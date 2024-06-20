represented an excellent 3.9x cost and an IRR of 27%. During the six year hold the deal lead, Kester Capital, worked with the company's management to transform the business with a doubling of EBITDA to £11 million and an increase in the store estate from 64 to 100, firmly establishing the company as the clear number 2 pet retailer in the UK.

Also following the quarter end we received the proceeds for the sale of well bore plug and abandonment business Coretrax which has been sold to listed energy services group Expro. The consideration for the company is a combination of shares in Expro and cash. The cash component is 24% (£3.4 million) of the £13.9 million exit value. Whilst there is further upside potential through the Expro shares, the current multiple of cost is 1.8x and the IRR is 12%. Given the turbulence in the Energy sector in recent years this is a fair outcome.

Valuation Changes

There have been a few notable movements in valuation this quarter, although without the 31 March reports available these have been limited. Jollyes, the pet shop chain led by Kester is up by £1.4 million reflecting strong trading performance. The combined TDR funds were up £1.4 million, as the remaining holding of shares in Target Hospitality increased in price. The Italian sub portfolio is up by £1.1 million mainly due to an uplift for ultra high-end furniture company Giorgetti. Other notable positives are from Kester Capital II, which is up by £0.9 million following the exit of Vixio noted above and Apiary I which is up by £0.8 million reflecting progress across the portfolio and including a superb recovery for TAG, the travel management company to the global live music and entertainment touring industry. TAG is now trading strongly, well up from the nadir of the pandemic. There were a few negative movements, with for example Agilitas 2015 down £1.1 million reflecting a, hopefully, temporary portfolio company downgrade and follow- on. Corsair VI was down by £0.5 million as it experiences the J-curve effect as it builds out its portfolio. TWMA is down £0.3 million as forecasts, which remain encouraging, are taking longer to materialise. In summary, in a usually quiet quarter for valuation movements the portfolio has held up well as would be expected at this stage in the year.

Financing

At the quarter end net debt was £99.1 million. This is a perfectly manageable level and leaves us with over £45 million of headroom on our recently renewed banking facility. Following receipt of the Jollyes proceeds and payment of dividends, performance fee, share buy-backs and completion of drawdowns and further realisations the net debt at the time of writing is around £95 million.

Following the quarter end the Company has bought back shares in two stages totalling 1.25 million shares at 460p per share. This is 1.7% of the shares in issue and cost £5.75 million. Based on the current NAV (31 March 2024) this equates to a discount of 33% which means that there is