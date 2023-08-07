CT Property Trust Limited is a United Kingdom-based commercial property trust. The Trust's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio. The Trust holds a diversified portfolio of freehold and predominantly long leasehold United Kingdom commercial properties. It invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial. The Trust also invests in other commercial property sectors including healthcare, leisure, hotels and serviced apartments, education, car parks and petrol stations, residential, supported living, student accommodation, storage, and supermarkets. The Trust also invests in income producing investments. The Trust's investment manager is Columbia Threadneedle Investment Business Limited.

Sector Commercial REITs