Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CT Private Equity Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPEO   GB0030738271

CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC

(FPEO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:01 2023-04-06 am EDT
455.00 GBX   +0.66%
02:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Sale of Proceeds – Combined ISA & LISA
PU
02:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Investment Trust ISA, Lifetime ISA and General Investment Account (GIA) Key Features
PU
02:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Junior Investment Account (JIA) Key Features
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CT Private Equity Trust : Individual Savings Account (ISA) top-up form

04/07/2023 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Top-up form

CT Individual Savings Account (ISA)

You can use this form to top-up your existing CT Individual Savings

Please complete this form in block capitals and black ink.

Account.

You can:

Please return the form to:

  • Add a lump sum
  • Start a new Direct Debit, or change the amount you invest in an existing one

Please email our Investor Services Team at investor.enquiries@columbiathreadneedle.com or call 0345 600 3030 if you have any queries.

Please ensure that you have read the latest Key Information Documents (KIDs) for your preferred investment(s), and the Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for your Savings Plan and selected investment(s). These documents can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Paper copies can be provided on request.

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited

PO Box 11114

Chelmsford

CM99 2DG

21LDU/1

04/23

Part 1 Personal details

Please ensure you supply all information requested below. Without the full information your account may be restricted - all fields marked with an * are required.

CT ISA account number

Date of birth*

National Insurance number*

Nationality*

Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other)*

First name(s) in full*

Surname*

Permanent residential address*

Telephone

Postcode*

Email address

Data Protection

All personal information submitted with this application form will be treated in accordance with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited's Privacy Policy, which is available at: ctinvest.co.uk/privacy. This privacy policy includes full details about the type of information we collect, what we use this information for, and your related rights. In addition, the Key Features and Terms & Conditions document for the selected account contains a summary of the key information about how we process your personal information. Should you have any questions regarding how we process your personal information key contact information can be found both in the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions document.

Marketing

We would like to provide you with details of financial services and products that we offer which we think you might find interesting. If you would NOT like to receive such information, please tick this box . If at any time you change your mind, please let us know by emailing us at preferences@ columbiathreadneedle.com.

1

Part 2 Investment details

To make a lump sum

Tell us how much you'd like to invest, and into what fund(s), in the "Lump Sum" column below. The minimum lump sum is £100. There is a dealing charge of £12 for each fund selected.

To change an existing Direct Debit

Tell us the new TOTAL amount you'd like to invest, and into what fund(s), in the "Monthly Savings" column below. The minimum Direct Debit is £25. There is no dealing charge on contributions made by Direct Debit. We will change your Direct Debit to the new amount - you do not need to complete a Direct Debit instruction.

To set up a new Direct Debit

Tell us how much you'd like to invest, and into what fund(s), in the "Monthly Savings" column below. The minimum Direct Debit is £25. There is no dealing charge on contributions made by Direct Debit. You will need to complete the Direct Debit instruction overleaf in Part 4 and and provide proof of your bank/building society details with this form. We can accept a pre-printedpay-in slip or a cancelled cheque.

Investment Option

European Assets Trust (ordinary shares)

CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust (ordinary shares)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust (ordinary shares)

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (ordinary shares)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (growth shares)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (income shares)

CT Private Equity Trust (ordinary shares)

F&C Investment Trust (ordinary shares)

CT UK UK High Income Trust (ordinary shares)

CT UK High Income Trust (B shares)

CT UK High Income Trust (units)

CT Property Trust Limited (ordinary shares)

TR Property Trust (ordinary shares)

ICG Enterprise Trust (ordinary shares)*

UIL Limited ORD 10P (DI)*

SEDOL Code

(for office use only)

BHJVQ59

0346328

B4ZPCJ0

BKLXD97

B2PP252

B2PP3J3

3073827

0346607

B1N4G29

B1N4H59

B1N4H93

B012T52

0906409

0329200

BZ4BVN3

Lump sum

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

Monthly savings

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

*Top ups can be made by existing investors in these trusts only

Total amount

£

£

  • Lump sums must be paid by cheque made payable to 'Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited'.
  • If the Direct Debit mandate in part 4 is completed any existing Direct Debit collections in your name within the account will be taken from this account. Please provide proof of your new bank/building society details with this form. We can accept a pre-printedpay-in slip or a cancelled cheque.
  • Your total investment each tax year must not exceed the overall annual subscription limit. The maximum for the 2023/24 tax year is £20,000. The whole amount may be invested in this stocks and shares ISA. Any amount invested in another type of ISA in the same tax year reduces £1 for £1 the amount available for a stocks and shares ISA.
  • If you make monthly contributions we will continue to make collections in future tax years until you cancel or change your instruction. At the beginning of each tax year we will, if necessary, reduce the monthly Direct Debit amount to the maximum allowed for the new tax year.

2

Part 3

Declaration and signature

I wish to subscribe the total amount detailed to the CT Individual Savings Account for the

2

0

tax year. In respect of regular savings, I

wish to subscribe to the CT Individual Savings Account, under Direct Debit, the amount detailed or the maximum permitted subscription, whichever is lesser, for the tax year stated and for each subsequent tax year until further notice.

I hereby declare that:

  • all subscriptions made, and to be made, belong to me
  • I have not subscribed and will not subscribe more than the overall subscription limit in total to any combination of permitted ISAs in the same tax year
  • I have not subscribed, and will not subscribe, to any other stocks and shares ISA in the tax year
  • I am aged 18 or over or I will be when I make my first subscription. I am resident in the UK for tax purposes, or perform duties which, by virtue of
    Section 28 of Income Tax (Earnings & Pensions) Act 2003 (Crown employees serving overseas), are treated as being performed in the UK or I am married to or in a civil partnership with a person who performs such duties, and will inform Columbia Threadneedle Investments if I cease to be so resident or to perform such duties or be married to or in a civil partnership with a person who performs such duties.

I hereby authorise Columbia Threadneedle Investments:

  • to hold my cash subscription, ISA investments, interest, dividends and any other rights or proceeds in respect of those investments and any other cash and
  • on my written request, to transfer or pay to me, as the case may be, ISA investments, dividends, rights or other proceeds in respect of such investments or any cash
  • to make on my behalf any claims to relief from tax in respect of ISA investments

I understand that:

  • the CT Individual Savings Account is a stocks and shares ISA as defined in the Individual Savings Account regulations 1998, as may be amended or updated from time to time

I declare that the information on this completed application form is correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. I agree to be bound by the Terms & Conditions relating to the account and to inform Columbia Threadneedle Investments in writing immediately of any change in my circumstances. I confirm that I have read the latest Key Information Documents (KID) for the selected investment trust(s) and the Pre-Sales Cost disclosure(s) for the selected investment trust(s) and Savings Plan.

I understand that this application is subject to acceptance by Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Signature

Date

3

Part 4 Instruction to your bank or building society to pay Direct Debits

Please fill in the whole form using a ball point pen and send it to:

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited

PO Box 11114

Chelmsford

CM99 2DG

Name(s) of account holder(s)

Service user number

2

7

8

6

0

1

Reference number (for office use only)

Bank/building society account number

Branch sort code

Please pay Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited Direct Debits from the account detailed in this Instruction subject to the safeguards assured by the Direct Debit Guarantee.

I understand that this instruction may remain with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited and, if so, details will be passed electronically to my bank/building society.

Name and full postal address of your bank or building society

To the Manager

bank/building society

Address

Postcode

Signature(s)

Date

Banks and building societies may not accept Direct Debit instructions for some types of account.

To be detached and retained by the payer

The Direct Debit Guarantee

  • This Guarantee is offered by all banks and building societies that accept instructions to pay Direct Debits
  • If there are any changes to the amount, date or frequency of your Direct Debit Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited will notify you 5 working days in advance of your account being debited or as otherwise agreed. If you request Columbia

  • Threadneedle Management Limited to collect a payment, confirmation of the amount and date will be given to you at the time of the request
  • If an error is made in the payment of your Direct Debit, by Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited or your bank or building society, you are entitled to a full and immediate refund of the amount paid from your bank or building society
    • If you receive a refund you are not entitled to, you must pay it back when Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited asks you to
  • You can cancel a Direct Debit at any time by simply contacting your bank or building society. Written confirmation may be required.

  • Please also notify us.

4

5

Disclaimer

CT Private Equity Trust plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC
02:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Sale of Proceeds – Combined ISA & LISA
PU
02:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Investment Trust ISA, Lifetime ISA and General Investment Accoun..
PU
02:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Junior Investment Account (JIA) Key Features
PU
02:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund Maturity Election form
PU
02:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Junior ISA (JISA) Key Features
PU
02:25aCt Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund (CTF) Key Features
PU
02:25aCt Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund to CT Junior ISA transfer form
PU
02:15aCt Private Equity Trust : Individual Savings Account (ISA) top-up form
PU
02:15aCt Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund (CTF) top-up form
PU
02:15aCt Private Equity Trust : Junior ISA (JISA) top-up form
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 135 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2021 127 M 158 M 158 M
Net Debt 2021 3,22 M 4,00 M 4,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,85x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 331 M 412 M 412 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,67x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
CT Private Equity Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Richard Andrew Gray Chairman
Elizabeth Anita Kennedy Independent Non-Executive Director
David Robert Shaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Swantje Conrad Independent Non-Executive Director
Audrey Caroline Baxter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC7.57%412
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC6.12%4 615
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-8.78%327
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP16.22%50
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer