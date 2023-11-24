CT Private Equity Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in private equity assets, while providing shareholders with a predictable and above average level of dividend funded from a combination of the Company's revenue and realized capital profits. It offers access to a diverse spread of private equity investments principally through exposure to specialist private equity funds and co-investments in individual companies. The private equity funds in which the Company invests comprise buy-out funds, venture capital funds and mezzanine funds. The Company may also purchase secondary private equity fund interests (that is, portfolios of investments in existing private equity funds). The Company may also make direct private equity investments, mainly through co-investment with the funds in which the Company is invested. The Company's investment manager is Columbia Threadneedle Investment Business Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts