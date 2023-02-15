Advanced search
    CRT.UN   CA1264621006

CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CRT.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:36:23 2023-02-15 am EST
15.94 CAD   -0.19%
10:17aCt Real Estate Investment Trust : 2022 Annual Information Form
PU
08:31aCT REIT Declares Distribution for the Period of February 1, 2023 to February 28, 2023
AQ
02/14CT Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
CT Real Estate Investment Trust : 2022 Annual Information Form

02/15/2023 | 10:17am EST
CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 2022 Annual Information Form

February 14, 2023

CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Corporate Structure

1

1.1

Overview

1

1.2

Intercorporate Relationships

1

2. Description of the Business

3

2.1

Overview and Strategy

3

2.2

Overview of the Property Portfolio

3

2.3

Description of Key Tenant

4

2.4

Description of Property Portfolio

5

2.5

Property Type Breakdown

5

2.6

Geographic Breakdown of Portfolio

6

2.7

Occupancy and Leasing

7

2.8

Top 10 Third Party Tenants

8

2.9

Economic Dependence on CTC

8

2.10 Intangible Properties

8

2.11 Competitive Conditions

8

2.12 Environmental, Social and Governance

9

2.13 Financing of the Business

10

3. General Development of the Business

10

3.1

General

10

3.2

Acquisitions, Dispositions, Intensifications and Developments

10

3.3

Development Activities

14

3.4

Financings

14

3.5

Corporate Developments

16

3.6

Other Recent Developments

16

4. Risk Factors

17

4.1

Enterprise Risk Management Framework

17

4.2

Key Risks

17

4.2.1 External Economic Environment Risk Factors

18

4.2.2 Key Business Relationship Risk Factors

20

4.2.3 Financial Risk Factors

24

4.2.4 Legal and Regulatory Compliance Risk Factors

29

4.2.5 Operations Risk Factors

32

5. Declaration of Trust and Description of the Units

37

5.1

General

37

5.2

Authorized Capital and Outstanding Securities

39

6. The Partnership and Partnership Units

41

6.1

General

41

6.2

Partnership Units

41

6.3

Additional LP Units

44

6.4

Voting

44

6.5

Operation

44

6.6

Duties and Responsibilities of the General Partner

45

6.7

Distributions

45

6.8

Allocation of Partnership Net Income

45

6.9

Transfer of LP Units

45

6.10 Amendments to the Limited Partnership Agreement

46

7. Investment Guidelines and Operating Policies

46

7.1

Investment Guidelines

46

7.2

Operating Policies

49

8. Indebtedness and Class C LP Units

50

8.1

Capital Structure Strategy

50

8.2

Bank Credit Facility

51

8.3

Debentures

51

8.4

CTC Credit Facility

53

8.5

Mortgages Payable

53

8.6

Class C LP Units

53

9. Arrangements with CTC

53

9.1

Acquisition Agreement

53

9.2

Indemnity Agreement

54

9.3

Exchange Agreement

54

9.4

Commercial Agreements with CTC

56

10.

Distributions

57

10.1 Distribution Policy

57

10.2 Distribution History

58

10.3 Distribution Reinvestment Plan

58

11.

Credit Ratings

58

12.

Market for Securities

59

13.

Trustees and Officers

60

13.1 Committees of the Board of Trustees

61

13.2 Independent Trustee Matters

62

13.3 Executive Officers of the REIT

62

14.

Conflicts of Interest

63

15.

Promoter

63

16.

Interests of Management and Others in Material Transactions

63

17.

Material Contracts

64

18.

Interests of Experts

64

19.

Transfer Agent, Registrar and Indenture Trustee

65

20.

Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions

65

21.

Additional Information

65

22.

Forward-Looking Information

65

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

68

SCHEDULE A - Audit Committee Mandate

I

SCHEDULE B - List of Properties

IX

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST®

In this Annual Information Form ("AIF"), the terms "CT REIT" and the "REIT" refer to CT Real Estate Investment Trust and its Subsidiaries, including CT REIT Limited Partnership (the "Partnership"), on a consolidated basis, unless the context otherwise requires. Other terms that are capitalized in this AIF are as defined in the Glossary of Terms.

Certain brands mentioned in this AIF are the trade names, trademarks and service marks of Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, CT Real Estate Investment Trust and other organizations or used under license and are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks referred to herein may appear without the ® or ™ symbol.

Unless otherwise specified herein, the information in this AIF is presented as at December 31, 2022 and all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Rounded numbers are used in this AIF and, as such, totals may not add to 100 percent. Occupancy and other leasing key performance measures in this AIF have been prepared on a committed basis which includes the impact of existing lease agreements contracted on or before December 31, 2022, and vacancies as at the end of the reporting period. Certain portions of this AIF reference the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, which are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, and which are incorporated by reference.

This AIF contains statements that are forward-looking and may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Actual results or events may differ from those forecasted and from statements regarding the REIT's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities made in this AIF because of the risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the REIT's business and the general economic environment. CT REIT cannot provide any assurance that any forecasted financial or operational performance, plans or objectives will actually be achieved or, if achieved, will result in an increase in the price of the REIT's Units. See section 22 entitled "Forward-Looking Information" for a more detailed discussion of the REIT's use of forward-looking statements.

1. CORPORATE STRUCTURE

1.1 Overview

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust established on July 15, 2013 pursuant to a declaration of trust as amended and restated as of October 22, 2013 and as further amended and restated as of April 5, 2020 and as may be further amended from time to time ("Declaration of Trust"). CT REIT commenced operations on October 23, 2013. The principal, registered and head office of CT REIT is located at 2180 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario, M4P 2V8. The REIT was formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada.

The REIT's Units are listed on the TSX and are traded under the symbol "CRT.UN".

1.2 Intercorporate Relationships

As at December 31, 2022, CTC held, indirectly, a 68.7% effective interest in the REIT through ownership of 33,989,508 Units and all of the issued and outstanding Class B LP Units, which are economically equivalent to and exchangeable for Units. CTC also owned all of the Class C LP Units.

2022 Annual Information Form

Page 1

The following diagram illustrates the organizational structure of CT REIT including its principal Subsidiaries and its controlling shareholder, the jurisdiction of incorporation or formation of each respective entity, and the percentages of voting and non-voting securities owned by the REIT and CTC as at December 31, 2022.

  1. As at December 31, 2022, CTC's effective interest in the REIT was 68.7% consisting of 33,989,508 of the issued and outstanding Units and 127,193,833 Class B LP Units, being all of the issued and outstanding Class B LP Units.
  2. Each Class B LP Unit is accompanied by one Special Voting Unit which provides the holder thereof with a right to vote on matters respecting the REIT equal to the number of Units that may be obtained upon the exchange of the Class B LP Unit to which each Special Voting Unit is attached.
  3. See section 5.2 entitled "Authorized Capital and Outstanding Securities" and section 6.2 entitled "Partnership Units - Class C LP Units" for a description of the Class C LP Units.
  4. See section 6.2 entitled "Partnership Units - Class A LP Units" for a description of the Class A LP Units and section 6.2 entitled "Partnership Units - Class D LP Units " for a description of the Class D LP Units.
  5. While registered title to the Properties is held through various wholly-owned nominee subsidiaries of the Partnership, the Partnership directly or indirectly holds 100% of the beneficial interest in the Properties, save and except for Canada Square wherein the Partnership indirectly owns an undivided 50% beneficial interest in the Property.
  6. A wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Partnership performs property management functions in respect of certain Properties.

2022 Annual Information Form

Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CT Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 15:16:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
