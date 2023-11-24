CT Private Equity Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based investment trust for private equity assets - Says net asset value per share falls to 696.30p at September 30 from 711.75p a year ago. However, NAV total return is positive 3.3% over its third quarter once the dividend of 6.95p is included. Adds it will pay out a dividend of 7.01p in January, matching the payout in October. While the private equity sector has seen an "adjustment phase" this year, the trust cites "robust" business confidence and "healthy" levels of turnover in private companies. "Our dealflow of investable companies is excellent. The exit boom of recent years is now past and we are returning to more 'normal' conditions," it says.
Current stock price: 469.00 pence, down 2.4%
12-month change: up 9.5%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
