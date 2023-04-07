Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. CT Private Equity Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPEO   GB0030738271

CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC

(FPEO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  16:35:01 06/04/2023 BST
455.00 GBX   +0.66%
07:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Sale of Proceeds – Combined ISA & LISA
PU
07:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Investment Trust ISA, Lifetime ISA and General Investment Account (GIA) Key Features
PU
07:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Junior Investment Account (JIA) Key Features
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CT Private Equity Trust : Junior ISA (JISA) application form

04/07/2023 | 07:05am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for a new account

CT Junior Individual Savings Account (JISA)

  • This application form is an offer to enter into an agreement with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited ("Columbia Threadneedle") for a CT JISA
  • Investments can be made by lump sum, or monthly savings or both
  • The CT JISA is a stocks and shares JISA only
  • Only someone with parental responsibility can be the registered contact for this account, although friends and family can still make contributions
  • If you need further application forms, please download them
    from our website at ctinvest.co.uk, email invest@columbiathreadneedle.com or call 0800 136 420*. You can also photocopy this form, although signatures must be original.
  • Before making your investments, please ensure that you have read the latest Key Information Documents (KIDs) for your preferred investment(s), and the Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for your Savings Plan. These documents can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Paper copies can be provided on request.

Please complete the form in block capitals and in black ink.

Please return the form to:

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited

PO Box 11114

Chelmsford

CM99 2DG

22DLU/1

04/23

Part 1 Personal details

Please ensure you supply your address, date of birth, Nationality and National Insurance number - all are required to open your plan.

I apply to open a JISA for:

Child details

Master

Miss

Child's first name(s) in full

Child's surname

Nationality

Child's address

Postcode

Registered Contact details

Child's date of birth

National Insurance number (if they have one)

If National Insurance number not issued please tick this box

Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other)

First name(s) in full

Surname

Permanent residential address

Postcode

Nationality

Email address

Date of birth National Insurance number

Relationship to the child

Telephone

  • Children aged 16 or over can apply in their own name
  • To open an account for a child you must be 16 or over and have parental responsibility for the child; you may be the child's natural parent, have legally adopted the child, or have been granted legal authority by the Courts

Data Protection

All personal information submitted with this application form will be treated in accordance with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited's Privacy Policy, which is available at: ctinvest.co.uk/privacy. This privacy policy includes full details about the type of information we collect, what we use this information for, and your related rights.

In addition, the Key Features and Terms & Conditions document for the selected account contains a summary of the key information about how we process your personal information. Should you have any questions regarding how we process your personal information key contact information can be found both in the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions document.

Marketing

We would like to provide you with details of financial services and products that we offer which we think you might find interesting.

If you would NOT like to receive such information, please tick this box . If at any time you change your mind, please let us know by emailing us at preferences@columbiathreadneedle.com.

1

Part 2 Personal details - of donor (to be completed where the contributions are not being made by the Registered Contact)

Please ensure you supply all information requested below.

I wish to gift

£

(cheque for lump sum) to the child detailed in Part 1 and/or

£

(monthly savings - complete Part 6)

Please complete your details below

Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other)

First name(s) in full

Surname

Permanent residential address

Postcode

Nationality

Date of birth

National Insurance number

Email address

Telephone

Please note that this investment instruction must be signed by the Registered Contact in Part 5 of the form. I understand that this payment belongs to the account holder and I have no future claim over the investment. I understand that routine correspondence regarding this plan will be sent to the Registered Contact and only the Registered Contact can make investment decisions or changes to the account. I cannot receive information regarding this investment without the written authority of the Registered Contact.

Signature of person making contribution

Date

Part 3 JISA annual management charge

The annual management charge of £25+VAT is payable in two equal instalments in April and October each year. If you would like to pay this charge by Direct Debit please tick the box below and complete the Direct Debit Form in Part 6.

I would like to pay my management charge by Direct Debit. (please complete Part 6)

If you do not select this option or Part 6 is not completed your annual management charge will be paid out of any available cash on your account. If there is insufficient cash in the plan the outstanding management charge will be settled by the sale of shares.

2

Part 4 Investment details

To make a lump sum

Tell us how much you'd like to invest, and into what fund(s), in the "Lump Sum" column below. The minimum lump sum is £100. There is a dealing charge of £12 for each fund selected.

To set up a Direct Debit

Tell us the amount you'd like to invest, and into what fund(s), in the "Monthly Savings" column below. The minimum Direct Debit is £25. There is no dealing charge on contributions made by Direct Debit. You will need to complete the Direct Debit instruction overleaf in Part 6.

The Registered Contact for this account must sign the declaration (Part 5) before any money is invested.

Investment Option

European Assets Trust (ordinary shares)

CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust (ordinary shares)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust (ordinary shares)

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (ordinary shares)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (growth shares)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (income shares)

CT Private Equity Trust (ordinary shares)

F&C Investment Trust (ordinary shares)

CT UK High Income Trust (ordinary shares)

CT UK High Income Trust (B shares)

CT UK High Income Trust (units)

CT Property Trust (ordinary shares)

TR Property Investment Trust (ordinary shares)

SEDOL Code

(for office use only)

BHJVQ59

0346328

B4ZPCJ0

BKLXD97

B2PP252

B2PP3J3

3073827

0346607

B1N4G29

B1N4H59

B1N4H93

B012T52

0906409

Lump sum

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

Monthly savings

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

£

Total amount

£

£

  • Lump sums must be paid by cheque made payable to Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
  • All contributions to this account cannot exceed the annual JISA subscription limit. This is £9,000 for the 2023/24 tax year.

Application checklist

Please ensure:

you have read and understood the Key Features of the CT JISA and

you have signed the Declaration in Part 5

Terms & Conditions brochure

you do not detach any part of the form other than the Direct Debit

if you are investing a lump sum, that you have enclosed a cheque

Guarantee

and it is made out to 'Columbia Threadneedle Management

that you have read the latest Key Information Document and Pre-

Limited'. Please remember to sign and date your cheque. Post-

dated cheques will not be accepted.

Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for the selected investment

trust(s) and Savings Plan

if you are investing monthly, you have completed the Direct Debit

mandate (Part 6)

3

Part 5 Declaration

I declare that:

  • I am 16 years of age or over
  • I am the child/I have parental responsibility for that child
  • I will be the Registered Contact for the JISA
  • The child named in Part 1 will be the beneficial owner of the account investments
  • The child is resident in the UK, or a dependant of a UK Crown servant
  • I have not subscribed and will not subscribe to another stocks and shares JISA for this child
  • I am not aware that this child has another stocks and shares JISA
  • I am not aware of other JISA subscriptions that will result in this child exceeding the annual limit
  • I will not knowingly make subscriptions to JISAs for this child that will result in the subscription limit being exceeded for the tax year
  • The child who will hold the JISA does not hold a Child Trust Fund

I authorise Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited:

    • to hold, or arrange a suitable third party to hold the child's subscriptions, JISA investments, interest, dividends and any other rights or proceeds in respect of those investments and cash;
    • to make on the child's behalf any claims to relief from tax in respect of JISA investments
  • I agree to be bound by the Key Features of the JISA and the Terms and Conditions and will promptly inform you of any changes in my circumstances
  • I have read the latest Key Information Documents for the selected investment trust(s)
  • I have read and understood the pre-sales cost disclosure for the selected investment trust(s) and Savings Plan
  • I understand that this application is subject to acceptance by Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
  • I declare that the statements completed on this application are true to the best of my knowledge and belief

Signature - Registered Contact

Date

4

Part 6 Instruction to your bank/building society to pay Direct Debits

Please fill in the whole form using a ball point pen and send it to:

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited

PO Box 11114

Chelmsford

CM99 2DG

Name(s) of account holder(s)

Bank/building society account number

Branch sort code

Name and full postal address of your bank or building society

To the Manager

bank/building society

Address

Postcode

Service user number

2 7 8 6 0 1

Reference number (for office use only)

Please pay Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited Direct Debits from the account detailed in this Instruction subject to the safeguards assured by the Direct Debit Guarantee.

I understand that this instruction may remain with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited and, if so, details will be passed electronically to my bank/building society.

Signature(s)

Date

Banks and building societies may not accept Direct Debit instructions for some types of account.

To be detached and retained by the payer

The Direct Debit Guarantee

  • This Guarantee is offered by all banks and building societies that accept instructions to pay Direct Debits
  • If there are any changes to the amount, date or frequency of your Direct Debit Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited will notify you 5 working days in advance of your account being debited or as otherwise agreed. If you request Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited to collect a payment, confirmation of the amount and date will be given to you at the time of the request
  • If an error is made in the payment of your Direct Debit, by Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited or your bank or building society, you are entitled to a full and immediate refund of the amount paid from your bank or building society
    • If you receive a refund you are not entitled to, you must pay it back when Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited asks you to
  • You can cancel a Direct Debit at any time by simply contacting your bank or building society. Written confirmation may be required. Please

also notify us.

5

Disclaimer

CT Private Equity Trust plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC
07:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Sale of Proceeds – Combined ISA & LISA
PU
07:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Investment Trust ISA, Lifetime ISA and General Investment Accoun..
PU
07:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Junior Investment Account (JIA) Key Features
PU
07:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund Maturity Election form
PU
07:35aCt Private Equity Trust : Junior ISA (JISA) Key Features
PU
07:25aCt Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund (CTF) Key Features
PU
07:25aCt Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund to CT Junior ISA transfer form
PU
07:15aCt Private Equity Trust : Individual Savings Account (ISA) top-up form
PU
07:15aCt Private Equity Trust : Child Trust Fund (CTF) top-up form
PU
07:15aCt Private Equity Trust : Junior ISA (JISA) top-up form
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 135 M 168 M -
Net income 2021 127 M 158 M -
Net Debt 2021 3,22 M 4,00 M -
P/E ratio 2021 2,85x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 331 M 412 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,67x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
CT Private Equity Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Richard Andrew Gray Chairman
Elizabeth Anita Kennedy Independent Non-Executive Director
David Robert Shaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Swantje Conrad Independent Non-Executive Director
Audrey Caroline Baxter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CT PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC7.57%412
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC6.12%4 615
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-8.78%327
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP16.22%50
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer