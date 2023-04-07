CT Private Equity Trust : Junior ISA (JISA) top-up form
04/07/2023 | 02:15am EDT
Top-up form
CT Junior Individual Savings Account (JISA)
This form needs to be used to top-up an existing CT Junior Individual Savings Account (JISA), either by:
Lump sum, or
Monthly Direct Debit (starting a new one or changing the amount of an existing one)
If you have any queries, please email our Investor Services Team at investor.enquiries@columbiathreadneedle.com or call 0345 600 3030.
The Registered Contact for the account should read the latest Key Information Documents (KIDs) or Key Investor Information Document (KIID) for your preferred investment(s), and the Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for your Savings Plan and selected investment(s). These documents can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Paper copies can be ordered on request.
Please complete this form in block capitals and black ink.
Please return the form to:
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
PO Box 11114
Chelmsford
CM99 2DG
21DLU/1
04/23
Anybody can use this form to top-up a JISA, however all top-up instructions must be signed by the Registered Contact to allow the top-up to be invested. If it isn't, contributions will be held as cash.
Part 1 Child's details
Please complete the child's details below.
Title (Master/Miss)
Child's first name(s) in full
Child's surname
Child's home address
Postcode
Nationality
Child's date of birth
Account number
National Insurance number if the child is 16 years or older
Part 2 Investment amount
A. I would like to top-up this JISA with a Lump Sum cheque of:
£
The minimum lump sum is £100.
B. I would like to top-up this JISA with a Monthly Direct Debit of:
£
The minimum monthly Direct Debit is £25.
If you are already saving monthly, enter the new amount you wish to save each month and we will change the Direct Debit to the new amount
If you are setting up a new monthly contribution, you will need to complete the Direct Debit instruction in Part 5
The tax year allowance for 2023/24 is £9,000
Lump sums must be paid by a cheque made payable to "Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited". The minimum lump sum is £100.
1
Part 3 Declaration and Signature
All the information requested below should be completed - without the full information your account may be restricted. If this top-up is from someone who is not the Registered Contact, their details should be entered in Section B. The Registered Contact is still required to complete and sign section A for it to be invested (otherwise it will be held as cash only).
All fields marked with an * are required.
Section A
I AM the Registered Contact on this JISA
Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other)*
First name(s) in full*
Surname*
Permanent residential address*
Postcode*
NI Number/National Identifier (for non-UK nationals)*
Date of birth*
Nationality*
Telephone
Email address
Section B
I am NOT the Registered Contact on this JISA
(e.g. a friend or family member)
Title (Mr/Mrs/Miss/Ms/Other)
First name(s) in full
Surname
Permanent residential address
Postcode
NI Number/National Identifier (for non-UK nationals)
Date of birth
Nationality
Telephone
Email address
I confirm that I have read the Key Features of the CT Junior Individual Savings Account.
I confirm that I have read the latest Key Investor Documents (KID) for the selected investment trust(s) in Part 4, and the Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure(s) for the JISA and investment(s).
I understand subscriptions to the JISA are a gift to the child and can only be paid to the child after 18.
I understand that this top-up is subject to acceptance by Columbia Threadneedle Investments and is subject to the CT Junior Individual Savings Account Terms & Conditions.
I confirm that the personal details shown in Part 1 and Part 3 are correct and that your records should be updated where necessary.
Registered Contact Signature *
Date
Data Protection
All personal information submitted with this application form will be treated in accordance with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited's Privacy Policy, which is available at: ctinvest.co.uk/privacy. This privacy policy includes full details about the type of information we collect, what we use this information for, and your related rights. In addition, the Key Features and Terms & Conditions document for the selected account contains a summary of the key information about how we process your personal information. Should you have any questions regarding how we process your personal information key contact information can be found both in the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions document.
I understand these instructions will be processed in accordance with the Terms & Conditions of the CT Junior Individual Savings Account.
I declare that the money I've contributed to this JISA is a gift to the child and can't be repaid.
I understand that any additional payments will be held as cash until the Registered Contact gives Columbia Threadneedle Investments an investment instruction - either by completing Part 3 and Part 4 of this form, or by contacting Columbia Threadneedle Investments by telephone to give an instruction.
I understand that routine correspondence regarding this plan will be sent to the Registered Contact and only the Registered Contact can make changes to this JISA. I cannot receive information regarding this investment without the written authority of the Registered Contact.
Donor Signature
Date
Marketing
We would like to provide you with details of financial services and products that we offer which we think you might find interesting. If you
would NOT like to receive such information, please tick this box.
If at any time you change your mind, please let us know by emailing us at preferences@columbiathreadneedle.com found both in the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions document.
2
Part 4 Where the Top-up should be Invested
Complete this section to confirm where the top-up amount (confirmed in Part 2) should be invested
If the form is not signed by the Registered Contact (Part 3) or this section (Part 4) is not completed, the funds will be held as cash
The minimum lump sum is £100. There is a dealing charge of £12 for each fund selected.
The minimum monthly savings is £25. There is no dealing charge on contributions made by Direct Debit.
Trust name
European Assets Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
The Global Smaller Companies Trust (ordinary shares)
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (growth shares)
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (income shares)
CT Private Equity Trust (ordinary shares)
F&C Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (Ordinary shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (B shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (units)
CT Property Trust Limited (ordinary shares)
TR Property Trust (ordinary shares)
ICG Enterprise Trust (ordinary shares)*
*Only existing investors can top-up into this trust
SEDOL Code
(for office use only)
BHJVQ59
0346328
B4ZPCJ0
BKLXD97
B2PP252
B2PP3J3
3073827
0346607
B1N4G29
B1N4H59
B1N4H93
B012T52
0906409
0329200
Total amount
Lump sum
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£A
Monthly savings
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£
£B
£
The amount stated above should equal the amount stated in Part 2 of this form.
The amount stated above should equal the amount stated in Part 2 of this form.
3
Part 5 Instruction to your bank/building society to pay by Direct Debit
Please fill in the whole form using a ball point pen and send it to:
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
PO Box 11114
Chelmsford
CM99 2DG
Service user number
2
7
8
6
0
1
Name(s) of account holder(s)
Bank/building society account number
Branch sort code
Name and full postal address of your bank or building society
To the Manager
bank/building society
Address
Postcode
Reference number (for office use only)
Please pay Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited Direct Debits from the account detailed in this Instruction subject to the safeguards assured by the Direct Debit Guarantee.
I understand that this instruction may remain with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited and, if so, details will be passed electronically to my bank/building society.
Signature(s)
Date
Banks and building societies may not accept Direct Debit instructions for some types of account.
To be detached and retained by the payer
The Direct Debit Guarantee
This Guarantee is offered by all banks and building societies that accept instructions to pay Direct Debits
If there are any changes to the amount, date or frequency of your Direct Debit Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited will notify you 5 working days in advance of your account being debited or as otherwise agreed. If you request Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited to collect a payment, confirmation of the amount and date will be given to you at the time of the request
If an error is made in the payment of your Direct Debit, by Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited or your bank or building society, you are entitled to a full and immediate refund of the amount paid from your bank or building society.
- If you receive a refund you are not entitled to, you must pay it back when Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited asks you to
You can cancel a Direct Debit at any time by simply contacting your bank or building society. Written confirmation may be required. Please also notify us.
