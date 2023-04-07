CT Private Equity Trust : Individual Savings Account (ISA) application form

This application form is an offer to enter into an agreement with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited ("Columbia Threadneedle") for a CT Individual Savings Account (ISA). There is a separate application form for the CT Lifetime ISA
You can use this form to invest in an ISA for the current tax year
You can invest a lump sum, or monthly savings, or both
The CT ISA is a stocks and shares ISA only
If you need further application forms, please
download them from our website at ctinvest.co.uk, email invest@columbiathreadneedle.com or call 0800 136 420*. You can also photocopy this form, although signatures must be original.
Before making your investments, please ensure that you have read the latest Key Information Documents (KIDs) for your preferred investment(s), and the Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for your Savings Plan and selected investment(s). These documents can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Paper copies can be provided on request.
Please complete the form in block capitals and in black ink.
Please return the form to the following address:
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited PO Box 11114
Chelmsford
CM99 2DG
Part 1 Personal details
Please ensure you supply your address, date of birth, Nationality and National Insurance number - all are required to open your plan.
Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other)
First name(s) in full
Surname
Permanent residential address
Date of birth
Postcode
Nationality
Telephone
National Insurance number
Email address
Tick here if you have never been issued with a National Insurance number
Data Protection
All personal information submitted with this application form will be treated in accordance with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited's Privacy Policy, which is available at: ctinvest.co.uk/privacy. This privacy policy includes full details about the type of 'information we collect, what we use this information for, and your related rights.
In addition, the Key Features and Terms & Conditions document for the selected account contains a summary of the key information about how we process your personal information. Should you have any questions regarding how we process your personal information key contact information can be found both in the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions document.
Marketing
We would like to provide you with details of financial services and products that we offer which we think you might find interesting. If you would NOT like to receive such information, please tick this box . If at any time you change your mind, please let us know by emailing us at preferences@ columbiathreadneedle.com.
Part 2 ISA annual management charge
The annual management charge of £60+VAT is applied in two equal instalments in April and October each year and collected shortly thereafter. If you would like to pay this charge by Direct Debit please tick the box below and complete the Direct Debit Form in Part 6.
I would like to pay my management charge by Direct Debit (please complete Part 6).
If you do not select this option or Part 6 is not completed your annual management charge will be paid out of any available cash on your account. If there is insufficient cash in the plan the outstanding management charge will be settled by the sale of shares.
Part 3 ISA investment details
I apply to subscribe to a stocks and shares ISA for the tax year
and for each subsequent tax year until
further notice (this does not mean that you are obliged to invest with us for future tax years).
To make a lump sum
Tell us how much you'd like to invest, and into what fund(s), in the "Lump Sum" column below. The minimum lump sum is £100. There is a dealing charge of £12 for each fund selected.
To set up a Direct Debit
Tell us the amount you'd like to invest, and into what fund(s), in the "Monthly Savings" column below. The minimum Direct Debit is £25. There is no dealing charge on contributions made by Direct Debit. You will need to complete the Direct Debit instruction in Part 6 and and provide proof of your bank/building society details with this form. We can accept a pre-printedpay-in slip or a cancelled cheque.
Trust name
European Assets Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
The Global Smaller Companies Trust (ordinary shares)
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (growth shares)
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (income shares)
CT Private Equity Trust (ordinary shares)
F&C Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (B shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (units)
CT Property Trust Limited (ordinary shares)
TR Property Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
Total amount
Lump sum
Lump sums must be paid by cheque made payable to 'Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited'
If you have an existing CT ISA and you complete the Direct Debit mandate (Part 6) all existing Direct Debit collections in your name within the plan will be taken from the new bank account
Your total investment each tax year must not exceed the overall annual subscription limit which is £20,000 for the 2023/24 tax year. The amount invested in another type of ISA in the same tax year reduces £1 for £1 the amount available to invest in a stocks and shares ISA.
If you start a Direct Debit we will continue to make collections in future tax years until you cancel or change your instruction. At the beginning of each tax year we will, if necessary, reduce the monthly Direct Debit amount to the maximum allowed for the new tax year (e.g. £1,666 for the 2023/24 tax year).
Part 4 Dividend options
Dividends will be automatically reinvested to buy more shares. If you would prefer dividends to be paid out to your bank/building society, bank account verification is required, we can accept a pre-printedpay-in slip or a cancelled cheque. Please complete your details below.
Name of bank or building society
Branch sort code
Roll Number
Name of account holder(s)
Bank or building society address
Postcode
Account number
Please note that if you are contributing to an existing CT ISA the instructions given above will override any existing dividend arrangements. If this section is left blank all dividends received within the Plan will be re-invested.
Part 5 Declaration and authorisation
I wish to subscribe the total amount detailed in Part 3 to the CT ISA for the tax year as detailed in part 3. In respect of regular savings, I wish to subscribe to the CT ISA, under Direct Debit, the amount detailed in Part 3, or the maximum permitted subscription, whichever is lesser, for the tax year as detailed in part 3 and for each subsequent tax year until further notice.
I hereby declare that:
all subscriptions made, and to be made, belong to me
I have not subscribed and will not subscribe more than the overall subscription limit in total to any combination of permitted ISAs in the same tax year
I have not and will not subscribe to another stocks and shares ISA in the same tax year that I subscribe to this stocks and shares ISA and
I am aged 18 or over or I will be when I make my first subscription. I am resident and in the UK for tax purposes, or perform duties which, by virtue of Section 28 of the Income Tax (Earnings & Pensions) Act 2003 (Crown employees serving overseas), are treated as being performed in the UK or I am married to or in a civil partnership with a person who performs such duties, and will inform Columbia Threadneedle if I cease to be so resident or to perform such duties or be married to or in a civil partnership with a person who performs such duties.
I hereby authorise Columbia Threadneedle:
to hold my cash subscription, ISA investments, interest, dividends and any other rights or proceeds in respect of those investments and any other cash
on my written request, to transfer or pay to me, as the case may be, ISA investments, dividends, rights or other proceeds in respect of such investments or any cash
to make on my behalf any claims to relief from tax in respect of ISA investments
I understand that:
the CT ISA is a stocks and shares ISA as defined in the ISA regulations 1998, as may be amended or updated from time to time
this application is subject to acceptance by Columbia Threadneedle
I confirm that I have read the latest Key Information Documents for the selected investment trust(s)
I have read and understood the pre-sales cost disclosure(s) for the selected investment trust(s) and Savings Plan
The above forms part of our standard client agreement. Our terms are detailed fully in our CT ISA Key Features and Terms & Conditions document which you should read before signing this application form. Familiarising yourself with our terms and conditions ensures you know your rights and what you are agreeing to. You can find our Key Features and Terms & Conditions document on our website or you can request a copy in the mail by phoning us. If you have any questions or need more information on any of our terms, please get in touch.
Signature
Date
Application checklist Please ensure:
you have read and understood the Key Features of the CT ISA and Terms & Conditions brochure
you have supplied your address, date of birth and National Insurance number
if you are investing a lump sum, that you have enclosed a cheque and it is made payable to 'Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited'. Please remember to sign and date the cheque. Post-dated cheques will not be accepted.
if you are investing monthly, that you have completed the Direct Debit mandate (Part 6) and enclosed proof of your bank/building society details. We can accept a pre-printedpay-in slip or a cancelled cheque
you have signed and dated the Declaration in Part 5
you do not detach any part of the form other than the Direct Debit Guarantee
that you have read the latest Key Information Document and Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for the selected investment trust(s) and Savings Plan
Please note bank details provided for regular monthly savings and income payments must be the same. We cannot hold more than one set of bank details per account.
Please fill in the whole form using a ball point pen and send it to:
Please fill in the whole form using a ball point pen and send it to:
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
PO Box 11114
Chelmsford
CM99 2DG
Name(s) of account holder(s)
Bank/building society account number
Branch sort code
Name and full postal address of your bank or building society
To the Manager
bank/building society
Address
Postcode
Service user number
2 7 8 6 0 1
Please pay Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited Direct Debits from the account detailed in this Instruction subject to the safeguards assured by the Direct Debit Guarantee.
I understand that this instruction may remain with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited and, if so, details will be passed electronically to my bank/building society.
Signature(s)
Date
Banks and building societies may not accept Direct Debit instructions for some types of account.
To be detached and retained by the payer
The Direct Debit Guarantee
This Guarantee is offered by all banks and building societies that accept instructions to pay Direct Debits
If there are any changes to the amount, date or frequency of your Direct Debit Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited will notify you 5 working days in advance of your account being debited or as otherwise agreed. If you request Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited to collect a payment, confirmation of the amount and date will be given to you at the time of the request
If an error is made in the payment of your Direct Debit, by Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited or your bank or building society, you are entitled to a full and immediate refund of the amount paid from your bank or building society
- If you receive a refund you are not entitled to, you must pay it back when Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited asks you to
You can cancel a Direct Debit at any time by simply contacting your bank or building society. Written confirmation may be required. Please also notify us.
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
*0800 136 420, 8.30am - 5.30pm, weekdays, calls may be recorded or monitored for training and quality purposes.
