CT Private Equity Trust : Investment Trust ISA, Lifetime ISA and General Investment Account (GIA) Key Features 04/07/2023 | 02:35am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields KEY FACTS DOCUMENT EFFECTIVE DATE: APRIL 2023 COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS KEY FEATURES AND TERMS & CONDITIONS OF THE CT GENERAL INVESTMENT ACCOUNT, CT INDIVIDUAL SAVINGS ACCOUNT AND CT LIFETIME INDIVIDUAL SAVINGS ACCOUNT The Financial Conduct Authority is the independent financial conduct regulator. It requires us, Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited, to give you this important information to help you decide whether the CT General Investment Account, CT Individual Savings Account and CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account is right for you. You should CTINVEST.CO.UK read this document carefully so that you understand what you invest in, and then keep it safe for future reference. CT General Investment Account, CT Individual Savings Account and CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account Key Features Document ('KFD') INTRODUCTION The CT Individual Savings Account (CT ISA), CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account (CT LISA) and CT General Investment Account (CT GIA) are savings plans which provide a flexible way for you to save. They enable you to invest in a range of Investment Funds that Columbia Threadneedle Investments manages. A CT ISA, CT LISA or CT GIA can play a valuable role in financial planning for your future. A CT ISA, CT LISA or CT GIA gives you the opportunity to invest in Investment Funds with the aim of increasing the value of your investment. This document contains important information about, and is the contract for, the CT ISA, CT LISA and CT GIA. There are two sections: n Key Features Terms & Conditions (General, CT Individual Savings Account and CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account) These will help you decide whether investing in a CT ISA, CT LISA or CT GIA is right for you. Read this document carefully to fully understand the investment you are about to make and the terms you are about to agree to. If you have questions, please call our Investor Services team on 0800 136 420. Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. We record and may monitor calls for your protection. You can also email us at invest@columbiathreadneedle.com or visit our website ctinvest.co.uk. Our Investor Services team cannot advise on the suitability of investing in our plans or on how to make investment selections within these plans. If you are in any doubt about your investment choices, you should contact a financial adviser. As we cannot advise you and provide our services on an "execution only" basis, we are not required to assess the suitability of our plans and our Investment Funds for you. As we have assessed our Investment Funds as non-complex investments, we are not required to consider whether they are appropriate for you. This means you are not protected under FCA rules on assessing suitability or appropriateness. Terms that are capitalised in this document are defined terms. You can find the definitions in the Terms and Conditions. SECTION 01 KEY FEATURES THE AIMS OF THE CT ISA, CT LISA , CT GIA ACCOUNT AND THE INVESTMENT OPTIONS n These Savings Plans give you the opportunity to invest in the shares of the Investment Funds that Columbia Threadneedle Investments manages n The Columbia Threadneedle Investments range of Investment Funds aims to provide investors with income, capital growth, or a combination of both n CT ISA and CT LISA provide the opportunity to invest in our Investment Funds in a tax-efficient manner Please read the latest Key Information Document ("KID") for the Investment Trusts and Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for the plan before deciding to invest; these can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Please contact us if you wish to receive the regulatory disclosures in paper form. To view daily updated share prices and performance information on our Investment Trusts, visit our website ctinvest.co.uk. You can also look at monthly factsheets and the latest Report and Accounts for each Investment Trust. US/Canadian investors We are not able to accept applications for a Columbia Threadneedle Investments Savings Plan from investors located in the US or Canada. If you move to the US or Canada after opening your plan, restrictions may apply. YOUR INVESTMENT Through a Columbia Threadneedle Investments Savings Plan you can invest in as few or as many Investment Funds offered as you choose, subject to the minimum/maximum investment levels set out in the table below. You can also invest in a CT ISA by transferring an existing ISA(s) from another manager. 2 CT General Investment Account, CT Individual Savings Account and CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account Key Features Document ('KFD') Fund Name CT GIA CT ISA CT LISA Minimum lump sum Minimum monthly Maximum lump sum (2023/24 saving tax year) £100 £25 N/A £100 £25 £20,000 £100 £25 £4,000 You can buy and sell shares in the Savings Funds offered in the Columbia Threadneedle Savings Plans on any Business Day. We will carry out postal requests we receive by 5pm (online requests by 11:59pm) on the next business day. You can start, stop, or change your monthly contributions or make a lump sum contribution. You should view your investment as long term but you may close your plan and sell your shares at any time. Any sale of shares may result in a capital gains tax liability in the case of a CT GIA, or a withdrawal charge in the case of a CT LISA If you are in any doubt, you should seek advice. RISKS Each Investment Fund is designed to provide the investment exposure described in its investment objectives. How you decide on the suitability of an Investment Fund for you depends on your investment requirements and attitude to risk. As an investor you will be exposed to the risks associated with investment in shares. The value of and income from investments is not guaranteed and can fall as well as rise you due to stock market and currency movements. You should understand that you may not get back the full amount that you originally invested. You should also be aware that market movements can impact any Investment Fund regardless of how well the portfolio manager performs and you should be familiar with the specific risks associated with the Investment Fund(s) in which you are investing and prepared to take on those risks. You should also note that the base currency of Investment Fund is sterling and the return on your investment will be affected by charges. If you are in any doubt as to the suitability of an Investment Fund for your investment needs, please consult a financial adviser. We do not provide investment advice based on individual circumstances. The specific investment risks for each Investment Fund are described in their KID, which you should read prior to deciding to invest. You should view your investment as long term but you may close your plan and sell your shares at any time. Any sale of shares may result in a capital gains tax liability in the case of a CT GIA, or a withdrawal charge in the case of a CT LISA If you are in any doubt, you should seek advice. General risks applicable to Investment Funds Derivatives - Certain Investment Funds may use derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio management (EPM) unless the fund is stated to be able to use derivatives for investment purposes. EPM restricts the use of derivatives to the reduction of risk, the reduction of cost and the generation of additional capital or income within an acceptably low level of risk. EPM transactions must be economically appropriate and the exposure fully covered. Charges taken from capital - Certain Investment Funds prioritise generating income over capital growth. These Investment Funds may deduct part or all of their management charge from capital. This increases the amount of income available at the expense of capital growth. Investment Funds may also deduct charges and expenses from capital, if they have not earned enough income to cover these charges and expenses. This will reduce capital and limit its growth. Liquidity - Investment Funds may invest in smaller companies. Shares in smaller companies are generally traded less frequently than those in larger companies. This means both buying and selling shares in smaller companies may be difficult, and individual share prices may be subject to short-term price swings. Price volatility - In certain circumstances, for example extreme market volatility, shares in an Investment Fund could be suspended from dealing without us notifying you in advance. You would not be able to purchase or sell these shares until the suspension is lifted. Risks relating to Investment Trusts Gearing - Investment Trusts can borrow money to make additional investments. This is known as "gearing" and is intended to boost your return on investment. However, it can also increase risk. Gearing tends to have a positive effect on the value of the trusts in a rising market, and an unfavourable effect in a falling market Premiums and discounts - As Investment Trust shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange, their price is determined by market factors, such as supply and demand between buyers and sellers. The price will not necessarily accurately reflect the underlying value of the Investment Trust's portfolio of investments (its "Net Asset Value" or NAV). 3 CT General Investment Account, CT Individual Savings Account and CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account Key Features Document ('KFD') The share price of an Investment Trust may be either higher than the NAV - in other words, they are traded at a premium, or lower than the NAV - in other words, they are traded at a discount. Discounts and premiums vary constantly. Buying shares at a discount could be seen as value for money, but there is no guarantee the discount will narrow and there is a risk that it may widen further. Many factors influence the discount or premium and a large discount does not necessarily indicate a bargain. Other Important Points Investment needs - If you open a Columbia Threadneedle Investments Savings Plan to fund a specific need, for example to repay a mortgage, you may not achieve your goal if you do not maintain your contributions or if your investment does not grow sufficiently. YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED What is an Investment Trust? The Investment Trusts we describe in this document are investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. Investment Trusts own a portfolio of investments that are managed by professional managers. Owning shares of an Investment Trust allows you to spread your investment risk across several investments and potentially benefit from the expertise of professional fund managers. The Investment Trusts available to Columbia Threadneedle Investments Savings Plan holders include UK- investment trusts and overseas closed-ended investment companies, but all are listed on the London Stock Exchange. What is a GIA? A GIA, or General Investment Account, is an account which allows you to hold investments outside of tax wrappers, such as ISAs or pensions. There is no limit to how much you can invest in a GIA and is an ideal if you've already maxed out an ISA. What is the CT GIA? A CT GIA is a Columbia Threadneedle Investments Savings Plan designed to facilitate saving and investing in Investment Funds managed by Columbia Threadneedle Investments. What is an ISA? An Individual Savings Account ("ISA") is a government approved way of investing in a tax-efficient manner. It is tax- efficient because the growth in the account is not subject to personal income tax or capital gains tax. You are not required to include details of ISA income or capital gains on your annual tax return. What types of ISA are available? There are different types of ISAs: cash ISAs

stocks and shares ISAs

innovative finance ISAs, and

Lifetime ISAs ("LISA") You can open or contribute to one of each of these ISAs in the same tax year as long as you do not exceed the annual subscription and meet the eligibility criteria. Who is eligible for an ISA? Investments into a stocks and shares ISA can only be made by investors who are aged 18 or over and who are resident in the UK for tax purposes. Investments into a LISA can only be made by investors who are aged between 18 and 39 and who are resident in the UK for tax purposes. If you have a LISA you can continue contributing into it until your 50th birthday. If you move abroad you cannot continue putting money into an ISA, but can keep existing ISAs and will still get tax relief on investments held in them. When you return you can start putting money in again (subject to the normal annual limits). The exception is Crown employees serving overseas (typically members of the armed forces and diplomats), or people married to or in a civil partnership with a Crown employee serving overseas who can open and subscribe to an ISA in the usual way. It is your responsibility to satisfy yourself that you are permitted to invest in the ISA. What is the CT ISA? The CT ISA is a stocks and shares ISA. It is designed to facilitate saving and investing in Investment Funds managed by Columbia Threadneedle Investments. What is the CT LISA? The CT LISA is a stocks and shares Lifetime ISA that facilitates saving and investing in Investments Funds towards a house purchase or to fund retirement. For every £4 you invest, you'll receive a £1 Government bonus. What a CT LISA might be worth at 60 The table on the next page is designed to help you understand what the value of your CT LISA could be once you reach 60 years old, depending on the age which you start saving and assuming that you have subscribed the full amount at the beginning of each tax year up to age 50. 4 CT General Investment Account, CT Individual Savings Account and CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account Key Features Document ('KFD') The table below provides information if you are using the LISA to save for retirement and may not be relevant if your saving aim is for a first home purchase. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Age saving Total Total Estimated Estimated Charges in LISA amount amount outcome outcome and started paid in by paid in, at 60 from at 60 from estimated the investor plus the 0% return 5% return inflation LISA would government reduce a bonus 5% return to 18 £128,000 £160,000 £93,251 £357,475 2.9% 25 £100,000 £125,000 £77,555 £247,987 2.8% 30 £80,000 £100,000 £64,903 £182,549 2.8% 35 £60,000 £75,000 £50,906 £126,101 2.8% 40 £40,000 £50,000 £35,422 £77,409 2.7% For the illustration, we have included the annual charge amount of £60+VAT

Column 4 uses an overall return which is calculated using 0% return rate - 2% inflation - annual charge converted to a %

Column 5 uses an overall return which is calculated using 5% return rate - 2% inflation - annual charge converted to a %

You can use column 6 to compare the CT LISA charges to those of other LISA providers

The standardised rates of return may not reflect actual or expected returns for your choice of investment.

Investment returns depend on the Investment Funds selected and not all investments provide the same return.

Investment returns depend on the Investment Funds selected and not all investments provide the same return. The rate of inflation used may not reflect the actual rate of inflation over the investment period

The charges used in the table may vary over time How do I get the LISA bonus on contributions? We arrange this for you. When you make a new contribution, we make a submission to HMRC for an additional bonus to be paid. This submission is made monthly. Bonus payments are typically received 4-8weeks after your contribution is made. Once received, the bonus is applied to your account and invested on the following business date. This investment is made in the same proportions as the contribution that it related to. Can I withdraw my money from a LISA? Any withdrawals made from your LISA will incur a 25% Government withdrawal charge which means you could get back less than what you put in. Once you have held your LISA for at least 12 months you can withdraw money to buy your first home provided it meets applicable Government requirements. Any withdrawal made after your first house purchase and before the age of 60 will result in a 25% Government withdrawal charge. Once you have reached the age of 60 no Government withdrawal charge will apply. Changing your mind If you open a Columbia Threadneedle Investments Savings Plan and then decide to exercise your right to cancel it within the 14-day cancellation period, or 30 days for a LISA, you may not get back the amount you invested. This is because the value of your investment may have fallen between the day your money was invested and the date we sell the shares after we get your cancellation notice. Dealing charges and stamp duty paid are not refunded. ARE THERE CONTRIBUTION LIMITS? CT ISA and CT LISA The government sets the annual maximum that can be contributed in total to ISAs. For 2023/24 the maximum overall ISA contribution is £20,000. Within this limit, the maximum for 2023/24 that can be contributed to a LISA is £4,000. The tax year runs from 6 April in one year through 5 April. We allocate contributions to the annual limit based on the date we receive them. If contributions to the ISA in one year do not reach the maximum allowed, the amount that is below the maximum cannot carry forward to the next year. If your spouse or civil partner dies you may be able to claim an additional ISA/LISA allowance. Please see "What is an Additional Permitted Subscription" for more information on the Additional Permitted Subscription facility. CT GIA There is no limit to the amount you can invest in a CT GIA. What is an Additional Permitted Subscription (APS)? In addition to the annual ISA subscription allowance, an APS allowance is available to the surviving spouse of a deceased ISA investor, where the investor died on, or after, 3 December 2014. The APS allowance allows the surviving spouse to make additional permitted subscriptions into an ISA (including a LISA) subject to specific terms and conditions as specified in the APS application form: n i. if the investor died on or before 5 April 2018, up to the value of the deceased ISA investor's ISA or LISA holdings at the date of death; or n ii. if the investor died on or after 6 April 2018, up to the higher of the value of the deceased investor's ISA or LISA holdings at the date of death or at the point the ISA or LISA ceased to be a "continuing account of a deceased investor" 5 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer CT Private Equity Trust plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:34:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC 02:35a Ct Private Equity Trust : Sale of Proceeds – Combined ISA & LISA PU 02:35a Ct Private Equity Trust : Investment Trust ISA, Lifetime ISA and General Investment Accoun.. PU 02:35a Ct Private Equity Trust : Junior Investment Account (JIA) Key Features PU 02:35a Ct Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund Maturity Election form PU 02:35a Ct Private Equity Trust : Junior ISA (JISA) Key Features PU 02:25a Ct Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund (CTF) Key Features PU 02:25a Ct Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund to CT Junior ISA transfer form PU 02:15a Ct Private Equity Trust : Individual Savings Account (ISA) top-up form PU 02:15a Ct Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund (CTF) top-up form PU 02:15a Ct Private Equity Trust : Junior ISA (JISA) top-up form PU