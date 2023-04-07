CT Private Equity Trust : Individual Savings Account (ISA) top-up form

You can use this form to top-up your existing CT Individual Savings
Please complete this form in block capitals and black ink.
Account.
You can:
Please return the form to:
Add a lump sum
Start a new Direct Debit, or change the amount you invest in an existing one
Please email our Investor Services Team at investor.enquiries@columbiathreadneedle.com or call 0345 600 3030 if you have any queries.
Please ensure that you have read the latest Key Information Documents (KIDs) for your preferred investment(s), and the Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for your Savings Plan and selected investment(s). These documents can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Paper copies can be provided on request.
Part 1 Personal details
Please ensure you supply all information requested below. Without the full information your account may be restricted - all fields marked with an * are required.
CT ISA account number
Date of birth*
National Insurance number*
Nationality*
Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other)*
First name(s) in full*
Surname*
Permanent residential address*
Telephone
Postcode*
Email address
1
Part 2 Investment details
To make a lump sum
Tell us how much you'd like to invest, and into what fund(s), in the "Lump Sum" column below. The minimum lump sum is £100. There is a dealing charge of £12 for each fund selected.
To change an existing Direct Debit
Tell us the new TOTAL amount you'd like to invest, and into what fund(s), in the "Monthly Savings" column below. The minimum Direct Debit is £25. There is no dealing charge on contributions made by Direct Debit. We will change your Direct Debit to the new amount - you do not need to complete a Direct Debit instruction.
To set up a new Direct Debit
Tell us how much you'd like to invest, and into what fund(s), in the "Monthly Savings" column below. The minimum Direct Debit is £25. There is no dealing charge on contributions made by Direct Debit. You will need to complete the Direct Debit instruction overleaf in Part 4 and and provide proof of your bank/building society details with this form. We can accept a pre-printedpay-in slip or a cancelled cheque.
Investment Option
European Assets Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
The Global Smaller Companies Trust (ordinary shares)
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (growth shares)
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (income shares)
CT Private Equity Trust (ordinary shares)
F&C Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK UK High Income Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (B shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (units)
CT Property Trust Limited (ordinary shares)
TR Property Trust (ordinary shares)
ICG Enterprise Trust (ordinary shares)*
UIL Limited ORD 10P (DI)*
Lump sums must be paid by cheque made payable to 'Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited'.
If the Direct Debit mandate in part 4 is completed any existing Direct Debit collections in your name within the account will be taken from this account. Please provide proof of your new bank/building society details with this form. We can accept a pre-printedpay-in slip or a cancelled cheque.
Your total investment each tax year must not exceed the overall annual subscription limit. The maximum for the 2023/24 tax year is £20,000. The whole amount may be invested in this stocks and shares ISA. Any amount invested in another type of ISA in the same tax year reduces £1 for £1 the amount available for a stocks and shares ISA.
If you make monthly contributions we will continue to make collections in future tax years until you cancel or change your instruction. At the beginning of each tax year we will, if necessary, reduce the monthly Direct Debit amount to the maximum allowed for the new tax year.
2
Part 3
Declaration and signature
I wish to subscribe the total amount detailed to the CT Individual Savings Account for the
2
0
tax year. In respect of regular savings, I
wish to subscribe to the CT Individual Savings Account, under Direct Debit, the amount detailed or the maximum permitted subscription, whichever is lesser, for the tax year stated and for each subsequent tax year until further notice.
I hereby declare that:
all subscriptions made, and to be made, belong to me
I have not subscribed and will not subscribe more than the overall subscription limit in total to any combination of permitted ISAs in the same tax year
I have not subscribed, and will not subscribe, to any other stocks and shares ISA in the tax year
I am aged 18 or over or I will be when I make my first subscription. I am resident in the UK for tax purposes, or perform duties which, by virtue of
Section 28 of Income Tax (Earnings & Pensions) Act 2003 (Crown employees serving overseas), are treated as being performed in the UK or I am married to or in a civil partnership with a person who performs such duties, and will inform Columbia Threadneedle Investments if I cease to be so resident or to perform such duties or be married to or in a civil partnership with a person who performs such duties.
I hereby authorise Columbia Threadneedle Investments:
to hold my cash subscription, ISA investments, interest, dividends and any other rights or proceeds in respect of those investments and any other cash and
on my written request, to transfer or pay to me, as the case may be, ISA investments, dividends, rights or other proceeds in respect of such investments or any cash
to make on my behalf any claims to relief from tax in respect of ISA investments
I understand that:
the CT Individual Savings Account is a stocks and shares ISA as defined in the Individual Savings Account regulations 1998, as may be amended or updated from time to time
I declare that the information on this completed application form is correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. I agree to be bound by the Terms & Conditions relating to the account and to inform Columbia Threadneedle Investments in writing immediately of any change in my circumstances. I confirm that I have read the latest Key Information Documents (KID) for the selected investment trust(s) and the Pre-Sales Cost disclosure(s) for the selected investment trust(s) and Savings Plan.
I understand that this application is subject to acceptance by Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Signature
Date
3
Part 4 Instruction to your bank or building society to pay Direct Debits
Please fill in the whole form using a ball point pen and send it to:
Name(s) of account holder(s)
Service user number
2
7
8
6
0
1
Reference number (for office use only)
Bank/building society account number
Branch sort code
Please pay Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited Direct Debits from the account detailed in this Instruction subject to the safeguards assured by the Direct Debit Guarantee.
I understand that this instruction may remain with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited and, if so, details will be passed electronically to my bank/building society.
Name and full postal address of your bank or building society
To the Manager
bank/building society
Address
Postcode
Signature(s)
Date
Banks and building societies may not accept Direct Debit instructions for some types of account.
To be detached and retained by the payer
The Direct Debit Guarantee
This Guarantee is offered by all banks and building societies that accept instructions to pay Direct Debits
If there are any changes to the amount, date or frequency of your Direct Debit Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited will notify you 5 working days in advance of your account being debited or as otherwise agreed. If you request Columbia
Threadneedle Management Limited to collect a payment, confirmation of the amount and date will be given to you at the time of the request
If an error is made in the payment of your Direct Debit, by Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited or your bank or building society, you are entitled to a full and immediate refund of the amount paid from your bank or building society
If you receive a refund you are not entitled to, you must pay it back when Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited asks you to
You can cancel a Direct Debit at any time by simply contacting your bank or building society. Written confirmation may be required.
