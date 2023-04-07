CT Private Equity Trust : GIA Transfer of Sale Proceeds to an ISA 04/07/2023 | 02:15am EDT Send by mail :

Investment Account ("GIA") and transfer the proceeds into a new, or existing CT Individual Savings Account ("ISA") or a CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account ("LISA") in the name of one of the GIA holders If your GIA holding is jointly owned, all parties must complete the mandatory personal details and sign this form in Part 7 to show they agree to the sale. This form should not be used if the new ISA/LISA account holder is not currently an account holder of the GIA. Please ensure the form is correctly completed to avoid any delay in the investment of your proceeds into the ISA/LISA. Please ensure that you have read the latest Key Information Documents (KIDs) for your preferred investment(s), and the Pre- Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for your Savings Plan and selected investment(s). These documents can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/ documents. Paper copies can be provided on request. Please email our Investor Services Team at investor.enquiries@columbiathreadneedle.com or call 0345 600 3030 if you have any queries. Please complete this form in block capitals and black ink. Please return the form to: Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited PO Box 11114 Chelmsford CM99 2DG21LDU/1 04/23 Part 1 Personal details If shares are jointly held, please provide details of the person in whose name the ISA or LISA will be held, but all GIA account holders must provide the mandatory personal details fields and sign the form (section 7). Please ensure you supply all information requested below. Without the full information your account may be restricted - all fields marked with an * are required. National Insurance number* Date of birth* Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other)* First name(s) in full* Surname* Permanent residential address* Postcode* Email address Nationality* Telephone CT General Investment Account account number If you wish to cancel your Investment ISA or Lifetime ISA, we will pay the proceeds from the cancellation to you directly and will not transfer them back to the GIA Data Protection All personal information submitted with this application form will be treated in accordance with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited's Privacy Policy, which is available at: ctinvest.co.uk/privacy. This privacy policy includes full details about the type of information we collect, what we use this information for, and your related rights. In addition, the Key Features and Terms & Conditions document for the selected account contains a summary of the key information about how we process your personal information. Should you have any questions regarding how we process your personal information key contact information can be found both in the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions document. Marketing We would like to provide you with details of financial services and products that we offer which we think you might find interesting. If you would NOT like to receive such information, please tick this box . If at any time you change your mind, please let us know by emailing us at preferences@ columbiathreadneedle.com. 1 Part 2 Details of sale Please complete the name(s) of the investment trust(s) from which you wish to sell shares. The minimum amount that can be sold and transferred to an ISA or LISA is £100. If the sale proceeds exceed the maximum allowed for the product selected in part 4 in the current tax year, we will refund any excess by cheque to your registered address. There is a dealing charge of £12 for each fund on both the sale and repurchase. If you are selling your total holding, any reinvested dividend instructions will be cancelled and we will send a cheque to your registered address as soon as possible after the payment date. If you are selling shares in more than four trusts, please provide further details of the investment trusts on a separate sheet of paper and attach it to this form. Alternatively, the information may be completed on photocopies of this form. Trust name Cash amount OR Number of OR Total holding Tick here to cancel your required shares to be sold (tick box) Direct Debit for this trust £ £ £ £ If you sell ICG Enterprise Trust shares you will only be able to buy these back if you already hold that stock within your existing ISA

If you are requesting a partial sale of shares and invest monthly into the GIA by Direct Debit, your Direct Debit for the trust you are selling will continue after the sale unless you instruct us otherwise by ticking the box

We need up to 5 working days to cancel a Direct Debit. If there is not enough time to cancel it, a further investment will be made into your account and a small holding may remain to be sold by you. This will be shown on your next statement.

Any dividends declared and not yet paid when the shares are sold will be paid into your GIA

Shares will normally be sold on the next business day if your instruction is received before 5pm of the previous business day. We will then use the proceeds to purchase the new shares in the ISA/LISA on the next again business day.

If the sale proceeds of your transfer exceeds the maximum amount allowed for the current tax year, we will return any excess by cheque to your registered address

If the instruction you wish to make doesn't lend itself to this scenario, please get in touch and we can discuss how to achieve your instruction Part 3 ISA/LISA annual management charge An annual management charge of £60+VAT is applied in two equal instalments on 5 April and 5 October each year and collected shortly thereafter. If you would like to pay this charge by Direct Debit please tick the box below and complete the Direct Debit Form in Part 8. If the bank details are not in the name of the new ISA/LISA account holder, a Third Party Donor form must accompany this application. I would like to pay my management charge by Direct Debit. (please complete Part 8) If you do not select this option or Part 8 is not completed your annual management charge will be paid out of any available cash on your account. If there is insufficient cash in the account the outstanding management charge will be settled by the sale of shares. Please note that if you have an existing CT ISA or CT LISA and you complete the Direct Debit mandate (Part 8) all existing Direct Debit collections in your name within the account will be taken from the new bank account. 2 Part 4 Investment details Please indicate the type of account the transfer should be added to: CT ISA CT LISA If you want to add this to an existing ISA/LISA, provide account number here: Please enter below how you would like the proceeds from the CT General Investment Account to be invested. There is a dealing charge of £12 for each fund selected. Investment Option European Assets Trust (ordinary shares) CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust (ordinary shares) Balanced Commercial Property Trust (ordinary shares) The Global Smaller Companies Trust (ordinary shares) CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (growth shares) CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (income shares) CT Private Equity Trust (ordinary shares) F&C Investment Trust (ordinary shares) CT UK High Income Trust (ordinary shares) CT UK High Income Trust (B shares) CT UK High Income Trust (units) CT Property Trust Limited (ordinary shares) ICG Enterprise Trust* TR Property Trust (ordinary shares) SEDOL Code (for office use only) BHJVQ59 0346328 B4ZPCJ0 BKLXD97 B2PP252 B2PP3J3 3073827 0346607 B1N4G29 B1N4H59 B1N4H93 B012T52 0329200 0906409 Total amount Investing proceeds of sale % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % Your total investment each tax year must not exceed the overall annual subscription limit. The whole amount may be invested in this stocks and shares ISA, that is £20,000 for the 2023/24 tax year. The amount invested in another type of ISA in the same tax year reduces £1 for £1 the amount available for a stocks and shares ISA. *Top ups can be made if you already hold this fund in your ISA Part 5 Dividends For new accounts, dividends are automatically reinvested to buy more shares. For existing accounts, dividends will be paid out/reinvested in line with your existing instruction. To change this (ISAs only), complete a "Investment Trust dividend form" which is available on our website or on request. 3 Part 6 Signature of account holder (in whose name the ISA will be held) I declare and accept that: this sale and transfer is made on the basis of, and subject to, the current Terms and Conditions of the CT General Investment Account as contained in the Key Features as amended from time to time ● I wish to subscribe the total amount detailed in part 4 to an CT ISA/CT LISA for the 2 0 tax year I hereby declare that: all subscriptions made, and to be made, belong to me

I am subscribing to an CT ISA, that I have not subscribed and will not subscribe to another stocks and shares ISA in the same tax year that I subscribe to this stocks and shares ISA I am aged 18 or over or I will be when I make my first subscription. I am resident in the UK for tax purposes, or perform duties which, by virtue of Section 28 of Income Tax (Earnings & Pensions) Act 2003 (Crown employees serving overseas), are treated as being performed in the UK or I am married to or in a civil partnership with a person who performs such duties, and will inform Columbia Threadneedle Investments if I cease to be so resident or to perform such duties or be married to or in a civil partnership with a person who performs such duties.

am aged 18 or over or I will be when I make my first subscription. I am resident in the UK for tax purposes, or perform duties which, by virtue of Section 28 of Income Tax (Earnings & Pensions) Act 2003 (Crown employees serving overseas), are treated as being performed in the UK or I am married to or in a civil partnership with a person who performs such duties, and will inform Columbia Threadneedle Investments if I cease to be so resident or to perform such duties or be married to or in a civil partnership with a person who performs such duties. where I am subscribing to a Lifetime ISA, I am under 50

payments, or transfers from a Help to Buy: ISA, to another Lifetime ISA in the same tax year that I subscribe to this Lifetime ISA I hereby authorise Columbia Threadneedle Investments: to hold my cash subscription, ISA/Lifetime ISA investments, interest, dividends and any other rights or proceeds (including any Lifetime ISA government bonus) in respect of those investments and any other cash

to make a record in writing in accordance with Regulation 12B paragraph 7(a) of the Individual Savings Account Regulations where required to do so I understand that: the CT ISA and CT LISA are a stocks and shares ISAs as defined in the Individual Savings Account Regulations 1998, as may be amended or updated from time to time I confirm that: the information on this completed form is correct to the best of my knowledge and belief

I have read the latest Key Information Documents (KID) for the selected investment trust(s) and the Pre-Sale Cost & Charges Disclosure for the selected investment funds and Savings Plan I agree to be bound by the Terms & Conditions and Key Features of the CT Individual Savings Account / CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account and to inform Columbia Threadneedle Investments in writing immediately of any change in my circumstances. I understand that this application is subject to acceptance by Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Signature Date 4 Part 7 Signature of all holders of the CT General Investment Account Please complete this section if you jointly hold the account with the holder named in Part 1 to confirm that you are happy to sell the shares held in this CT GIA and transfer the proceeds into an ISA/LISA in their sole name. I/We declare that we have given permission for the proceeds of the sale of shares held in the CT General Investment Account to be transferred into a CT ISA/CT LISA for the sole benefit of the holder named in Part 1. I/We understand that any sale proceeds in excess of the subscription limits of the account applied for will be returned by cheque payable to, and addressed to, the applicant named in Part 1. I/We understand that selling shares could give rise to a liability to pay capital gains tax. Please ensure you supply all information requested below. Without the full information your account may be restricted - all fields are required. Account holder Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other) First name(s) in full Nationality Date of birth Signature Account holder Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other) First name(s) in full Nationality Date of birth Signature Account holder Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other) First name(s) in full Nationality Date of birth Signature Surname National Insurance number Date Surname National Insurance number Date Surname National Insurance number Date 5 Attachments Original Link

