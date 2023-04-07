CT Private Equity Trust : Junior ISA (JISA) application form
04/07/2023 | 07:05am BST
Application for a new account
CT Junior Individual Savings Account (JISA)
This application form is an offer to enter into an agreement with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited ("Columbia Threadneedle") for a CT JISA
Investments can be made by lump sum, or monthly savings or both
The CT JISA is a stocks and shares JISA only
Only someone with parental responsibility can be the registered contact for this account, although friends and family can still make contributions
If you need further application forms, please download them
from our website at ctinvest.co.uk, email invest@columbiathreadneedle.com or call 0800 136 420*. You can also photocopy this form, although signatures must be original.
Before making your investments, please ensure that you have read the latest Key Information Documents (KIDs) for your preferred investment(s), and the Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for your Savings Plan. These documents can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Paper copies can be provided on request.
Please complete the form in block capitals and in black ink.
Please return the form to:
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
PO Box 11114
Chelmsford
CM99 2DG
22DLU/1
04/23
Part 1 Personal details
Please ensure you supply your address, date of birth, Nationality and National Insurance number - all are required to open your plan.
I apply to open a JISA for:
Child details
Master
Miss
Child's first name(s) in full
Child's surname
Nationality
Child's address
Postcode
Registered Contact details
Child's date of birth
National Insurance number (if they have one)
If National Insurance number not issued please tick this box
Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other)
First name(s) in full
Surname
Permanent residential address
Postcode
Nationality
Email address
Date of birth National Insurance number
Relationship to the child
Telephone
Children aged 16 or over can apply in their own name
To open an account for a child you must be 16 or over and have parental responsibility for the child; you may be the child's natural parent, have legally adopted the child, or have been granted legal authority by the Courts
Data Protection
All personal information submitted with this application form will be treated in accordance with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited's Privacy Policy, which is available at: ctinvest.co.uk/privacy. This privacy policy includes full details about the type of information we collect, what we use this information for, and your related rights.
In addition, the Key Features and Terms & Conditions document for the selected account contains a summary of the key information about how we process your personal information. Should you have any questions regarding how we process your personal information key contact information can be found both in the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions document.
Marketing
We would like to provide you with details of financial services and products that we offer which we think you might find interesting.
If you would NOT like to receive such information, please tick this box . If at any time you change your mind, please let us know by emailing us at preferences@columbiathreadneedle.com.
1
Part 2Personal details - of donor (to be completed where the contributions are not being made by the Registered Contact)
Please ensure you supply all information requested below.
I wish to gift
£
(cheque for lump sum) to the child detailed in Part 1 and/or
£
(monthly savings - complete Part 6)
Please complete your details below
Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other)
First name(s) in full
Surname
Permanent residential address
Postcode
Nationality
Date of birth
National Insurance number
Email address
Telephone
Please note that this investment instruction must be signed by the Registered Contact in Part 5 of the form. I understand that this payment belongs to the account holder and I have no future claim over the investment. I understand that routine correspondence regarding this plan will be sent to the Registered Contact and only the Registered Contact can make investment decisions or changes to the account. I cannot receive information regarding this investment without the written authority of the Registered Contact.
Signature of person making contribution
Date
Part 3 JISA annual management charge
The annual management charge of £25+VAT is payable in two equal instalments in April and October each year. If you would like to pay this charge by Direct Debit please tick the box below and complete the Direct Debit Form in Part 6.
I would like to pay my management charge by Direct Debit. (please complete Part 6)
If you do not select this option or Part 6 is not completed your annual management charge will be paid out of any available cash on your account. If there is insufficient cash in the plan the outstanding management charge will be settled by the sale of shares.
2
Part 4 Investment details
To make a lump sum
Tell us how much you'd like to invest, and into what fund(s), in the "Lump Sum" column below. The minimum lump sum is £100. There is a dealing charge of £12 for each fund selected.
To set up a Direct Debit
Tell us the amount you'd like to invest, and into what fund(s), in the "Monthly Savings" column below. The minimum Direct Debit is £25. There is no dealing charge on contributions made by Direct Debit. You will need to complete the Direct Debit instruction overleaf in Part 6.
The Registered Contact for this account must sign the declaration (Part 5) before any money is invested.
Investment Option
European Assets Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
The Global Smaller Companies Trust (ordinary shares)
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (growth shares)
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (income shares)
CT Private Equity Trust (ordinary shares)
F&C Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (B shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (units)
CT Property Trust (ordinary shares)
TR Property Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
SEDOL Code
(for office use only)
BHJVQ59
0346328
B4ZPCJ0
BKLXD97
B2PP252
B2PP3J3
3073827
0346607
B1N4G29
B1N4H59
B1N4H93
B012T52
0906409
Lump sum
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
Monthly savings
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
Total amount
£
£
Lump sums must be paid by cheque made payable to Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
All contributions to this account cannot exceed the annual JISA subscription limit. This is £9,000 for the 2023/24 tax year.
Application checklist
Please ensure:
you have read and understood the Key Features of the CT JISA and
you have signed the Declaration in Part 5
Terms & Conditions brochure
you do not detach any part of the form other than the Direct Debit
if you are investing a lump sum, that you have enclosed a cheque
Guarantee
and it is made out to 'Columbia Threadneedle Management
that you have read the latest Key Information Document and Pre-
Limited'. Please remember to sign and date your cheque. Post-
dated cheques will not be accepted.
Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for the selected investment
trust(s) and Savings Plan
if you are investing monthly, you have completed the Direct Debit
mandate (Part 6)
3
Part 5 Declaration
I declare that:
I am 16 years of age or over
I am the child/I have parental responsibility for that child
I will be the Registered Contact for the JISA
The child named in Part 1 will be the beneficial owner of the account investments
The child is resident in the UK, or a dependant of a UK Crown servant
I have not subscribed and will not subscribe to another stocks and shares JISA for this child
I am not aware that this child has another stocks and shares JISA
I am not aware of other JISA subscriptions that will result in this child exceeding the annual limit
I will not knowingly make subscriptions to JISAs for this child that will result in the subscription limit being exceeded for the tax year
The child who will hold the JISA does not hold a Child Trust Fund
I authorise Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited:
to hold, or arrange a suitable third party to hold the child's subscriptions, JISA investments, interest, dividends and any other rights or proceeds in respect of those investments and cash;
to make on the child's behalf any claims to relief from tax in respect of JISA investments
I agree to be bound by the Key Features of the JISA and the Terms and Conditions and will promptly inform you of any changes in my circumstances
I have read the latest Key Information Documents for the selected investment trust(s)
I have read and understood the pre-sales cost disclosure for the selected investment trust(s) and Savings Plan
I understand that this application is subject to acceptance by Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
I declare that the statements completed on this application are true to the best of my knowledge and belief
Signature - Registered Contact
Date
4
Part 6 Instruction to your bank/building society to pay Direct Debits
Please fill in the whole form using a ball point pen and send it to:
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
PO Box 11114
Chelmsford
CM99 2DG
Name(s) of account holder(s)
Bank/building society account number
Branch sort code
Name and full postal address of your bank or building society
To the Manager
bank/building society
Address
Postcode
Service user number
2 7 8 6 0 1
Reference number (for office use only)
Please pay Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited Direct Debits from the account detailed in this Instruction subject to the safeguards assured by the Direct Debit Guarantee.
I understand that this instruction may remain with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited and, if so, details will be passed electronically to my bank/building society.
Signature(s)
Date
Banks and building societies may not accept Direct Debit instructions for some types of account.
To be detached and retained by the payer
The Direct Debit Guarantee
This Guarantee is offered by all banks and building societies that accept instructions to pay Direct Debits
If there are any changes to the amount, date or frequency of your Direct Debit Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited will notify you 5 working days in advance of your account being debited or as otherwise agreed. If you request Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited to collect a payment, confirmation of the amount and date will be given to you at the time of the request
If an error is made in the payment of your Direct Debit, by Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited or your bank or building society, you are entitled to a full and immediate refund of the amount paid from your bank or building society
If you receive a refund you are not entitled to, you must pay it back when Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited asks you to
You can cancel a Direct Debit at any time by simply contacting your bank or building society. Written confirmation may be required. Please
CT Private Equity Trust plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:04:05 UTC.