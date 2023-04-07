CT Private Equity Trust : Sale of Proceeds – Combined ISA & LISA

CT Individual Savings Account

Please use this form if you would like to:

Sell shares in one or more investment trusts within a CT Individual Savings Account (ISA) and transfer the proceeds into a new or existing CT Lifetime Individual Savings Account (LISA)

Both the Lifetime Individual Savings Account and Individual Savings Account must be held in the same name.

Please ensure the form is correctly completed to avoid any delay in the investment of your proceeds into the Lifetime Individual Savings Account.

Please ensure that you have read the latest Key Information Documents (KIDs) for your preferred investment(s), and the Pre-Sales Cost & Charges Disclosure for your Savings Plan and selected investment(s). These documents can be found at ctinvest.co.uk/documents. Paper copies can be provided on request.