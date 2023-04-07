CT Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund to CT Junior ISA transfer form
Transfer form
CT Child Trust Fund (CTF) to CT Junior Individual Savings Account (JISA) transfer form
Please use this form:
●
If you have a CT Child Trust Fund (CTF) (Shares) and you want to
transfer to a CT Junior Individual Savings Account (JISA)
●
If you have a CT Child Trust Fund (CTF) (Stakeholder) and you want to
transfer to a CT Junior Individual Savings Account (JISA)
The minimum transfer amount when opening a CT JISA is £100 -
transfers will be rejected if the existing CT CTF held is
below this sum. Please email our Investor Services Team at
investor.enquiries@columbiathreadneedle.com or
call 0345 600 3030* if you have any queries.
Please ensure that you have read the latest Key Information
Documents (KIDs) for your preferred investment(s), and the Pre-
Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for your Savings Plan and selected
investment(s). These documents can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/
documents. Paper copies can be provided on request.
Please complete this form in block capitals and black ink.
Please return the form to:
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
PO Box 11114
Chelmsford
22DLU/1
CM99 2DG
04/23
For your information, the following table provides a comparison of the charges/options that apply to the CT CTF (Shares/Stakeholder versions) and the CT JISA:
Product information
Minimum investment
Annual account charge
Dealing charge †
Option to hold cash
Investment options
Invest £9,000 each year
Friends and family can invest
Locked away until child's 18th birthday
CT CTF - Shares account
CT CTF - Stakeholder account
CT JISA
£25 per month
£10 per month
£25 per month
£100 lump sum
£10 lump sum
£100 lump sum
£25 + VAT
0.7%**
£25 + VAT
Nil
Nil
£12 dealing charge (waived for deals
placed online) on one-off purchases and sales
Yes
No
No
10 investment trusts
CT FTSE All-Share Tracker Fund
10 investment trusts
Birthday year
Birthday year
Tax year
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Charges do not apply to the reinvestment of dividends and/or monthly instalments. ** Regulations cap annual charges at 1.5% (including on-going expenses charged in the fund, which are currently 0.30%).
Part 1 Instruction type
CT Child Trust Fund account number: Please tick one of the options below: I hold the CT CTF Shares account and would like to transfer my holdings into the CT JISA. I hold the CT CTF Stakeholder account and would like to sell my holdings and transfer the proceeds into the CT JISA.
Part 2 Personal details (Registered Contact)
Please ensure you supply your address, date of birth, Nationality and National Insurance number - all are required to open your plan.
Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other)
First name(s) in full
Surname
Permanent residential address
Date of birth
Postcode
Nationality
National Insurance number
Telephone ‡
Email address ‡
Providing your telephone number and email address will help us contact you quickly if there are any queries with this form.
1
Part 3
Child's details
Master
Miss
Child's first name(s) in full
Child's surname
Nationality
Child's home address
Postcode
Child's date of birth
Unique Reference Number (URN)
Part 4 Transfer instructions - please instruct us how much you would like to invest
Part 4a - Transferring from a CT CTF Shares account
Your existing shares will be transferred from your CT CTF to a CT JISA
You do not need to complete Column A as the shares will be transferred however, if you would like to change the the investment trusts you're invested in please send us the respective change of instructions form available on our website ensuring it is signed by the Registered Contact
A new account number will be allocated after we have completed the transfer to the CT JISA
All existing Direct Debits in place under your CT CTF will be cancelled. This will include Direct Debits made by other family members. To continue savings into the CT JISA please complete Column B below to confirm the amount you wish to pay and fill in the bank details at Part 6. In order to set up any additional Direct Debits that were in place under the CT CTF please ensure that the other family members complete new top up forms which must also be signed by the Registered Contact.
If you are paying the Annual Management Fee on your CT CTF by Direct Debit this will also be cancelled
Part 4b - Transferring from a CT CTF Stakeholder account
You need to complete Column A and your CT FTSE All Share Tracker fund shares will be sold and the proceeds invested as per your instructions in Column A below
A new account number will be allocated after we have completed the transfer to the CT JISA
All existing Direct Debits in place under your CT CTF will be cancelled. This will include Direct Debits made by other family members. To continue savings into the CT JISA please complete Column B below to confirm the amount you wish to pay and fill in the bank details at Part 6. In order to set up any additional Direct Debits that were in place under the CT CTF please ensure that the other family members complete new top up forms which must also be signed by the Registered Contact.
If you are paying the Annual Management Fee on your CT CTF by Direct Debit this will also be cancelled
Part 4c - JISA annual management charge
An annual management charge of £25+VAT is applied in two equal instalments on 5 April and 5 October each year. If you would like to pay this charge by Direct Debit please tick the box below and complete the Direct Debit form in Part 6.
I would like to pay my management charge by Direct Debit (please complete part 6)
If you do not select this option or Part 6 is not completed your annual management charge will be paid out of any available cash on your account.
If there is insufficient cash in the plan the outstanding management charge will be settled by the sale of shares.
Please note we are unable to receive additional subscriptions until the transfer is complete.
Column A
The minimum transfer amount to the CT JISA is £100.
SEDOL Code
% Amount
Column B
(only required for transfers from
Monthly savings
Trust name
(for office use only)
CT Stakeholder account)
(min £25 per account)
European Assets Trust (ordinary shares)
BHJVQ59
%
£
CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
The Global Smaller Companies Trust (ordinary shares)
BKLXD97
%
£
CT Managed Portfolio Trust (growth shares)
B2PP252
%
£
CT Managed Portfolio Trust (income shares)
B2PP3J3
%
£
CT Private Equity Trust (ordinary shares)
3073827
%
£
F&C Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
0346607
%
£
CT UK High Income Trust (Ordinary shares)
B1N4G29
%
£
CT UK High Income Trust (B shares)
B1N4H59
%
£
CT UK High Income Trust (units)
B1N4H93
%
£
CT Property Trust Limited (ordinary shares)
B012T52
%
£
TR Property Trust (ordinary shares)
0906409
%
£
Total amount
100%
£
2
Part 4 Transfer instructions - please instruct us how much you would like to invest (continued)
Please note more than one person can contribute to the JISA, however the total investment each tax year must not exceed the annual limit. This is £9,000 for the 2023/24 tax year.
The amount transferred will not count against the CT JISA subscription limit for the relevant year
Monthly savings must be made by Direct Debit. If you wish to save monthly, please complete the Direct Debit mandate (Part 6). This will be for the total of column B in the table on the previous page.
Part 5 Declaration
I declare that
I am 16 years of age or over
I am the child/I have parental responsibility for that child
I will be the Registered Contact for the JISA
The child named in Part 3 will be the beneficial owner of the account investments
I have not subscribed and will not subscribe to another stocks and shares JISA for this child
I am not aware that this child has another stocks and shares JISA
I am not aware of other JISA subscriptions that will result in this child exceeding the annual limit
I will not knowingly make subscriptions to JISAs for this child that will result in the subscription limit being exceeded
I authorise Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited:
to hold, or arrange a suitable third party to hold the child's subscriptions, JISA investments, interest, dividends and any other rights or proceeds in respect of those investments and cash
to make on the child's behalf any claims to relief from tax in respect of JISA investments
I agree to be bound by the JISA Key Features & Terms and Conditions and will promptly inform you of any changes in my circumstances
I confirm that I have read the latest Key Information Documents (KID) for the selected investment trust(s)
I confirm that I have read and understood the pre-sales cost disclosure(s) for the selected investment trust(s) and Savings Plan
I understand that this application is subject to acceptance by Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
I understand that if I am transferring from a stakeholder CTF that the following features will no longer apply:
minimum subscriptions of £10 allowed and
annual charge of 1.5%
If you are applying to transfer a stakeholder CTF, tick this box to confirm that you understand this and wish to proceed
I declare that the statements completed on this application are true to the best of my knowledge and belief
Signature
Date
Data Protection
All personal information submitted with this application form will be treated in accordance with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited's Privacy Policy, which is available at: ctinvest.co.uk/privacy. This privacy policy includes full details about the type of information we collect, what we use this information for, and your related rights.
In addition, the Key Features and Terms & Conditions document for the selected account contains a summary of the key information about how we process your personal information. Should you have any questions regarding how we process your personal information key contact information can be found both in the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions document.
Marketing
We would like to provide you with details of financial services and products that we offer which we think you might find interesting. If you would NOT like to receive such information, please tick this box . If at any time you change your mind, please let us know by emailing us at preferences@columbiathreadneedle.com.
3
Part 6 Instruction to your bank/building society to pay Direct Debits
Please fill in the whole form using a ball point pen and send it to:
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
PO Box 11114
Chelmsford
CM99 2DG
Name(s) of account holder(s)
Bank/building society account number
Branch sort code
Name and full postal address of your bank or building society
To the Manager
bank/building society
Address
Postcode
Service user number
2 7 8 6 0 1
Reference number (for office use only)
Please pay Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited Direct Debits from the account detailed in this Instruction subject to the safeguards assured by the Direct Debit Guarantee.
I understand that this instruction may remain with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited and, if so, details will be passed electronically to my bank/building society.
Signature(s)
Date
Banks and building societies may not accept Direct Debit instructions for some types of account.
To be detached and retained by the payer
The Direct Debit Guarantee
This Guarantee is offered by all banks and building societies that accept instructions to pay Direct Debits
If there are any changes to the amount, date or frequency of your Direct Debit Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited will notify you 5 working days in advance of your account being debited or as otherwise agreed. If you request Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited to collect a payment, confirmation of the amount and date will be given to you at the time of the request.
If an error is made in the payment of your Direct Debit, by Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited or your bank or building society, you are entitled to a full and immediate refund of the amount paid from your bank or building society
If you receive a refund you are not entitled to, you must pay it back when Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited asks you to
You can cancel a Direct Debit at any time by simply contacting your bank or building society. Written confirmation may be required. Please also notify us.
