SECOND QUARTER METRICS
At a glance
QUARTERLY
Highlights
Calgary, Alberta
$114.9M 4.4%
NET OPERATING
GROWTH
INCOME (NOI)1
$0.315 3.6%
AFFO PER UNIT
GROWTH
DILUTED
(NON-GAAP)2
$0.346
(8.0%)
NET INCOME
DECLINE
PER UNIT DILUTED
FINANCIAL
Highlights
40.9%
6.59x
3.59x
5.3 YEARS
INDEBTEDNESS
TOTAL
INTEREST
WEIGHTED
RATIO
INDEBTEDNESS /
COVERAGE
AVERAGE
EBITFV2
RATIO2
TERM TO DEBT
MATURITY
BBB
71.4%
$16.79
INVESTMENT
AFFO PAYOUT
NET ASSET
GRADE RATING3
RATIO2
VALUE (NAV)
PER UNIT4
4.13%
$7.0B
WEIGHTED
FAIR MARKET
1
Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to Section 10.1 in this Management's Discussion
AVERAGE
VALUE
INTEREST RATE
INVESTMENT
& Analysis Report for further information.
PROPERTIES
2
Non-GAAP ratio. Refer to Section 10.2 in this Management's Discussion & Analysis
Report for further information.
- Source: S&P Global Ratings and DBRS.
- Refer to Section 7.4 in this Management's Discussion & Analysis Report for further information.
SECOND QUARTER METRICS
At a glance
CANADA
373 ASSETS
30.6M SQ.FT.
99.4%
OCCUPANCY
WESTERN CANADA
ATLANTIC CANADA
44 ASSETS
2.7M SQ.FT.
8.9%
106 ASSETS 8.1M SQ.FT.
26.5%
QUEBEC
78 ASSETS
7.3M SQ.FT.
23.9%
ONTARIO
145 ASSETS
12.5M SQ.FT.
40.7%
Gross leasable area
BY PROPERTY TYPE
PORTFOLIO
Highlights
8.0 YEARS
WEIGHTED
AVERAGE LEASE TERM
1.5%
25.8M
SQ. FT.
RETAIL
PROPERTIES
84.4%
OF TOTAL
PORTFOLIO
GLA
4.6M
SQ. FT.
INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES
14.9%
OF TOTAL
PORTFOLIO
GLA
0.2M
SQ. FT.
MIXED-USE PROPERTY
0.7%
OF TOTAL
PORTFOLIO
GLA
AVERAGE
ANNUAL RENT
ESCALATIONS
FROM CANADIAN
TIRE LEASES
45.0%
OF BASE
MINIMUM RENT
IS FROM MAJOR
URBAN MARKETS
CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
SECOND QUARTER 2024
Forward-looking Disclaimer
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") contains statements that are forward-looking. Actual results or events may differ materially from those forecasted in this disclosure because of the risks and uncertainties associated with the business of CT Real Estate Investment Trust® and its subsidiaries, (referred to herein as "CT REIT", "Trust" or "REIT", unless the context requires otherwise), and the general economic environment. CT REIT cannot provide any assurance that any forecasted financial or operational performance will actually be achieved or, if achieved, that it will result in an increase in the price of CT REIT's Units. See section 14.0 in this MD&A for a more detailed discussion of the REIT's use of forward-looking statements.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1.0 PREFACE
1.1 Basis of Presentation
The following MD&A is intended to provide readers with an assessment of the performance of CT REIT® for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and should be read in conjunction with the REIT's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("interim financial statements") and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In addition, the following MD&A should be read in conjunction with CT REIT's forward-looking information statement found in section 14.0 of this MD&A. Information about CT REIT, including its 2023 Annual Information Form ("AIF"), its 2023 audited annual consolidated financial statements and other public filings, is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") website at www.sedarplus.ca and on CT REIT's website at www.ctreit.com under the tab "Investors" in the Financial Reporting section.
1.2 Definitions
In this document, the terms "CT REIT", "REIT", and "Trust", refer to CT Real Estate Investment Trust® and its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise. In addition, "CTC" refers to Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, entities that it controls (other than CT REIT) and their collective businesses unless the context requires otherwise.
This document contains certain trade-marks and trade names of CTC which are the property of CTC. Solely for convenience, the trade-marks and trade names referred to herein may appear without the ® or ™ symbol.
Any term not defined in this MD&A can be found in the Glossary of Terms in the REIT's 2023 AIF filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on CT REIT's website at www.ctreit.com under the tab "Investors" in the Financial Reporting section.
1.3 Accounting Estimates and Assumptions
The preparation of the interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make judgments and estimates that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the interim financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Refer to section 9.0 in this MD&A for further information.
This MD&A includes material information as at August 1, 2024. Disclosure contained in this document is current to that date, unless otherwise noted.
1.4 Quarterly and Annual Comparisons in this MD&A
Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons of results for Q2 2024 (three and six months ended June 30, 2024) are against results for Q2 2023 (three and six months ended June 30, 2023).
1.5 Currency and Rounding
All amounts in this MD&A are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit, unit, per square foot and square foot amounts or unless otherwise indicated. Rounded numbers are used in this MD&A and, as such, totals may not add up to 100 percent.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1.6 Key Operating Performance Measures and Specified Financial Measures
The key operating performance measures used by management may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate investment trusts or enterprises. Net income and comprehensive income prepared in accordance with IFRS is also subject to varying degrees of judgment, and some meaningful differences in accounting policies exist between publicly traded entities in Canada. Accordingly, net income and comprehensive income as presented by CT REIT may not be comparable to net income and comprehensive income presented by other real estate investment trusts or enterprises.
1.7 Review and Approval by the Board of Trustees
The Board of Trustees (the "Board"), on the recommendation of its Audit Committee, approved this MD&A for issuance on August 1, 2024.
1.8 Nature and Formation
CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust established on July 15, 2013 pursuant to a declaration of trust as amended and restated as of October 22, 2013 and as further amended and restated as of April 5, 2020 and as may be further amended from time to time ("Declaration of Trust"). CT REIT commenced operations on October 23, 2013. The principal, registered and head office of CT REIT is located at 2180 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario, M4P 2V8. CTC owned a 68.5% effective interest in CT REIT as at June 30, 2024, consisting of 33,989,508 of the issued and outstanding units of CT REIT ("Units") and all of the issued and outstanding Class B limited partnership units ("Class B LP Units") of CT REIT Limited Partnership (the "Partnership"), which are economically equivalent to and exchangeable for Units. The holders of Units and Class B LP Units are collectively referred to as "unitholders". CTC also owns all of the issued and outstanding Class C limited partnership units ("Class C LP Units") of the Partnership. The Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and are traded under the symbol CRT.UN.
CT REIT has one segment for financial reporting purposes which comprises the ownership and management of primarily net- lease single tenant retail investment properties located across Canada.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
2.0 GROWTH STRATEGY AND OBJECTIVES
The following section contains forward-looking information and readers are cautioned that actual results may vary.
The principal objective of CT REIT, as a real estate investment trust investing primarily in net-lease single tenant retail assets, is to create unitholder value over the long-term by generating reliable, durable and growing monthly distributions on a tax- efficient basis. To achieve this objective, management is focused on expanding the REIT's asset base while also increasing its AFFO per unit.
Future growth is expected to continue to be achieved from a number of sources including:
- the portfolio of Canadian Tire leases, which generally contain contractual rent escalations of approximately 1.5% per year, on average, and have a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.2 years;
- contractual arrangements with CTC whereby CT REIT has a right of first offer ("ROFO") 1 on all CTC properties which meet the REIT's investment criteria and through preferential rights, subject to certain exceptions, to participate in the development of, and to acquire, certain new retail and Industrial Properties; and
- its relationship with CTC, which CT REIT will continue to leverage in order to obtain insights into potential real estate acquisitions and development opportunities in markets across Canada.
- CT REIT's ROFO under the ROFO Agreement continues in effect until such time as CTC ceases to hold a majority of the Voting Units.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
3.0 SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
Readers are reminded that certain key performance measures may not have standardized meanings under GAAP. For further information on the REIT's operating measures, non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios, refer to section 1.6, section 10.1 and section 10.2.
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except unit, per unit and square
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
footage amounts)
As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2024
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Property revenue
$
144,438
$
137,819
4.8 % $
288,659
$
275,325
4.8 %
EBITFV 1
$
109,970
$
105,932
3.8 % $
218,502
$
209,346
4.4 %
Net operating income 1
$
114,946
$
110,097
4.4 % $
228,427
$
217,514
5.0 %
Net income
$
103,285
$
109,357
(5.6)% $
204,430
$
179,868
13.7 %
Net income per unit - basic 2
$
0.439
$
0.465
(5.6)% $
0.868
$
0.765
13.5 %
Net income per unit - diluted 3
$
0.346
$
0.376
(8.0)% $
0.686
$
0.636
7.9 %
Funds from operations 1
$
79,439
$
77,809
2.1 % $
157,628
$
153,137
2.9 %
FFO per unit - diluted (non-GAAP)2,4,5
$
0.337
$
0.330
2.1 % $
0.668
$
0.651
2.6 %
Adjusted funds from operations 1
$
74,253
$
71,658
3.6 % $
146,883
$
140,889
4.3 %
AFFO per unit - diluted (non-GAAP)2,4,5
$
0.315
$
0.304
3.6 % $
0.623
$
0.599
4.0 %
Distributions per unit - paid 2
$
0.225
$
0.217
3.5 % $
0.449
$
0.434
3.5 %
AFFO payout ratio 4
71.4 %
71.4 %
- %
72.1 %
72.5 %
(0.4)%
Excess of AFFO 1 over distributions:
Excess of AFFO over distributions paid 1,6
$
21,379
$
20,657
3.5 % $
41,101
$
38,948
5.5 %
Per unit - diluted (non-GAAP)2,4,5
$
0.091
$
0.088
3.4 % $
0.174
$
0.166
4.8 %
Cash generated from operating activities
$
96,374
$
103,209
(6.6)% $
208,293
$
208,065
0.1 %
Adjusted cashflow from operations 1
$
69,847
$
67,822
3.0 % $
140,747
$
133,176
5.7 %
Weighted average number of units outstanding 2
Basic
235,424,848
235,116,351
0.1 %
235,531,039
234,977,624
0.2 %
Diluted 3
344,749,865
333,452,168
3.4 %
344,835,287
333,309,156
3.5 %
Diluted (non-GAAP)5
235,823,443
235,435,011
0.2 %
235,908,865
235,291,999
0.3 %
Period-end units outstanding 2
235,371,509
235,166,872
0.1 %
Total assets
$
7,045,699
$
6,950,062
1.4 %
Total non-current liabilities
$
2,530,052
$
2,532,092
(0.1)%
Total indebtedness
$
2,881,393
$
2,776,260
3.8 %
Net asset value per unit 2, 7
$
16.79
$
16.63
1.0 %
Closing market price per unit 2
$
13.18
$
15.09
(12.7)%
OTHER INFORMATION
Weighted average interest rate 8
4.13 %
3.90 %
0.2 %
Indebtedness ratio
40.9 %
39.9 %
1.0 %
Interest coverage ratio 4,9
3.59
3.74
(4.0)%
3.58
3.72
(3.8)%
Weighted average term to debt maturity (in years) 8
5.3
6.0
(11.7)%
Gross leasable area (square feet) 10
30,588,037
30,228,996
1.2 %
Occupancy rate 10, 11
99.4 %
99.0 %
0.4 %
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure. Refer to section 10.1 for further information.
- Total units means Units and Class B LP Units outstanding.
- Diluted units determined in accordance with IFRS includes restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and the effect of assuming that all of the Class C LP Units will be settled with Class B LP Units. Refer to section 7.0.
- Non-GAAPratio. Refer to section 10.2 for further information.
- Diluted units used in calculating non-GAAP measures include restricted and deferred units issued under various plans and exclude the effect of assuming that all of the Class C LP Units
will be settled with Class B LP Units. Refer to section 7.0.
- Refer to section 7.0 for further information.
- Refer to section 7.4 for further information.
- Excludes the Credit Facilities. Refer to section 6.10 for definition.
- Refer to section 6.5 for further information.
- Excludes Development Properties and Properties Under Development. Refer to the Glossary of Terms in the 2023 AIF for definition.
- Occupancy and other leasing key performance measures have been prepared on a committed basis, which includes the impact of lease agreements contracted on or before June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, and vacancies as at the end of those reporting periods.
