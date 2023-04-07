CT Private Equity Trust : Investing for Children guide

The CTF is a long-termtax-efficient savings account for children born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011. Although you can't open a new CTF, as it has been replaced by the JISA, you can transfer an existing CTF from another provider to Columbia Threadneedle.

The JIA is a simple way to invest in the global stock market through our range of investment trusts. It could provide a tax- efficient way for you to build a Savings Plan for the child in your life.

looking for a tax-efficient route or want a plan with less restrictions on how much you can invest and that keeps you in control. We have three options; the tax-efficient Junior ISA (JISA), the flexible Junior Investment Account (JIA) and for those born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011, the Child Trust Fund (CTF).

Start with picking a plan that reflects your goals. It might be that you're

You may want to consider a JIA if:

Junior ISA If you're looking to provide your children with a financial boost when they reach their adult years, for example, a deposit on a first home; help towards university fees; or simply a Savings Plan, the Stocks and Shares JISA could be the ideal investment vehicle. With the JISA, the whole family can participate. Your child's loved ones, including grandparents, godparents, friends and relatives can all contribute to your child's Savings Plan - great for birthdays or special occasions. The JISA limit is £9,000 for the 2023/24 tax year.

Why choose the JISA? Potential of investing long-term When investing for children you've got time on your side, meaning you are better placed to harness the performance potential of stock markets and other financial assets like commercial property. Invest from as little as £25 a month Given sufficient time even relatively small amounts can add up, particularly when you consider the impact of compounding over the long-term. With no dealing charges on regular investments by direct debit, investing monthly can be cost effective too. You won't pay unnecessary tax Tax allowances and the benefits of tax- efficient accounts are subject to change and tax treatment depends upon your individual circumstances. We do not offer tax advice.

You want to decide when the time is right Unlike the JISA or CTF where the child automatically has access at 18, you decide when your child benefits from their Savings Plan. For example, you could use it to help pay for their education or invest it until they're ready to buy their first home. You're looking to invest as much as you like There is no maximum investment with the JIA, providing you the opportunity to invest more than the annual JISA or CTF limit. Contributions can also be made by family and friends. You wish to maximise your inheritance tax advantages Our plans can help you reduce your inheritance tax liability by gifting money to a child. With no upper limit you can use our JIA to make the most of your allowances.