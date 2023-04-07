CT Private Equity Trust : Junior ISA (JISA) application form

Before making your investments, please ensure that you have read the latest Key Information Documents (KIDs) for your preferred investment(s), and the

Only someone with parental responsibility can be the registered contact for this account, although friends and family can still make contributions

Investments can be made by lump sum, or monthly savings or both

This application form is an offer to enter into an agreement with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited ("Columbia Threadneedle") for a CT JISA

Please ensure you supply your address, date of birth, Nationality and National Insurance number - all are required to open your plan.

Children aged 16 or over can apply in their own name

To open an account for a child you must be 16 or over and have parental responsibility for the child; you may be the child's natural parent, have legally adopted the child, or have been granted legal authority by the Courts

Data Protection

All personal information submitted with this application form will be treated in accordance with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited's Privacy Policy, which is available at: ctinvest.co.uk/privacy. This privacy policy includes full details about the type of information we collect, what we use this information for, and your related rights.

In addition, the Key Features and Terms & Conditions document for the selected account contains a summary of the key information about how we process your personal information. Should you have any questions regarding how we process your personal information key contact information can be found both in the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions document.

Marketing

We would like to provide you with details of financial services and products that we offer which we think you might find interesting.

If you would NOT like to receive such information, please tick this box . If at any time you change your mind, please let us know by emailing us at preferences@columbiathreadneedle.com.

