable role in financial planning for your child's future. A CT CTF gives you the opportunity to invest in Investment Funds with the aim of increasing the value of your investment. This document contains important information about, and is the contract for, the CT CTF. There are two sections: Key Features

Terms & Conditions (General and CT Child Trust Fund) Along with the 'Investing for your children' document, these will help you decide whether investing in a CT CTF is right for you. Read this document carefully to fully understand the investment you are about to make and the terms you are about to agree to. If you have questions, please call our Investor Services team on 0800 136 420. Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Calls may be recorded or monitored for training and quality purposes. You can also email us at invest@columbiathreadneedle.com or visit our website ctinvest.co.uk. Our Investor Services team cannot give any advice on the suitability of investing in our plans or on how to make investment selections within these plans. We are not required to assess the suitability of our plans and the Investment Funds for you. As we have assessed our Investment Funds as non-complex investments, we are not required to consider whether they are appropriate for you. This means you are not protected under FCA rules on assessing suitability or appropriateness. If you are in any doubt about your investment choices, you should contact a financial adviser. Terms that are capitalised in this document are defined terms. You can find the definitions in the Terms and Conditions. US/Canadian investors - You should notify us if you move to the US or Canada. If you move to the US or Canada after opening your plan, restrictions may apply. SECTION 01 KEY FEATURES THE AIMS OF THE CTF ACCOUNT AND THE INVESTMENT OPTIONS n The CT CTF Shares account gives an easy, flexible and tax-efficient way to invest for an eligible child. It offers the opportunity to invest in the share of the Investment Trusts Columbia Threadneedle offers. Please read the latest Key Information Document ("KID") for the Investment Trusts which can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. n The CT CTF Stakeholder account offers a tax-efficient way to invest in the CT FTSE All-Share Tracker Fund for an eligible child. Please read the latest Key Investor Information Document ("KIID") for this fund which can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Please also read the Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosures for the plan before deciding to invest; these can also be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Please contact us if you wish to receive the regulatory disclosures in paper form. To view daily updated share prices and performance information on our Investment Funds, visit our website ctinvest.co.uk. You can also look at monthly factsheets and the latest Report and Accounts for each Investment Trust. YOUR INVESTMENT A CTF could only be opened with the Government voucher but you can transfer an existing CTF to a CT CTF account, or alternatively to a CT Junior ISA account - for further information please visit ctinvest.co.uk. Lump sum investments - for the Shares account, the minimum investment is £100 per account. For the Stakeholder account the minimum investment is £10. Regular investments - for the Shares account, the minimum monthly investment is £25 per account. For the Stakeholder account the minimum monthly investment is £10. You can invest up to a maximum of £9,000 for birthdays that end in the the 2023/2024 tax year, which equates to £750 every month for 12 months. 2 CT Child Trust Fund Key Features Document ('KFD') Fund Name Minimum lump sum Minimum monthly saving Maximum lump sum* Maximum monthly saving Stakeholder Account £10 £10 £9,000 £750 Shares Account £100 per account £25 per account £9,000 £750 *Maximum limit for birthday years ending during the 2023/24 tax year. You can buy and sell shares in the CT CTF on any Business Day. Postal requests we receive by 5pm (online requests by 11:59pm) on any business day will normally be carried out on the next business day. You can start, stop, or change your monthly contributions or make a lump sum contribution. We also accept contributions from third parties, for example grandparents, directly into a CT CTF. You should view this as a long term investment IMPORTANCE NOTICE: The Child Trust Fund (CTF) is a long-termtax-efficient savings account for children born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011. A new CTF cannot be opened but you can transfer an existing Child Trust Fund to Columbia Threadneedle. For further information please visit ctinvest.co.uk or the Government website gov.uk/child-trust-funds. THE AIMS OF OUR PLANS AND THE INVESTMENT OPTIONS We offer a range of Investment Funds, that aim to provide income, capital growth, or a combination of both. To view daily updated performance information, please visit our website: ctinvest.co.uk. There are also factsheets to download and copies of the latest set of Report and Accounts. Risk Each Investment Fund is designed to provide the investment exposure described in its investment objectives. How you decide on the suitability of an Investment Fund for you depends on your investment requirements and attitude to risk. As an investor you will be exposed to the risks associated with investment in shares. The value and income from investments is not guaranteed and can fall as well as rise due to stock market and currency movements. You should understand that you may not get back the full amount that you originally invested. You should also be aware that market movements can impact any Investment Fund regardless of how well the portfolio manager performs and you should be familiar with the specific risks associated with the Investment Fund(s) in which you are investing and prepared to take on those risks. You should also note that the base currency of Investment Fund is sterling and the return on your investment will be affected by charges. If you are in any doubt as to the suitability of an Investment Fund for your investment needs, please consult a financial adviser. We do not provide investment advice based on individual circumstances. The specific investment risks for each Investment Fund are described in their KID/KIID, which you should read prior to deciding to invest. General risks applicable to Investment Funds Derivatives - Certain Investment Funds may use derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio management (EPM) unless the fund is stated to be able to use derivatives for investment purposes. EPM restricts the use of derivatives to the reduction of risk, the reduction of cost and the generation of additional capital or income within an acceptably low level of risk. EPM transactions must be economically appropriate and the exposure fully covered. Charges taken from capital - Certain Investment Funds prioritise generating income over capital growth. These Investment Funds may deduct part or all of their management charge from capital. This increases the amount of income available at the expense of capital growth. Investment Funds may also deduct charges and expenses from capital, if they have not earned enough income to cover these charges and expenses. This will reduce capital and limit its growth. Liquidity - Investment Funds may invest in smaller companies. Shares in smaller companies are generally traded less frequently than those in larger companies. This means both buying and selling shares in smaller companies may be difficult, and individual share prices may be subject to short-term price swings. 3 CT Child Trust Fund Key Features Document ('KFD') Price volatility - In certain circumstances, for example extreme market volatility, shares in an Investment Fund could be suspended from dealing without us notifying you in advance. You would not be able to purchase or sell these shares until the suspension is lifted. Risks relating to Investment Trusts Gearing - Investment trusts can borrow money to make additional investments. This is known as "gearing" and is intended to boost your return on investment. However, it can also increase risk. Gearing tends to have a positive effect on the value of the trusts in a rising market, and an unfavourable effect in a falling market. Premiums and discounts - As Investment Trust shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange, their price is determined by market factors, such as supply and demand between buyers and sellers. The price will not necessarily accurately reflect the underlying value of the Investment Trust's portfolio of investments (its "Net Asset Value" or NAV). The share price of an Investment Trust may be either higher than the NAV - in other words, they are traded at a premium, or lower than the NAV - in other words, they are traded at a discount. Discounts and premiums vary constantly. Buying shares at a discount could be seen as value for money, but there is no guarantee the discount will narrow and there is a risk that it may widen further. Many factors influence the discount or premium and a large discount does not necessarily indicate a bargain. Other Important Points Investment needs - If you open a CT CTF to fund a specific need, for example to pay university costs, you may not achieve your goal if you do not maintain your contributions or if your investment does not grow sufficiently. Changing your mind - Applications to transfer to a CTF from another plan manager will be subject to a 14 day cooling off period. Transfers to the CT CTF will only be actioned after the required 14 day cooling-off period has elapsed. Columbia Threadneedle will undertake the transfer as soon as reasonably possible, but in any event not more than 30 days following receipt of the instruction. In the case of the CT CTF this will be no more than 30 days following the expiry of the cooling-off period. YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED What is an investment trust? The Investment Trusts we describe in this document are investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. Investment Trusts own a portfolio of investments that are managed by professional fund managers. Owning shares of an Investment Trust allows you to spread your investment risk across a number of investments and potentially benefit from the expertise of professional fund managers. The Investment Trusts available to CT CTF holders include UK-authorised Investment Trusts and overseas closed- ended investment companies, but all are listed on the London Stock Exchange. What is a Child Trust Fund (CTF)? A CTF is an account held for a child. It is a tax-efficient way of investing in shares, investment trusts and other savings vehicles. The Government made the first contribution through the CTF voucher. It is tax-efficient because the growth in the account is not subject to personal income tax or capital gains tax. What types of CTF are available? There are three types of CTF account - Shares, Stakeholder and Savings. What is the CT CTF? Columbia Threadneedle offer a Shares CTF and a Stakeholder CTF. Columbia Threadneedle do not offer a cash Savings CTF. Accounts that mature, this is when the child reaches 18, are retained within the same account but designated as a Matured Shares or Stakeholder CTF. What is the difference between Shares and Stakeholder CTF accounts? The 'Shares' CTF account is not subject to the Stakeholder account requirements. The Stakeholder account must comply with certain Government criteria, although Stakeholder status does not imply any endorsement from the Government. The Stakeholder CTF account must have some exposure to equities, although the investment choice is limited as shown by the table directly below. The minimum contribution for all Stakeholder CTFs is £10 and charges are capped at 1.5% a year. Stakeholder CTFs need to conform to certain criteria and as such the only fund option is the Tracker Fund. 4 CT Child Trust Fund Key Features Document ('KFD') Is my child eligible? Every child born on or after 1 September 2002 and before 3 January 2011 was eligible to receive a lump sum from the Government in the form of a CTF voucher, as long as Child Benefit was awarded and they were resident in the UK. The Junior ISA (JISA) is available for those under the age of 18 years who did not qualify for a CTF. It is possible to transfer a Child Trust Fund into a Junior ISA. For further information please visit ctinvest.co.uk or the Government website gov.uk/child-trust-funds. Who can open a CTF? To be able to open a CTF on behalf of a child, you must have parental responsibility for that child. You may be the child's natural parent, or a person who has legally adopted the child or a person who has been granted legal authority by the courts. The person opening the CTF will become the `Registered Contact'. The Registered Contact is responsible for investment choices within the CTF and all further instructions regarding the account must come from them. Please note there can only be one Registered Contact per account. We are not able to accept applications for a CT CTF from investors located in the US or Canada. If you move to the US or Canada after opening your plan, restrictions may apply. What if my child is not eligible? There are a variety of other savings plans available, including the CT Junior Investment Account and CT Junior ISA. Please ask us for a booklet or visit our website, ctinvest.co.uk. Change in personal circumstances Should personal circumstances change, we can amend details of the Registered Contact. Please contact our Investor Services Team for further details. Where a child for whom the CTF account has been set up is under 16 years of age, postal instructions received from the Registered Contact to update their address will result in the address details for both the Registered Contact and the child being updated unless we are advised otherwise. Who can contribute to a CTF account? Anyone can make contributions to the account whether they are parents, grandparents, other family members or friends. Only the Registered Contact is allowed to make investment decisions. In accordance with anti-money laundering legislation, we may need to verify the identity of the registered contact, anyone paying into the account and/or the child. During this process we may ask for identification to be provided, or use a credit reference agency to do this. The child will be verified as the registered account holder when they turn 18, and will be required to provide completed documentation with identification to update the account.Contributions made by other people will need to be completed on a standard Top up form and countersigned by the Registered Contact. We will notify the Registered Contact when further contributions are made to the CTF. The minimum/maximum monthly savings per holding limits can be split between more than one bank account. Are there contribution limits? The government has set the maximum that can be contributed each year up to a limit of £9,000 for a birthday year ending in the 2023/24 tax year. For this purpose, a 'birthday year' is the 12 month period starting on your child's birthday. For example, if the child's birthday is on 9 January, the birthday year will end on 8 January the following year. If contributions into the CTF in one year do not reach the maximum allowed, any remaining allowance cannot be carried forward to the next year. How do I apply for a CTF? You can transfer an existing CTF to a CT CTF account provided that the entire CTF is transferred and that, in the case of a CTF Shares account, the minimum transfer in value is £100. Simply complete the CT Child Trust Fund (CTF) Transfer Form (available on our website, ctinvest.co.uk, or by requesting it from our Investor Services Team). We contact your existing CTF plan provider and arrange the transfer for you. We only accept transfers as cash, and we can't accept further contributions into the new CT CTF until your existing CTF manager has completed the transfer. Please note we can only take instructions from the Registered Contact. You cannot transfer a Matured CTF into a CT CTF but you can transfer it into a CT ISA, CT LISA or General Investment Account. You can find more details of these plans on our website ctinvest.co.uk or by requesting them from our Investor Service team. What confirmation will I receive? Within five days expiry of the cooling-off period, we send you a Welcome Pack confirming we have set up your account. You also receive information on your right to change your mind. How do I make subsequent contributions to a CT CTF? To make a lump sum contribution, you can send a CT CTF Top Up form with a cheque made payable to Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited. The Top Up form is available at ctinvest.co.uk/documents or by contacting our Investor Services team. Alternatively you can invest through the online Investor Portal or our app using a debit card - please note that this option is only available to the Registered Contact on the CTF. 5 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer CT Private Equity Trust plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:24:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC 02:35a Ct Private Equity Trust : Sale of Proceeds – Combined ISA & LISA PU 02:35a Ct Private Equity Trust : Investment Trust ISA, Lifetime ISA and General Investment Accoun.. PU 02:35a Ct Private Equity Trust : Junior Investment Account (JIA) Key Features PU 02:35a Ct Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund Maturity Election form PU 02:35a Ct Private Equity Trust : Junior ISA (JISA) Key Features PU 02:25a Ct Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund (CTF) Key Features PU 02:25a Ct Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund to CT Junior ISA transfer form PU 02:15a Ct Private Equity Trust : Individual Savings Account (ISA) top-up form PU 02:15a Ct Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund (CTF) top-up form PU 02:15a Ct Private Equity Trust : Junior ISA (JISA) top-up form PU