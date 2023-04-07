CT Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund (CTF) top-up form

CT Child Trust Fund (CTF)

This form needs to be used to top-up an existing Child Trust Fund (CTF), either by:

Lump sum, or

Monthly Direct Debit (starting a new one or changing the amount of an existing one)

If you have any queries, please email our Investor Services Team at investor.enquiries@columbiathreadneedle.com or call 0345 600 3030.

The Registered Contact for the account should read the latest Key Information Documents (KIDs) or Key Investor Information Document (KIID) for your preferred investment(s), and the Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for your Savings Plan and selected investment(s). These documents can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Paper copies can be ordered on request.