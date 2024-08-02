MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

1.0 PREFACE

1.1 Basis of Presentation

The following MD&A is intended to provide readers with an assessment of the performance of CT REIT® for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and should be read in conjunction with the REIT's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("interim financial statements") and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In addition, the following MD&A should be read in conjunction with CT REIT's forward-looking information statement found in section 14.0 of this MD&A. Information about CT REIT, including its 2023 Annual Information Form ("AIF"), its 2023 audited annual consolidated financial statements and other public filings, is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") website at www.sedarplus.ca and on CT REIT's website at www.ctreit.com under the tab "Investors" in the Financial Reporting section.

1.2 Definitions

In this document, the terms "CT REIT", "REIT", and "Trust", refer to CT Real Estate Investment Trust® and its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise. In addition, "CTC" refers to Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, entities that it controls (other than CT REIT) and their collective businesses unless the context requires otherwise.

This document contains certain trade-marks and trade names of CTC which are the property of CTC. Solely for convenience, the trade-marks and trade names referred to herein may appear without the ® or ™ symbol.

Any term not defined in this MD&A can be found in the Glossary of Terms in the REIT's 2023 AIF filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on CT REIT's website at www.ctreit.com under the tab "Investors" in the Financial Reporting section.

1.3 Accounting Estimates and Assumptions

The preparation of the interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make judgments and estimates that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the interim financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Refer to section 9.0 in this MD&A for further information.

This MD&A includes material information as at August 1, 2024. Disclosure contained in this document is current to that date, unless otherwise noted.

1.4 Quarterly and Annual Comparisons in this MD&A

Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons of results for Q2 2024 (three and six months ended June 30, 2024) are against results for Q2 2023 (three and six months ended June 30, 2023).

1.5 Currency and Rounding

All amounts in this MD&A are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit, unit, per square foot and square foot amounts or unless otherwise indicated. Rounded numbers are used in this MD&A and, as such, totals may not add up to 100 percent.