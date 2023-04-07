CT Private Equity Trust : Investing for you guide

Start with a Columbia

Threadneedle Savings Plan

Whether you want a nest egg for retirement, repay a mortgage early, cover university costs, or even travel the world, Columbia Threadneedle have Savings Plans that could suit you.

Our Savings Plans make it easy to invest in our range of funds from as little as £25 per month or £100 by lump sum, with no dealing charges for online transactions.

Our online investment service lets you manage your savings plans, obtain a valuation, invest and add money, review transaction history,m ake changes to your investment choices, set up and make changes to your Direct Debits. You can also view account cash holdings and balances, make lump sum investments and update your personal details.

Once you've registered for the 'Investor Portal', you can also manage your account with the mobile app. Our app can help you manage your investments securely on the go. You can also make some decisions on what you'd like to do next, including:

Make changes to your investment choices

Add cash to invest later, or withdraw cash

Make lump sum investments

Search CT UK in your app store to get started.

You have the flexibility to stop and start contributions when you want. All of our plans allow you to invest into the same funds. All you have to do is decide which of our three plans is right for you.