CT UK High Income Trust PLC - Edinburgh, Scotland-based investment trust - Intends to cancel company's units from trading in London to simplify listing structure. Explains this means that holders of the units will instead hold and be able to trade their underlying ordinary shares and B Shares independently. These are already admitted to trading on the Main Market and listed on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority. For every unit held, each holder will hold directly three ordinary shares and one B share.
Current stock price: 81.00 pence
12-month change: down 6.6%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
