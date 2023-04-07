Advanced search
    FPEO   GB0030738271

CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC

(FPEO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  16:35:01 06/04/2023 BST
455.00 GBX   +0.66%
07:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Sale of Proceeds – Combined ISA & LISA
PU
07:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Investment Trust ISA, Lifetime ISA and General Investment Account (GIA) Key Features
PU
07:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Junior Investment Account (JIA) Key Features
PU
CT Private Equity Trust : Investing for Children guide

04/07/2023 | 07:05am BST
Investing for

your children

CT Junior Individual Savings Account (JISA)

CT Junior Investment Account (JIA) CT Child Trust Fund (CTF)

Contents

2

Investing for your child's future

3

Start with a Columbia Threaadneedle

Investments Savings Plan

4

Investing for your child:

- CT Junior ISA

4

- CT Junior Investment Account

5

- CT Child Trust Fund

5

Comparison table

6

Deciding your investment goals

8

Choosing your investment

9

6 good reasons to consider investment trusts

11

Our investment trusts

12

Risks to consider when investing

14

6 reasons to choose Columbia

Threadneedle Investments

15

Investing for your child's future

Like it or not financial planning has become part of the modern parent's ever widening remit. But don't be daunted as with time on your side you are in a good position from which to start thinking about investing for a child's future. At Columbia Threadneedle Investments, we manage the world's oldest collective investment fund (launched in 1868) and have been offering dedicated children's savings schemes for many years. This guide will talk you through our plans and investment options.

Investing is easy with Columbia Threadneedle: 5 simple steps

1 Start with a Columbia

4 Choose your investment

Threadneedle Savings Plan

Investing for your child now could help

We have three plans designed

them get ahead in the future so it's

specifically to help you invest for the

important to pick the right investments.

child in your life. With the annual

With our 10 investment trusts, you can

management charge as low as

choose to invest globally, regionally

£25 + VAT per year and the ability to

or in the UK and choose from options

invest from as little as £10 per month,

targeting income, growth or both. To

our plans are an affordable way to

help grow the capital in your child's

start investing for your child.

investments, there are no dealing fees

when you reinvest dividends.

2 Thinking about your

5 Invest - complete your application

investment approach

Whether you're investing for a deposit

Opening a Columbia Threadneedle

for your child's first home, education

Savings Plan is easy - simply complete

or first car, you'll need to think about

an application form or apply online.

how to achieve that goal. You'll have to

Before investing, please make sure

consider how much you can afford to

you have read our Key Features and

put aside, how long you're investing for

Terms & Conditions, the Pre-Sales Cost

and how much risk you're comfortable

& Charges Disclosure for your Savings

with taking. Whatever your investment

Plan and selected investment(s), and

objective is for your child, we could

the Key Information Document (KID) for

help you get there.

each investment trust you select.

3 Consider your risk appetite

You need to ensure you are

comfortable with risks involved in

investing in our trusts. They are

subject to differing risks and you may

not get back your original investment.

3

Start with a Columbia

Threadneedle Savings Plan

Start with picking a plan that reflects your goals. It might be that you're

looking for a tax-efficient route or want a plan with less restrictions on how much you can invest and that keeps you in control. We have three options; the tax-efficient Junior ISA (JISA), the flexible Junior Investment Account (JIA) and for those born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011, the Child Trust Fund (CTF).

Junior Investment Account

The JIA is a simple way to invest in the global stock market through our range of investment trusts. It could provide a tax- efficient way for you to build a Savings Plan for the child in your life.

Child Trust Fund

The CTF is a long-termtax-efficient savings account for children born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011. Although you can't open a new CTF, as it has been replaced by the JISA, you can transfer an existing CTF from another provider to Columbia Threadneedle.

You may want to consider a JIA if:

Why transfer to the CT CTF?

Junior ISA

If you're looking to provide your children with a financial boost when they reach their adult years, for example, a deposit on a first home; help towards university fees; or simply a Savings Plan, the Stocks and Shares JISA could be the ideal investment vehicle.

With the JISA, the whole family can participate. Your child's loved ones, including grandparents, godparents, friends and relatives can all contribute to your child's Savings Plan - great for birthdays or special occasions. The JISA limit is £9,000 for the 2023/24 tax year.

Why choose the JISA?

Potential of investing long-term

When investing for children you've got time on your side, meaning you are better placed to harness the performance potential of stock markets and other financial assets like commercial property.

Invest from as little as £25 a month Given sufficient time even relatively small amounts can add up, particularly when you consider the impact of compounding over the long-term. With no dealing charges on regular investments by direct debit, investing monthly can be cost effective too.

You won't pay unnecessary tax

Tax allowances and the benefits of tax- efficient accounts are subject to change and tax treatment depends upon your individual circumstances. We do not offer tax advice.

You want to decide when the time is right Unlike the JISA or CTF where the child automatically has access at 18, you decide when your child benefits from their Savings Plan. For example, you could use it to help pay for their education or invest it until they're ready to buy their first home.

You're looking to invest as much as you like There is no maximum investment with the JIA, providing you the opportunity to invest more than the annual JISA or CTF limit. Contributions can also be made by family and friends.

You wish to maximise your inheritance tax advantages

Our plans can help you reduce your inheritance tax liability by gifting money to a child. With no upper limit you can use our JIA to make the most of your allowances.

Benefit from the potential of longterm investing

Tap-into the growth potential of investing in stock markets and other financial assets like commercial property.

You won't pay unnecessary tax

Neither you nor your child will pay income or capital gains tax on any potential growth on the investment in the CTF, so your child could make more of the money you've invested. The annual subscription limit is £9,000 for the 2023/24 tax year.

Invest from just £10 per month

You can start investing from just £10 per month into our Stakeholder CTF or £25 into our Shares CTF. It could be a great way to involve friends and family who would like to help you invest for your child's future as well. There are no dealing charges at all on CTFs.

If you are unsure, please consult your tax or financial adviser.

You can get the whole family involved Anyone can contribute, so it offers the opportunity for grandparents and loved ones to get involved in planning for your child's future.

  • If a child already has a Child Trust Fund (CTF), they cannot also have a Junior ISA. They are however able to transfer a Child Trust Fund into a Junior ISA.

Tax allowances and the benefits of tax-efficient accounts are subject to change and tax treatment depends upon your individual circumstances. We do not offer tax advice. If you are unsure, please consult your tax or financial adviser

4

5

Investing for your children - comparison table

Junior ISA

Junior Investment Account

Child Trust Fund (CTF)

Child Trust Fund (CTF)

(JISA)

(JIA)

Shares account

Stakeholder account

Product information

Who is eligible?

A child under 18 who is UK

Anyone investing on behalf

Children born from Sept 1

Children born from Sept 1

resident and doesn't already

of a child

2002 to Jan 2 2011

2002 to Jan 2 2011

have a Child Trust Fund or

existing Child Trust Fund holders

Can anyone make

contributions?

Can the account be accessed

before the child is 18?

Investment information

Minimum Lump Sum

£100

£100

£100

£10

Minimum monthly investment

£25

£25

£25

£10

Maximum monthly investment

£750 for 2023/2024 tax year

No limit

£750 for 2023/2024 tax

£750 for 2023/2024 tax year

year

Annual limit

£9,000 for 2023/2024 tax year

No limit

£9,000 for 2023/2024 tax

£9,000 for 2023/2024 tax year

year

Plan information

Choice of investment trusts

10

10

10

Invests in the CT FTSE All-

Share Tracker Fund (OEIC) only

Annual account charge of 0.7%

Annual charge

£25 + VAT

£25 + VAT

£25 + VAT

plus the fund expenses will

never exceed 1.5%2

Dealing fees

No dealing fees on monthly

No dealing fees on monthly

direct debits, reinvesting

direct debits, reinvesting

dividends, purchases or sales

dividends, purchases or sales

made online

made online

No dealing fees

No dealing fees

£12 (per investment option)

£12 (per investment option)

only applies to purchase or

only applies to purchase or

sale instructions received by

sale instructions received by

post

post

Stamp duty

0.5% Government stamp duty

0.5% Government stamp duty

0.5% Government stamp

_

(on purchase of UK shares

(on purchase of UK shares

duty (on purchase of UK

only)

only)

shares only)

Fund switching

Dealing & stamp duty apply

Dealing & stamp duty apply

Stamp duty applies

No other funds available for

switching

  • We offer two types of CTF accounts, CTF Shares Account and
    CTF Stakeholder Account. The annual charge on the Stakeholder account is 0.7% and differs from fixed fees on our other plans.

6

7

Choose your investment

Once you've chosen your plan and have a clear understanding of your investment goals, the third step is to choose the investment trust or combination of trusts that you feel meets your goals.

Deciding your investment goals

You may have a clear idea of what you would like your child to use this money for or you may be putting it away simply to help them in later life. If you want them to use it for something further down the track, for example a house deposit or university fees, then you should consider investing for growth.

What is an investment trust?

An investment trust is a pooled investment fund that is structured as a company and is listed on the stock exchange. As a listed company, each investment trust is overseen by a Board of Directors. They have a number of responsibilities, but their main one is looking after the interests of individual shareholders.

When you invest, your money is added to that of many other investors. Professional Fund Managers then invest this in a wide range of different investments e.g. companies or properties.

should increase. As well as investing in companies both in the UK and abroad, investment trusts can also invest in other assets such as property, bonds 5 or private equity (companies that are not listed on a stock exchange).

Investment trusts are investments rather than savings and unlike bank and building society accounts you may not get back the full amount invested.

How many investment trusts can you choose?

All of our investment trusts can be used as part of a growth strategy as they all seek to grow the value of your investment and you can choose to reinvest dividends if applicable. You may want to consider the JISA or transferring your child's CTF into our CTF. Both these accounts encourage growth by reinvesting

all dividends where applicable and don't allow any withdrawals before the child is 18. The good news is that reinvesting dividends through all our children's plans is free.

Remember that a JISA and CTF automatically converts into the child's name at age 18 so if you want to have more control over how the money is spent then our JIA may suit you better.

If you're looking to use the money before they reach adulthood for costs such as school fees we have a range of investment trusts that aim to provide income, normally in the form of dividends and often paid quarterly. The JIA is our only children's plan that allows you to withdraw money before they reach 18. You can either sell shares when you need the money or have the dividends paid out to you. To find out more about the dividend yield and payment frequency for each of our investment trusts, please see page 13. Dividend income may fluctuate and income may be paid at the expense of capital.

Because your money is pooled with other investors, it means that, even if you only have a small amount to invest, you can access a range of investments that you may not have been able to otherwise.

If the investments that our Fund Managers make perform well, the value of your shares

  • If you feel you need specific investment advice that takes your individual circumstances fully into account, please talk to a financial adviser. Please make sure you have read the Key Information Document (KID) for each investment trust you select.

You can invest in a single trust or in a combination. For example, you could choose to complement one of our global trusts with a more regionally focused one or supplement your investments in smaller companies with a holding in commercial property - it's up to you.

Did you know?

With university fees costing up to £9,250 a year currently 3 and the average wedding costing around £31,9744, being able to help your child with these expenses could be invaluable.

8

9

Disclaimer

CT Private Equity Trust plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
