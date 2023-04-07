CT Private Equity Trust : Sale of Proceeds – Combined ISA & LISA
04/07/2023 | 02:35am EDT
Transfer sale proceeds into a CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account
CT Individual Savings Account
Please use this form if you would like to:
Sell shares in one or more investment trusts within a CT Individual Savings Account (ISA) and transfer the proceeds into a new or existing CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account (LISA)
Both the Lifetime Individual Savings Account and Individual Savings Account must be held in the same name.
Please ensure the form is correctly completed to avoid any delay in the investment of your proceeds into the Lifetime Individual Savings Account.
Please ensure that you have read the latest Key Information Documents (KIDs) for your preferred investment(s), and the Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for your Savings Plan and selected investment(s). These documents can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Paper copies can be provided on request.
Please email our Investor Services Team at investor.enquiries@columbiathreadneedle.com or call 0345 600 3030 if you have any queries.
Please complete this form in block capitals and black ink.
Please return the form to:
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
PO Box 11114
Chelmsford
CM99 2DG
21LDU/1 04/23
Part 1 Personal Details
Please ensure you supply an address, date of birth, Nationality and National Insurance number
All personal information submitted with this application form will be treated in accordance with Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited's Privacy Policy, which is available at: ctinvest.co.uk/privacy. This privacy policy includes full details about the type of information we collect, what we use this information for, and your related rights.
In addition, the Key Features and Terms & Conditions document for the selected account contains a summary of the key information about how we process your personal information. Should you have any questions regarding how we process your personal information key contact information can be found both in the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions document.
Part 2 Details of sale
Please complete the name(s) of the investment trust(s) from which you wish to sell shares. The minimum amount that can be sold and transferred to an CT LISA is £100. There is a dealing charge of £12 for each fund on both the sale and repurchase. If you are selling shares in more than four trusts, please provide further details of the investment trusts on a separate sheet of paper and attach it to this form. Alternatively, the information may be completed on photocopies of this form.
Trust name
Cash amount
OR Number of sales OR
Total Holding
Tick here to cancel your
required
to be sold
(Tick box)
Direct Debit for this trust
£
£
£
£
If you sell ICG Enterprise Trust shares you will not be able to reinvest in these shares in the CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account
If you are requesting a partial sale of shares and invest monthly into the CT Individual Savings Account by Direct Debit, your Direct Debit for the trust you are selling will continue after the sale unless you instruct us otherwise by ticking the box
We need up to 5 working days to cancel a Direct Debit. If there is not enough time to cancel it, a further investment into your account and a small holding may remain to be sold by you. This will be shown on your next statement.
Any dividends declared and not yet paid when the shares are sold will be paid into your CT Individual Savings Account. If your CT Individual Savings Account has been closed, we will pay these out to you in the month following receipt.
Shares will normally be sold on the next business day if your instruction is received before 5pm of the previous business day. We will then use the proceeds to purchase the new shares in the CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account on the next again business day.
If the sale proceeds of your transfer exceeds the maximum amount allowed for a CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account for the current tax year (which is £4,000 for the 2023/2024 tax year), we will return any excess by cheque to your registered address
Part 3 Lifetime Individual Savings Account Investment details
If you already have a CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account please complete your account number below.
Please enter below how you would like the proceeds from the CT Individual Savings Account to be invested into your CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account.
Trust name
European Assets Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
The Global Smaller Companies Trust (ordinary shares)
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (growth shares)
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust (income shares)
CT Private Equity Trust (ordinary shares)
F&C Investment Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (ordinary shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (B shares)
CT UK High Income Trust (units)
CT Property Trust Limited (ordinary shares)
TR Property Trust (ordinary shares)
SEDOL Code
(for office use only)
BHJVQ59
0346328
B4ZPCJ0
BKLXD97
B2PP252
B2PP3J3
3073827
0346607
B1N4G29
B1N4H59
TotalB1N4H93amount
B012T52
0906409
Total amount
%
Amount
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
%
100%
Part 4 Signature of account holder
I declare and accept that:
this sale and transfer is made on the basis of, and subject to, the current Terms and Conditions of the CT Individual Savings Account as contained in the Key Features as amended from time to time
● I wish to subscribe the total amount detailed in part 3 to an CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account for the
0
tax
year
I hereby declare that:
all subscriptions made, and to be made, belong to me
I am 18 years of age or over and under 40 if opening an Lifetime ISA (under 50 if topping up an existing Lifetime ISA)
I have not subscribed and will not subscribe more than the overall subscription limit in total to any combination of permitted ISAs in the same tax year
I I have not made current year payments, and will not make current year payments, that exceed the Lifetime ISA payment limit
I have not made current year payments, or transfers from a Help to Buy ISA, and will not make current year payments, or transfers from a Help to Buy ISA, to another Lifetime ISA in the same tax year that I subscribe to this Lifetime ISA
I have not and will not subscribe to another Lifetime ISA in the same tax year that I subscribe to this Lifetime ISA and
this declaration shall have effect for each year in which I make a payment to the account
I am a resident in the UK for tax purposes, or perform duties which, by virtue of Section 28 of the Income Tax (Earnings & Pensions) Act 2003 (Crown employees serving overseas), are treated as being performed in the UK or I am married to or in a civil partnership with a person who performs such duties, and will inform Columbia Threadneedle Investments if I cease to be so resident or to perform such duties or be married to or in a civil partnership with a person who performs such duties
I agree to be bound by the Lifetime ISA Key Features & Terms and Conditions and will promptly inform you of any changes in my circumstances
I hereby authorise Columbia Threadneedle Investments:
to hold my cash subscription, Lifetime Individual Savings Account, interest, dividends and any other rights or proceeds (including any Lifetime ISA government bonus) in respect of those investments and any other cash
on my written request, to transfer or pay to me, as the case may be, Lifetime ISA investments or other proceeds in respect of such investments or any cash;
to make, on my behalf, any claims to relief from tax in respect of Lifetime ISA investments
to withhold and deduct from a balance in the account and to pay to HMRC any charges due on withdrawals
to make on my behalf any claims for a bonus in respect of Lifetime ISA subscriptions
to make a record in writing in accordance with Regulation 12B paragraph 7(a) of the Individual Savings Account Regulations where required to do so
I understand that:
the CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account is a stocks and shares ISA as defined in the ISA regulations 1998, as may be amended or updated from time to time
this application is subject to acceptance by Columbia Threadneedle Investments
I confirm that:
I have read the latest Key Information Documents for the selected investment trust(s) and that I have read and understood the pre- sales cost disclosure(s) for the selected investment trust(s) and Savings Plan
The above forms part of our standard client agreement. Our terms are detailed fully in our CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account Key Features and Terms & Conditions document which you should read before signing this application form. Familiarising yourself with our terms and conditions ensures you know your rights and what you are agreeing to. You can find our Key Features and Terms & Conditions document on our website or you can request a copy in the mail by phoning us. If you have any questions or need more information on any of our terms, please get in touch.
Signature
Date
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
0345 600 3030, 9.00am - 5.00pm, weekdays, calls may be recorded or monitored for training and quality purposes.
