CT Real Estate Investment Trust : 2022 Annual Information Form

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST®

In this Annual Information Form ("AIF"), the terms "CT REIT" and the "REIT" refer to CT Real Estate Investment Trust and its Subsidiaries, including CT REIT Limited Partnership (the "Partnership"), on a consolidated basis, unless the context otherwise requires. Other terms that are capitalized in this AIF are as defined in the Glossary of Terms.

Certain brands mentioned in this AIF are the trade names, trademarks and service marks of Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, CT Real Estate Investment Trust and other organizations or used under license and are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks referred to herein may appear without the ® or ™ symbol.

Unless otherwise specified herein, the information in this AIF is presented as at December 31, 2022 and all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Rounded numbers are used in this AIF and, as such, totals may not add to 100 percent. Occupancy and other leasing key performance measures in this AIF have been prepared on a committed basis which includes the impact of existing lease agreements contracted on or before December 31, 2022, and vacancies as at the end of the reporting period. Certain portions of this AIF reference the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, which are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, and which are incorporated by reference.

This AIF contains statements that are forward-looking and may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Actual results or events may differ from those forecasted and from statements regarding the REIT's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities made in this AIF because of the risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the REIT's business and the general economic environment. CT REIT cannot provide any assurance that any forecasted financial or operational performance, plans or objectives will actually be achieved or, if achieved, will result in an increase in the price of the REIT's Units. See section 22 entitled "Forward-Looking Information" for a more detailed discussion of the REIT's use of forward-looking statements.

1. CORPORATE STRUCTURE

1.1 Overview

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust established on July 15, 2013 pursuant to a declaration of trust as amended and restated as of October 22, 2013 and as further amended and restated as of April 5, 2020 and as may be further amended from time to time ("Declaration of Trust"). CT REIT commenced operations on October 23, 2013. The principal, registered and head office of CT REIT is located at 2180 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario, M4P 2V8. The REIT was formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada.

The REIT's Units are listed on the TSX and are traded under the symbol "CRT.UN".

1.2 Intercorporate Relationships

As at December 31, 2022, CTC held, indirectly, a 68.7% effective interest in the REIT through ownership of 33,989,508 Units and all of the issued and outstanding Class B LP Units, which are economically equivalent to and exchangeable for Units. CTC also owned all of the Class C LP Units.