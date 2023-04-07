Advanced search
    FPEO   GB0030738271

CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC

(FPEO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:01 2023-04-06 am EDT
455.00 GBX   +0.66%
Ct Private Equity Trust : Sale of Proceeds – Combined ISA & LISA
PU
Ct Private Equity Trust : Investment Trust ISA, Lifetime ISA and General Investment Account (GIA) Key Features
PU
Ct Private Equity Trust : Junior Investment Account (JIA) Key Features
PU
CT Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund Maturity Election form

04/07/2023 | 02:35am EDT
Maturity Election Form

CT Child Trust Fund (CTF)

Please use this form:

When you're over 18 and want to give an instruction regarding your matured CTF.

You must tell us what to do with all of your shares. You can pick a combination of options, but you cannot give us a partial instruction. This form will be rejected if we don't receive instruction for 100% of your holdings.

Please complete this form in block capitals and black ink.

Please return the form to:

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited

PO Box 11114

22CTF/1

Chelmsford

04/23

CM99 2DG

Part 1 Personal details

Please ensure you supply your address, date of birth, Nationality and National Insurance number

CT Child Trust Fund account number:

Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other)

First name(s) in full

Surname

Permanent residential address

Postcode

National Insurance number

Date of birth

Nationality

Telephone

Email address

Data Protection

All personal information submitted with this application form will be treated in accordance with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited's Privacy Notice which is available at: ctinvest.co.uk/privacy. In the Privacy Summary Statement included with this application form, we have provided you with some key information about how we process your personal information. There is a lot more information contained in our Privacy Notice, which we recommend that you read. Should you have any questions regarding how we process your personal information, we have provided you with key contact information in the Privacy Summary Statement, as well as in our Privacy Notice.

Marketing

We would like to provide you with details of financial services and products that we offer which we think you might find interesting. If you would NOT like to receive such information, please tick this box . If at any time you change your mind, please let us know by emailing us at preferences@columbiathreadneedle.com. For full details of how we use your personal information, please visit ctinvest.co.uk/privacy.

Part 2 Let us know what you want to do with your account

Do you want to sell any of your shares now?

No

Yes, all of my shares

Yes, some of my shares

Continue onto part 4 to let us know what to do with your shares.

Let us know the details in part 3.

Let us know the sale details in part 3 and then complete part 4 to tell us what to do with the rest of your shares. We cannot carry out your request until we have an instruction for all of your holdings.

1

Part 3 Making a withdrawal

You only need to complete this part if you are selling some or all of your shares now. If you are selling some of your shares, you have to have at least £100 left to transfer into a new account. If there is less than that, we'll sell the whole account, close the account and send you the proceeds. We must receive instructions for 100% of your holdings.

Which shares do you want to sell?

Full account

Or to sell part of the account, please fill in the table below.

Trust name

European Assets Trust (ordinary shares)

CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust (ordinary shares)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust (ordinary shares)

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (ordinary shares)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (growth shares)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (income shares)

CT Private Equity Trust (ordinary shares)

F&C Investment Trust (ordinary shares)

CT UK High Income Trust (ordinary shares)

CT UK High Income Trust (B shares)

CT UK High Income Trust (units)

CT Property Trust Limited (ordinary shares)

ICG Enterprise Trust (ordinary shares)

TR Property Investment Trust (ordinary shares)

CT FTSE All-Share Tracker Fund

Cash Deposit Fund/Restricted Investor Cash Fund

Cash amount OR

Number of

OR Total holding

required

shares to be sold

(tick box)

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

If you haven't already done so, you need to send us proof of your UK bank account, for example a bank statement which has been issued by post or printed in a branch within the last three months (but not ones printed off the internet). Alternatively, we can accept a pre-printedpay-in slip (normally found at the back of your cheque book) or a cancelled cheque. Without proof of your bank account we will be unable to send the proceeds to your bank/building society and a cheque will be dispatched to the registered address.

Please complete your bank details below.

Sort code

Account number

Account name

Verifying your identity

Before we can pay your proceeds out to you, we need to have verified your identity. There's information on our website ctinvest.co.uk about the documents we can accept for proof of your bank details and identity verification.

I've already sent my verification documents

I've enclosed my verification documents with this form

Confirming the sale of some/all of your shares

  • I can confirm the details provided on this form are correct
  • I can confirm that I am the account holder and I am over 18
  • I understand that this sale is made under the terms and conditions of the Matured CTF

Signature

Date

2

Part 4 Transferring your shares

Complete this part if you want to move some/all of your shares to another plan.

Where do you want to move your investment?

• Into a new Columbia Threadneedle account

We will open a new account for you, please specify further down the page how you want this account set up. The minimum needed to open a new Columbia Threadneedle account is £100. If the value of your Matured CTF is below this, we can still open a new account for you if you make a regular monthly or lump sum top-up along with this Election form. Top-up forms are available on our website or on request.

• Combine with an existing Columbia Threadneedle account already in your name Please provide your existing account number and proceed to the declaration in part 6

• To another Savings Plan provider Complete part 7 of this form instead

What Columbia Threadneedle account do you want to open?

I'd like to open a CT Individual Savings account (ISA)

I'd like to open a CT General Investment Account (GIA)

I'd like to open a CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account (Lifetime ISA)

The Lifetime ISA has a current annual investment limit of £4,000. If you have more than this in your Child Trust Fund account, the remaining shares can be transferred into an ISA or General Investment Account.

I'd like to transfer the rest of my shares into a CT Individual Savings Account (ISA)

I'd like to transfer the rest of my shares into a CT General Investment Account (GIA)

To open your Lifetime ISA you'll need to complete part 5 to indicate how much you'd like to make available to invest by selling from your current holdings.

Additional options

The account fees will be set so that they are deducted from your account. If you would like to pay these fees by Direct Debit, you can change this through the Investor Portal or complete the form "Paying your fees by Direct Debit".

Dividends will continue to be reinvested into your new account. You can change this through the Investor Portal or complete the form "Investment trust dividend". Applicable to ISA and GIA accounts only.

If you would like to make additional contributions, you can make these through our Investor Portal or complete the relevant "Top-up" form for the account you selected.

You can register for the Investor Portal as soon as you have your new account number by visiting ctinvest.co.uk. If you prefer to send instructions by post, you can find any forms you need on our website or by contacting our Investor Services Team.

3

Part 5 Opening a Lifetime ISA

Please complete this section if you wish to use some or all of your investments to open a Lifetime ISA. You need to decide how much you would like to make available to invest in your Lifetime ISA, by selling from your current holdings. There is a dealing charge of £12 for each fund selected in the Lifetime ISA.

Please complete the value of shares you wish to sell from each investment trust in Column 1, and use column 2 to allocate funds between your investments.

Trust name

European Assets Trust (ordinary shares)

CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust (ordinary shares)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust (ordinary shares)

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (ordinary shares)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (growth shares)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (income shares)

CT Private Equity Trust (ordinary shares)

F&C Investment Trust (ordinary shares)

ICG Enterprise Trust (ordinary shares)*

CT UK High Income Trust (ordinary shares)

CT UK High Income Trust (B shares)

CT UK High Income Trust (units)

CT Property Trust Limited (ordinary shares)

TR Property Investment Trust (ordinary shares)

UIL Limited ORD 10P (DI)*

CT FTSE All-Share Tracker Fund (SC2 accumulation shares)*

Cash Deposit Fund/Restricted Investor Cash Fund

SEDOL Code

(for office use only)

BHJVQ59

0346328

B4ZPCJ0

BKLXD97

B2PP252

B2PP3J3

3073827

0346607

0329200

B1N4G29

B1N4H59

B1N4H93

B012T52

0906409

BZ4BVN3

3313813

Column 1

Value of shares

to be sold

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

Column 2

Shares to be

invested please specify

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

Total

£

%

*This is a legacy investment available only to existing holders, so although you can sell from it, you can't buy into the same fund in the Lifetime ISA.

4

Part 6 Confirming you want to open a new account

For the CT ISA

I confirm that I have read the Key Features of the CT ISA and apply to transfer my existing Matured CTF to the CT ISA as indicated in part 4.

I hereby authorise Columbia Threadneedle:

  • To hold my cash subscription, ISA investments, interest, dividends and any other rights or proceeds in respect of those investments and any other cash
  • To make on my behalf any claims to relief from tax in respect of ISA investments
  • On my written request, to transfer or pay to me, as the case may be, ISA investments, dividends, rights or other proceeds in respect of such investments or any cash

I understand that:

  • The CT ISA is a stocks and shares ISA as defined in the Individual Savings Account Regulations 1998, as may be amended or updated from time to time

For the CT Lifetime ISA

I wish to subscribe to the CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account (Lifetime ISA) for the

2

0

tax year. I confirm that I have read the Key

Features of the CT Lifetime ISA and apply to transfer my existing Matured CTF to the CT Lifetime ISA as indicated in part 4.

I hereby authorise Columbia Threadneedle:

  • To hold my cash subscription, Lifetime ISA investment, interest, dividends and any other rights or proceeds (including any Lifetime ISA government bonus) in respect of those investments and any other cash
  • On my written request, to transfer or pay to me, as the case may be, Lifetime ISA investments or other proceeds in respect of such investments or any cash
  • To make, on my behalf, any claims to relief from tax in respect of Lifetime ISA investments
  • To make on my behalf any claims for a bonus in respect of Lifetime subscriptions
  • To withhold and deduct from a balance in the account and to pay to HMRC any charges due on withdrawals
  • To make a record in writing in accordance with Regulation 12B paragraph 7(a) of the Individual Savings Account Regulations

I understand that:

  • The CT Lifetime ISA is a stocks and shares ISA as defined in the ISA regulations 1998, as may be amended or updated from time to time. This application is subject to acceptance by Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
  • I confirm that I have read the latest Key Information Documents for the selected investment trust(s)
  • I have read and understood the pre-sales cost disclosure(s) for the selected investment trust(s) and Savings Plan
  • My total investment each tax year must not exceed the overall annual subscription limit which is £4,000 for a LISA and a combined total of £20,000 for an ISA for the 2023/24 tax year. The amount invested in another type of ISA in the same tax year reduces £1 for £1 the amount available to invest in a LISA or ISA.
  • If you start a Direct Debit we will continue to make collections in future tax years until you cancel or change your instruction. At the beginning of each tax year we will, if necessary, reduce the monthly Direct Debit amount to the maximum allowed for the new tax year.

For the CT GIA

Tax residency

Tax regulations1 require us to collect information about each investor's tax residency2. In certain circumstances (including if we do not receive a valid self-certification from you) we will be obliged to share information about your account(s) with Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) who may in turn share this information with any or all participating tax jurisdictions3.

Please indicate all countries in which you are resident for tax purposes and your associated Tax Identification Number(s) in the table below.

If you are also a US person/citizen you must include United States in this table along with your US Tax Identification Number. If you have any questions about your tax residency2, please contact your tax adviser.

Country/Countries of Tax Residency

Tax Identification Number*

  1. The term "tax regulations" refers to the International Tax Compliance Regulations 2015 which implements the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and the OECD Common Reporting Standard for Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information (CRS).
  2. In general, you are tax resident where you are liable to taxes, based on where you live and work permanently although different jurisdictions have differ- ent rules in relation to tax residency. If in doubt, please contact your tax adviser.
  3. Those countries that have agreed to exchange information under FATCA and the CRS1.
  • If you are a UK Tax resident and not a tax resident anywhere else and also not a US citizen, you are not required to provide details of your 'Tax Identi- fication Number' or 'Date of Birth', or if you are not resident in a jurisdiction that is reportable under CRS or FATCA and also not a US citizen, you are not required to provide your 'Tax Identification Number' or 'Date of Birth'.
  • I confirm that I have read the Key Features of the CT General Investment Account and apply to transfer my existing Matured CTF to the CT General Investment Account as indicated in part 4.

5

Disclaimer

CT Private Equity Trust plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
