CT Private Equity Trust : Investing for you guide

CT Individual Savings Account CT General Investment Account
CT Lifetime ISA
Contents
2
Investing for your future
3
Start with a Columbia Threaadneedle
Investments Savings Plan
4
- CT Individual Savings Account (ISA)
4
- CT General Investment Account (GIA)
6
- CT Lifetime ISA (LISA)
7
Deciding your investment goals
8
Choosing your investment
9
6 good reasons to consider investment trusts
11
Our investment trusts
12
Risks to consider when investing
14
6 reasons to choose Columbia
Threadneedle Investments
15
Investing for your future
At Columbia Threadneedle Investments ("Columbia Threadneedle"), we manage the world's oldest collective investment fund (launched in 1868) and a further nine Investment Trusts to suit a variety of investment needs. This guide will talk you through our Savings Plans and investment options.
Investing is easy with Columbia Threadneedle: 5 simple steps
1 Start with a Columbia Threadneedle
4 Choose your investment
Savings Plan
Today's investment options can seem
We have three Savings Plans designed
bewildering. With 10 investment trusts,
specifically to help you invest for your
our range keeps things manageable
future. With the annual management
whilst giving you plenty of choice.
charge as low as £40 + VAT per year
You can invest globally or in specific
and the ability to invest from as little
markets and choose from options
as £25 per month, our plans are an
aiming to deliver income, growth or
affordable way to start investing.
a blend of the two.
2 Deciding your investment goals
5 Opening your Savings Plan
Choose the most effective investment
Opening a Columbia Threadneedle
strategy; income, growth, or maybe
Saving Plan is easy - simply complete
both.
an application form or apply online.
Before investing, please make sure
3 Consider your risk appetite
you have read our Key Features and
You need to ensure you are
Terms & Conditions, the Pre-Sales Cost
comfortable with risks involved in
& Charges Disclosure for your Savings
investing in our trusts. They are
Plan and selected investment(s), and
subject to differing risks and you may
the Key Information Document (KID) for
not get back your original
each investment trust you select.
investment.
3
Start with a Columbia
Threadneedle Savings Plan
Whether you want a nest egg for retirement, repay a mortgage early, cover university costs, or even travel the world, Columbia Threadneedle have Savings Plans that could suit you.
Our Savings Plans make it easy to invest in our range of funds from as little as £25 per month or £100 by lump sum, with no dealing charges for online transactions.
Our online investment service lets you manage your savings plans, obtain a valuation, invest and add money, review transaction history,m ake changes to your investment choices, set up and make changes to your Direct Debits. You can also view account cash holdings and balances, make lump sum investments and update your personal details.
Once you've registered for the 'Investor Portal', you can also manage your account with the mobile app. Our app can help you manage your investments securely on the go. You can also make some decisions on what you'd like to do next, including:
Make changes to your investment choices
Add cash to invest later, or withdraw cash
Make lump sum investments
Search CT UK in your app store to get started.
You have the flexibility to stop and start contributions when you want. All of our plans allow you to invest into the same funds. All you have to do is decide which of our three plans is right for you.
Individual Savings Account
If you're looking to give your money the best chance to grow, then a tax-efficient Stocks and Shares ISA may be the right plan for you.
The ISA is designed to help you invest and it reduces the impact of tax on your investments. Each tax year, every UK resident aged 18 or over is entitled to an ISA allowance (£20,000 for the 2023/24 tax year).
Opening a new CT ISA is easy:
Complete and return the appropriate form(s) in the prepaid envelope
Apply online at digital. columbiathreadneedle.co.uk
To transfer an existing ISA from another provider to Columbia Threadneedle: Download a transfer form at ctinvest.co.uk/documents.
Call us on 0800 136 420* and we can send a transfer form to you
Why choose the ISA?
Tax efficient
An ISA is the simplest way to invest tax- efficiently. Any returns you make are free of capital gains tax and there is no further income tax to pay 1.
An easier choice
You can access a range of 10 investment trusts that includes equity, property and private equity trusts. For more information about our trusts, visit ctinvest.co.uk
Tailor it to your needs
Our investment trusts range from the fairly cautious to the more adventurous, offering you the potential for growth, income, or a combination of both. You can choose as many trusts as you like to build your investment portfolio.
Simplicity
You can set up and manage your account online, including topping-up and switching trusts at any time, allowing you to manage your investment when it suits you.
4
5
General Investment Account
Whatever your long-term investment objective is, our General Investment Account (GIA) might be the right solution for you.
The GIA is one of our most flexible investment solutions for long-term investors and can be tailored to suit your current circumstances. The GIA could help you harness the long-term potential of the stock market to help you achieve your investment goals.
Opening a new CT GIA is easy:
Complete and return the appropriate form(s) in the prepaid envelope
Apply online at digital. columbiathreadneedle.co.uk
6
You may want to consider the
CT GIA if:
You're looking to invest as much as you like. There is no maximum investment in a GIA, which gives you the opportunity to invest more than the annual ISA limit.
You want easier access for others.
Unlike the ISA, you can hold your GIA in joint names, so you can invest together with your loved ones.
You've fully used your ISA allowance. Ideal for when you've used your annual allowance of £20,000 but want to invest more.
You're looking for growth and income solutions.
With the dividends where applicable (not all of our trusts pay dividends) from your investment, you can choose to take it as income or reinvest it for free to help grow your capital2.
You're looking for a flexible way to invest. You can start investing from as little as £25 per month by direct debit free of any dealing fees. You can also invest a lump sum at anytime (minimum £100).
Lifetime ISA
For those aged 18-39, a Lifetime ISA could help towards purchasing your first home up to £450,000 or retirement in later life.
Benefit from tax-efficient savings as well as a government bonus.
Up to £4,000 (for the 2023/24
tax year) of the overall ISA allowance can be invested in a Lifetime ISA and will benefit from the 25% Government bonus.
Opening a new CT Lifetime ISA is easy:
Complete and return the appropriate form(s) in the prepaid envelope
Apply online at digital. columbiathreadneedle.co.uk
Why choose the Lifetime ISA?
Tax-efficient investments
With a Lifetime ISA, you don't pay additional tax on income or capital gains meaning you could make the most of the money you invest.
Government bonus
Receive a 25% bonus on investments up to £4,000 per year.
An easier choice
You can access a range of 10 investment trusts that includes equity, property and private equity trusts. For more information about our trusts, visit ctinvest.co.uk
Flexible investment options
Choose from just £25 per month or £100 lump sum.
Simplicity
A single annual charge of £60+VAT no matter how many tax years' Lifetime ISAs you hold with us. No dealing charges for investments made online or by monthly direct debit.
7
Choose your investment
Once you've chosen your plan and have a clear understanding of your investment goals, the third step is to choose the investment trust or combination of trusts that you feel meets your goals.
Deciding your investment goals
The second step is to determine whether you're investing for income, growth or a combination of the two.
What is an investment trust?
An investment trust is a pooled investment fund that is structured as a company and is listed on the stock exchange. As a listed company, each investment trust is overseen by a Board of Directors. They have a number of responsibilities, but their main one is looking after the interests of individual shareholders.
When you invest, your money is added to that of many other investors. Professional Fund Managers then invest this in a wide range of different investments e.g. companies or properties.
should increase. As well as investing in companies both in the UK and abroad, investment trusts can also invest in other assets such as property, bonds3 or private equity (companies that are not listed on a stock exchange).
Investment trusts are investments rather than savings and unlike bank and building society accounts you may not get back the full amount invested.
How many investment trusts can you choose?
Investing for Income
If your aim is to invest your cash in a way that will give you an income both today and in the future, we have a range of investment trusts which aim to provide income normally in the form of dividends, often paid quarterly.
a growth strategy, as they all seek to grow the value of your investment over time and you can choose to reinvest any dividends to compound the effect of any gain.
Investing for Growth and Income
Because your money is pooled with other investors, it means that, even if you only have a small amount to invest, you can access a range of investments that you may not have been able to otherwise.
If the investments that our Fund Managers make perform well, the value of your shares
You can invest in a single trust or in a combination. For example, you could choose to complement one of our global trusts with a more regionally focused one or supplement your investments in smaller companies with a holding in commercial property - it's up to you.
Investing for Growth
Whether it is for a retirement nest egg or to fund a future need, if your main aim is to build up the value of your capital over time, you can choose to invest in funds that predominantly aim to grow your money over the medium to long-term.
All of our UK & European and Global investment trusts can be used as part of
If you're looking for the best of both worlds where your investment provides medium to long-term growth, whilst also potentially benefiting from possible extra income, then a trust that aims to achieve both, could be what you're looking for.
The value of your investment may fall as well as rise and you may not get back your original capital investment.
If you feel you need specific investment advice that takes your individual circumstances fully into account, please talk to a financial adviser. Please make sure you have read the Key Information Document (KID) for each investment trust you select.
Did you know?
Investing for income could help you improve pension income in retirement or during a period when you have stopped working but are not yet taking your full pension entitlement.
CT Private Equity Trust plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:04:05 UTC.