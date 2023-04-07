CT Private Equity Trust : Junior ISA (JISA) Key Features 04/07/2023 | 02:35am EDT Send by mail :

KEY FACTS DOCUMENT EFFECTIVE DATE: APRIL 2023 COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS KEY FEATURES AND TERMS & CONDITIONS OF THE CT JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL SAVINGS ACCOUNT AND TERMS & CONDITIONS The Financial Conduct Authority is the independent financial conduct regulator. It requires us, Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited, to give you this important information to help you decide whether our CT Junior Investment Account is right for you. You should CTINVEST.CO.UK read this document carefully so that you understand what you are buying, and then keep it safe for future reference. CT Junior Individual Savings Account Key Features Document ('KFD') INTRODUCTION The CT Junior Individual Savings Account (CT JISA) is a savings plan entitled to the benefits of a Junior ISA. The CT JISA invests in a range of Investment Funds. A CT JISA can play a valuable role in financial planning for your child's future. A CT JISA gives you the opportunity to invest in Investment Funds with the aim of increasing the value of your investment. This document contains important information about, and is the contract for, the CT JISA. There are two sections: n Key Features n Terms & Conditions (General and CT Junior Individual Savings Account) These will help you decide whether investing in a CT JISA is right for you. Read this document carefully to fully understand the investment you are about to make and the terms you are about to agree to. If you have questions, please call our Investor Services team on 0800 136 420. Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. We record and may monitor calls for your protection. You can also email us at invest@columbiathreadneedle.com or visit our website ctinvest.co.uk. Our Investor Services team cannot give any advice on the suitability of investing in our plans or on how to make investment selections within these plans. If you are in any doubt about your investment choices, you should contact a financial adviser. As we do not offer advice and provide our services on an "execution only" basis, we are not required to assess the suitability of our plans and the Investment Funds for you. As we have assessed our Investment Funds as non- complex investments, we are not required to consider whether they are appropriate for you. This means you are not protected under FCA rules on assessing suitability or appropriateness. Terms that are capitalised in this document are defined terms. You can find the definitions in the Terms and Conditions. US/Canadian investors We are not able to accept applications for a CT JISA from investors located in the US or Canada. If you move to the US or Canada after opening your plan, restrictions may apply. SECTION 01 KEY FEATURES THE AIMS OF THE CT JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL SAVINGS ACCOUNT AND THE INVESTMENT OPTIONS The CT JISA gives an easy, flexible and tax-efficient way to invest for an eligible child. It offers the opportunity to invest in the shares of the Investment Funds Columbia Threadneedle Investments offers. It is a stocks and shares JISA. Please read the latest Key Information Document ("KID") for the Investment Funds and Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for the plan before deciding to invest; these can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Please contact us if you wish to receive the regulatory disclosures in paper form. To view daily updated share prices and performance information on our Investment Funds, visit our website ctinvest.co.uk. You can also look at monthly factsheets (where applicable) and the latest Report and Accounts for each Investment Trust. YOUR INVESTMENT Through a CT JISA you can invest in as few or as many Investment Funds offered as you choose, within the investment levels set out in the table below. Maximum lump sum Minimum lump sum Minimum monthly (2023/24 tax year) top-up per account saving per account account £9,000 £100 £25 You can buy and sell shares in the CT JISA on any Business Day. Postal requests we receive by 5pm (online requests by 11:59pm) will normally be carried out on the next business day. You can start, stop, or change your monthly contributions or make a lump sum contribution. We can also accept contributions from third parties, for example grandparents, but these need to be authorised by the Registered Contact. You should view your investment as long term. 2 CT Junior Individual Savings Account Key Features Document ('KFD') Risk Gearing - Investment Trusts can borrow money to make additional investments. This is known as "gearing" and is intended to boost your return on investment. However, it can also increase risk. Gearing tends to have a positive effect on the value of the trusts in a rising market, and an unfavourable effect in a falling market. Charges taken from capital - Certain Investment Funds prioritise generating income over capital growth. These Trusts may deduct part or all of their management charge from capital. This increases the amount of income available at the expense of capital growth. Investment Funds may also deduct charges and expenses from capital, if the trust has not earned enough income to cover these charges and expenses. This will reduce capital and limit its growth. Liquidity - Investment Funds may invest in smaller companies. Shares in smaller companies are generally traded less frequently than those in larger companies. This means both buying and selling shares in smaller companies may be difficult, and individual share prices may be subject to short-term price swings. Premiums and discounts - As Investment Trust shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange, their price is determined by market factors, such as demand and supply between buyers and sellers. The price will not necessarily accurately reflect the underlying value of the trust's portfolio of investments (its "net asset value" or NAV). The share price of an Investment Trust may be either higher than the NAV - in other words, they are traded at a premium, or lower than the NAV - in other words, they are traded at a discount. Discounts and premiums vary constantly. Buying shares at a discount could be seen as value for money, but there is no guarantee the discount will narrow and there is a risk that it may widen further. Many factors influence the discount or premium, and a large discount does not necessarily indicate a bargain. Price volatility - The value of shares of an Investment Trust and the income from them is not guaranteed; the value can fall and rise due to stock market and currency movement. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. When you sell your shares, you may get back less than you originally paid for them. In certain circumstances, for example extreme market volatility, the shares of an Investment Trust could be suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange. You would not be able to purchase or sell these shares until the suspension is lifted. Underlying investment exposures In addition to these general risks, the shares of a particular Investment Trust are exposed to the investment risks associated with the assets it holds in its portfolio. The specific investment risks for each Investment Trust are described in their KID, which you should read prior to deciding to invest. Other Important Points Investment needs - If you open a CT JISA to fund a specific need, for example to pay university costs, you may not achieve your goal if you do not maintain your contributions or if your investment does not grow sufficiently. Changing your mind - If you open a CT JISA and then decide to exercise your right to cancel it within the 14-day cancellation period, you may not get back the amount you invested. This is because the value of your investment may have fallen between the day your money was invested and the date we sell the shares after we get your cancellation notice. Dealing charges and stamp duty paid are not refunded. YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED What is an investment trust? The Investment Trusts we describe in this document are investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. Investment Trusts own a portfolio of investments that are managed by professional managers. Owning shares of an Investment Trust allows you to spread your investment risk across a number of investments and potentially benefit from the expertise of professional fund managers. The Investment Trusts available to CT JISA holders include UK-authorised Investment Trusts and overseas closed- ended investment companies, but all are listed on the London Stock Exchange. What is a Junior ISA? A Junior ISA is an account held for a child. It is a tax-efficient way of investing, in shares, investment Funds, and other savings vehicles. It is tax-efficient because the growth in the account is not subject to personal income tax or capital gains tax. What types of Junior ISA (JISA) are available? There are two types of JISAs: n stocks and shares JISAs cash JISAs 3 CT Junior Individual Savings Account Key Features Document ('KFD') The CT JISA is a stocks and shares JISA. You may open, or contribute to, both a stocks and shares JISA and a cash JISA in the same tax year, but you can only have one of each type at any one time. Who is eligible? JISAs are only available for those under the age of 18 years who did not qualify for a Child Trust Fund (CTF). However, if you have already set up a CTF for a child (either with Columbia Threadneedle Investments or another plan provider), you can transfer it into a JISA. Please see the section below "Can I transfer my CTF to a CT JISA?" for further information. Who can open a JISA? Children who are at least 16 years of age can open a JISA, or an individual with parental responsibility for a child, can open a JISA on behalf of the child. Parental responsibility means: the child's natural parent

a person who has legally adopted the child

a person to whom the court has granted legal authority The person opening the JISA is the Registered Contact. The Registered Contact is responsible for investment choices in the JISA and all instructions for the account must come from that person. They should confirm they have read the KID for an Investment Trust before deciding to invest in it and also the Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure before opening the JISA. There can only be one Registered Contact per account. Should personal circumstances change, we can change details of the Registered Contact. Please contact our Investor Services team for further details or visit our website ctinvest.co.uk/documents to download a form. Who can contribute to a JISA? Anyone can contribute to a JISA, whether they are parents, grandparents, other family members or friends. Monthly contributions can come from more than one bank account. However, only the Registered Contact is allowed to make investment decisions, which means that the Registered Contact has to sign the Top Up form for any third party contribution. Contributions made by other people will need to be completed on a standard Top Up form and countersigned by the Registered Contact. The Registered Contact responsible for investment decision making is required to provide mandatory client information such as their date of birth for MiFID II transaction reporting to allow investments to be bought/and or sold. We notify the Registered Contact when someone contributes to the JISA. In accordance with anti-money laundering legislation, we may need to verify the identity of the registered contact, anyone paying into the account and/or the child. During this process we may ask for identification to be provided, or use a credit reference agency to do this. The child will be verified as the registered account holder when they turn 18, and will be required to provide completed documentation with identification to update the account. Are there contribution limits? The government sets the maximum that can be contributed each year to JISAs. For 2023/24 the maximum contribution is £9,000. The Registered Contact can invest the entire annual contribution in a stocks and shares JISA. If they do not invest the full annual contribution in such a JISA, they can invest the balance in a cash JISA. The tax year runs from 6 April in one year through to 5 April. We allocate contributions to the annual limit based on the date we receive them. If contributions to the JISA in one year do not reach the maximum allowed, the amount that is below the maximum cannot carry forward to the next year. How do I apply for a CT JISA? To apply for a CT JISA, complete an application form or apply through the online Investor Portal, at ctinvest.co.uk. Online access is subject to the Online Terms and Conditions. You can return paper applications, on the appropriate application form (also available on our website), in the envelope we provide or to Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited, PO Box 11114, Chelmsford, CM99 2DG. How do I make subsequent contributions to a CT JISA? To make a lump sum contribution, The Registered Contact can invest through the online Investor Portal our app using a debit card. You can also send a CT JISA op Up form with a cheque made payable to Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited. The Top Up form is available at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. You can also make monthly contributions by Direct Debit either through the online Investor Portal or by completing and returning the Direct Debit instruction on the application form. We collect Direct Debits from your bank account on or around the 1st of each month. How do I transfer a JISA from another plan provider to Columbia Threadneedle Investments? You can transfer both a stocks and shares JISA and a cash JISA to a CT JISA. Simply complete the CT Junior Individual Savings Account (JISA) Transfer Form (available on our website, ctinvest.co.uk/documents, or by requesting it from our Investor Services team). We contact your existing JISA plan provider and arrange the transfer for you. We only accept transfers as cash, and we can't accept further contributions into the new CT JISA until your existing JISA manager has completed the transfer. Can I transfer a CTF to a CT JISA? You can transfer a CTF, whether held with Columbia Threadneedle Investments or another plan provider, into 4 CT Junior Individual Savings Account Key Features Document ('KFD') a CT JISA. You must transfer the entire amount in the CTF, which must meet Columbia Threadneedle Investments JISA's minimum transfer requirement of £100. The Registered Contact of the CTF completes either: n the CT Child Trust Fund to CT Junior Individual Savings Account Transfer Form for CT Child Trust Fund holders n the CT Junior Individual Savings Account (JISA) Transfer Form for CTFs from other CTF providers We do not charge you for this transfer, but if you hold a CT Child Trust Fund, we apply any outstanding annual management charge pro rata before the transfer takes place. This pro rata charge is paid out of uninvested cash or by selling shares, it cannot be paid by cheque or Direct Debit. We can only accept transfers in cash unless the existing CTF is a Columbia Threadneedle Investments Shares CTF. When the transfer is complete, the CTF account will be closed. Note that if you hold a CT Child Trust Fund Stakeholder account, your contributions are invested into the CT FTSE All-Share Tracker Fund. We do not offer that fund as an investment option in the CT JISA. This means you must select Investment Fund(s) available within the CT JISA. We will sell CT FTSE All-Share Tracker Fund shares and reinvest the proceeds into the Investment Trust(s) of your choice in the CT JISA. A dealing charge of £12 per Investment Trust applies for reinvesting plus Government stamp duty of 0.5%. We cancel Direct Debit instructions in your CT Child Trust Fund, and you will need to reinstate them for your CT JISA. You can do this by completing the relevant sections and Direct Debit mandate of the transfer form. Once you have opened a CT JISA, you cannot close and transfer it back into a Child Trust Fund. Once we complete the transfer, you will be able to use the full JISA allowance for that tax year, regardless of what you have paid into the Child Trust Fund during that year. If you transfer from a CT CTF Stakeholder account to a CT JISA, the CT JISA will no longer have access to the following features that are currently available in a CT Stakeholder CTF: n a minimum top-up level of £10 (The minimum for monthly payments into a JISA is £25 per month and the minimum for lump sum payments is £100) n annual charges capped at 1.5% A child cannot have both a CTF and JISA set up in their name. If, for any reason, the transfer from the CTF to the CT JISA is not completed, the CT JISA is invalid and the CTF remains intact. What confirmation will I receive? Within five days of receiving your application to open a JISA, we send you a Welcome Pack confirming we have set up your account. You also receive information on your right to change your mind. Will I have access to the money in the child's CT JISA? You may not withdraw money from a JISA. The child in whose name the plan is set up will have full access to the funds on their 18th birthday, after they establish their identity to our satisfaction and as legally required. We will send details of how to establish the child's identity before their 18th birthday. After the child's 18th birthday, only they may give instructions on the account. Under normal circumstances, JISA accounts cannot be closed before the child reaches 18. See the Terms and Conditions for further details. Are there any restrictions on how the child can use the money when they reach age 18? Once your child reaches the age of 18, the money in the account becomes theirs and there are no restrictions on how they use or spend it. On the child's 18th birthday, the CT JISA becomes a normal ISA and it continues to enjoy the tax benefits of an ISA but under the ISA terms. At that point, we will send the child the ISA Key Features Document so they can familiarise themselves with their account. Is there any tax payable on the child's CT JISA? There's no personal income or capital gains tax to pay on the growth in the account value. Can any income from the CT JISA be paid out? Income from a CT JISA is not paid out. All income generated within a CT JISA is reinvested and used to buy further shares. How do I set up or amend details of a Direct Debit? You can set up or amend the bank account details of a Direct Debit through the online Investor Portal or by completing a new Direct Debit mandate form. You will receive this form in your Welcome Pack when you open a new account. If you need another form, download it from our website, ctinvest.co.uk, or request it from our Investor Services team. It can take at least 14 days between us and your bank/ building society to set up or amend your instruction, and it will apply to the next possible contribution after this. You can also change the amount you invest each month or change the Investment Funds you invest into. 