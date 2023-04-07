CT Private Equity Trust : Individual Savings Account (ISA) top-up form

Please ensure that you have read the latest Key Information Documents (KIDs) for your preferred investment(s), and the Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for your Savings Plan and selected investment(s). These documents can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Paper copies can be provided on request.

Part 1 Personal details

Please ensure you supply all information requested below. Without the full information your account may be restricted - all fields marked with an * are required.

CT ISA account number Date of birth* National Insurance number* Nationality* Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other)* First name(s) in full* Surname* Permanent residential address* Telephone Postcode* Email address

Data Protection

All personal information submitted with this application form will be treated in accordance with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited's Privacy Policy, which is available at: ctinvest.co.uk/privacy. This privacy policy includes full details about the type of information we collect, what we use this information for, and your related rights. In addition, the Key Features and Terms & Conditions document for the selected account contains a summary of the key information about how we process your personal information. Should you have any questions regarding how we process your personal information key contact information can be found both in the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions document.

Marketing

We would like to provide you with details of financial services and products that we offer which we think you might find interesting. If you would NOT like to receive such information, please tick this box . If at any time you change your mind, please let us know by emailing us at preferences@ columbiathreadneedle.com.

1