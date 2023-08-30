Overview

Company Overview

The Company

CT Private Equity Trust PLC ("the Company") is an investment trust and its Ordinary Shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Objective and Investment Policy

The Company's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in private equity assets, whilst providing shareholders with a predictable and above average level of dividend funded from a combination of the Company's revenue and realised capital profits.

Dividend Policy

The Company aims to pay quarterly dividends with an annual yield equivalent to not less than four per cent of the average of the published net asset values per Ordinary Share as at the end of each of its last four financial quarters prior to the announcement of the relevant quarterly dividend or, if higher, equal (in terms of pence per share) to the highest quarterly dividend previously paid. All quarterly dividends will be paid as interim dividends. The interim dividends payable in respect of the quarters ended 31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December are expected to be paid in the following July, October, January and April respectively.

Management

The Company's investment manager, Columbia Threadneedle Investment Business Limited ("the Manager") is part of Columbia Threadneedle Investments. The ultimate parent company of Columbia Threadneedle Investments is Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Net Assets as at 30 June 2023

£495.9 million

Capital Structure

72,844,938 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence, each entitled to one vote at a general meeting. In addition, the Company has 1,096,491 shares held in treasury.

Visit our website at www.ctprivateequitytrust.com