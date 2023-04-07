CT Private Equity Trust : Investing for Children guide
04/07/2023 | 07:05am BST
Investing for
your children
CT Junior Individual Savings Account (JISA)
CT Junior Investment Account (JIA) CT Child Trust Fund (CTF)
Contents
Investing for your child's future
Start with a Columbia Threaadneedle
Investments Savings Plan
Investing for your child:
- CT Junior ISA
- CT Junior Investment Account
- CT Child Trust Fund
Comparison table
Deciding your investment goals
Choosing your investment
6 good reasons to consider investment trusts
Our investment trusts
Risks to consider when investing
6 reasons to choose Columbia
Threadneedle Investments
Investing for your child's future
Like it or not financial planning has become part of the modern parent's ever widening remit. But don't be daunted as with time on your side you are in a good position from which to start thinking about investing for a child's future. At Columbia Threadneedle Investments, we manage the world's oldest collective investment fund (launched in 1868) and have been offering dedicated children's savings schemes for many years. This guide will talk you through our plans and investment options.
Investing is easy with Columbia Threadneedle: 5 simple steps
1 Start with a Columbia
4 Choose your investment
Threadneedle Savings Plan
Investing for your child now could help
We have three plans designed
them get ahead in the future so it's
specifically to help you invest for the
important to pick the right investments.
child in your life. With the annual
With our 10 investment trusts, you can
management charge as low as
choose to invest globally, regionally
£25 + VAT per year and the ability to
or in the UK and choose from options
invest from as little as £10 per month,
targeting income, growth or both. To
our plans are an affordable way to
help grow the capital in your child's
start investing for your child.
investments, there are no dealing fees
when you reinvest dividends.
2 Thinking about your
5 Invest - complete your application
investment approach
Whether you're investing for a deposit
Opening a Columbia Threadneedle
for your child's first home, education
Savings Plan is easy - simply complete
or first car, you'll need to think about
an application form or apply online.
how to achieve that goal. You'll have to
Before investing, please make sure
consider how much you can afford to
you have read our Key Features and
put aside, how long you're investing for
Terms & Conditions, the Pre-Sales Cost
and how much risk you're comfortable
& Charges Disclosure for your Savings
with taking. Whatever your investment
Plan and selected investment(s), and
objective is for your child, we could
the Key Information Document (KID) for
help you get there.
each investment trust you select.
3 Consider your risk appetite
You need to ensure you are
comfortable with risks involved in
investing in our trusts. They are
subject to differing risks and you may
not get back your original investment.
Start with a Columbia
Threadneedle Savings Plan
Start with picking a plan that reflects your goals. It might be that you're
looking for a tax-efficient route or want a plan with less restrictions on how much you can invest and that keeps you in control. We have three options; the tax-efficient Junior ISA (JISA), the flexible Junior Investment Account (JIA) and for those born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011, the Child Trust Fund (CTF).
Junior Investment Account
The JIA is a simple way to invest in the global stock market through our range of investment trusts. It could provide a tax- efficient way for you to build a Savings Plan for the child in your life.
Child Trust Fund
The CTF is a long-termtax-efficient savings account for children born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011. Although you can't open a new CTF, as it has been replaced by the JISA, you can transfer an existing CTF from another provider to Columbia Threadneedle.
You may want to consider a JIA if:
Why transfer to the CT CTF?
Junior ISA
If you're looking to provide your children with a financial boost when they reach their adult years, for example, a deposit on a first home; help towards university fees; or simply a Savings Plan, the Stocks and Shares JISA could be the ideal investment vehicle.
With the JISA, the whole family can participate. Your child's loved ones, including grandparents, godparents, friends and relatives can all contribute to your child's Savings Plan - great for birthdays or special occasions. The JISA limit is £9,000 for the 2023/24 tax year.
Why choose the JISA?
Potential of investing long-term
When investing for children you've got time on your side, meaning you are better placed to harness the performance potential of stock markets and other financial assets like commercial property.
Invest from as little as £25 a month Given sufficient time even relatively small amounts can add up, particularly when you consider the impact of compounding over the long-term. With no dealing charges on regular investments by direct debit, investing monthly can be cost effective too.
You won't pay unnecessary tax
Tax allowances and the benefits of tax- efficient accounts are subject to change and tax treatment depends upon your individual circumstances. We do not offer tax advice.
You want to decide when the time is right Unlike the JISA or CTF where the child automatically has access at 18, you decide when your child benefits from their Savings Plan. For example, you could use it to help pay for their education or invest it until they're ready to buy their first home.
You're looking to invest as much as you like There is no maximum investment with the JIA, providing you the opportunity to invest more than the annual JISA or CTF limit. Contributions can also be made by family and friends.
You wish to maximise your inheritance tax advantages
Our plans can help you reduce your inheritance tax liability by gifting money to a child. With no upper limit you can use our JIA to make the most of your allowances.
Benefit from the potential of longterm investing
Tap-into the growth potential of investing in stock markets and other financial assets like commercial property.
You won't pay unnecessary tax
Neither you nor your child will pay income or capital gains tax on any potential growth on the investment in the CTF, so your child could make more of the money you've invested. The annual subscription limit is £9,000 for the 2023/24 tax year.
Invest from just £10 per month
You can start investing from just £10 per month into our Stakeholder CTF or £25 into our Shares CTF. It could be a great way to involve friends and family who would like to help you invest for your child's future as well. There are no dealing charges at all on CTFs.
If you are unsure, please consult your tax or financial adviser.
You can get the whole family involved Anyone can contribute, so it offers the opportunity for grandparents and loved ones to get involved in planning for your child's future.
If a child already has a Child Trust Fund (CTF), they cannot also have a Junior ISA. They are however able to transfer a Child Trust Fund into a Junior ISA.
Tax allowances and the benefits of tax-efficient accounts are subject to change and tax treatment depends upon your individual circumstances. We do not offer tax advice. If you are unsure, please consult your tax or financial adviser
Investing for your children - comparison table
Junior ISA
Junior Investment Account
Child Trust Fund (CTF)
Child Trust Fund (CTF)
(JISA)
(JIA)
Shares account
Stakeholder account
Product information
Who is eligible?
A child under 18 who is UK
Anyone investing on behalf
Children born from Sept 1
Children born from Sept 1
resident and doesn't already
of a child
2002 to Jan 2 2011
2002 to Jan 2 2011
have a Child Trust Fund or
existing Child Trust Fund holders
Can anyone make
contributions?
Can the account be accessed
before the child is 18?
Investment information
Minimum Lump Sum
£100
£100
£100
£10
Minimum monthly investment
£25
£25
£25
£10
Maximum monthly investment
£750 for 2023/2024 tax year
No limit
£750 for 2023/2024 tax
£750 for 2023/2024 tax year
year
Annual limit
£9,000 for 2023/2024 tax year
No limit
£9,000 for 2023/2024 tax
£9,000 for 2023/2024 tax year
year
Plan information
Choice of investment trusts
10
10
10
Invests in the CT FTSE All-
Share Tracker Fund (OEIC) only
Annual account charge of 0.7%
Annual charge
£25 + VAT
£25 + VAT
£25 + VAT
plus the fund expenses will
never exceed 1.5%2
Dealing fees
No dealing fees on monthly
No dealing fees on monthly
direct debits, reinvesting
direct debits, reinvesting
dividends, purchases or sales
dividends, purchases or sales
made online
made online
No dealing fees
No dealing fees
£12 (per investment option)
£12 (per investment option)
only applies to purchase or
only applies to purchase or
sale instructions received by
sale instructions received by
post
post
Stamp duty
0.5% Government stamp duty
0.5% Government stamp duty
0.5% Government stamp
_
(on purchase of UK shares
(on purchase of UK shares
duty (on purchase of UK
only)
only)
shares only)
Fund switching
Dealing & stamp duty apply
Dealing & stamp duty apply
Stamp duty applies
No other funds available for
switching
We offer two types of CTF accounts, CTF Shares Account and
CTF Stakeholder Account. The annual charge on the Stakeholder account is 0.7% and differs from fixed fees on our other plans.
Choose your investment
Once you've chosen your plan and have a clear understanding of your investment goals, the third step is to choose the investment trust or combination of trusts that you feel meets your goals.
Deciding your investment goals
You may have a clear idea of what you would like your child to use this money for or you may be putting it away simply to help them in later life. If you want them to use it for something further down the track, for example a house deposit or university fees, then you should consider investing for growth.
What is an investment trust?
An investment trust is a pooled investment fund that is structured as a company and is listed on the stock exchange. As a listed company, each investment trust is overseen by a Board of Directors. They have a number of responsibilities, but their main one is looking after the interests of individual shareholders.
When you invest, your money is added to that of many other investors. Professional Fund Managers then invest this in a wide range of different investments e.g. companies or properties.
should increase. As well as investing in companies both in the UK and abroad, investment trusts can also invest in other assets such as property, bonds 5 or private equity (companies that are not listed on a stock exchange).
Investment trusts are investments rather than savings and unlike bank and building society accounts you may not get back the full amount invested.
How many investment trusts can you choose?
All of our investment trusts can be used as part of a growth strategy as they all seek to grow the value of your investment and you can choose to reinvest dividends if applicable. You may want to consider the JISA or transferring your child's CTF into our CTF. Both these accounts encourage growth by reinvesting
all dividends where applicable and don't allow any withdrawals before the child is 18. The good news is that reinvesting dividends through all our children's plans is free.
Remember that a JISA and CTF automatically converts into the child's name at age 18 so if you want to have more control over how the money is spent then our JIA may suit you better.
If you're looking to use the money before they reach adulthood for costs such as school fees we have a range of investment trusts that aim to provide income, normally in the form of dividends and often paid quarterly. The JIA is our only children's plan that allows you to withdraw money before they reach 18. You can either sell shares when you need the money or have the dividends paid out to you. To find out more about the dividend yield and payment frequency for each of our investment trusts, please see page 13. Dividend income may fluctuate and income may be paid at the expense of capital.
Because your money is pooled with other investors, it means that, even if you only have a small amount to invest, you can access a range of investments that you may not have been able to otherwise.
If the investments that our Fund Managers make perform well, the value of your shares
If you feel you need specific investment advice that takes your individual circumstances fully into account, please talk to a financial adviser. Please make sure you have read the Key Information Document (KID) for each investment trust you select.
You can invest in a single trust or in a combination. For example, you could choose to complement one of our global trusts with a more regionally focused one or supplement your investments in smaller companies with a holding in commercial property - it's up to you.
Did you know?
With university fees costing up to £9,250 a year currently 3 and the average wedding costing around £31,9744, being able to help your child with these expenses could be invaluable.
