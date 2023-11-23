CT UK High Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company's objective is to provide an attractive return to shareholders each year in the form of dividends and/or capital repayments, together with prospects for capital growth. The Company invests predominantly in United Kingdom equities and equity-related securities of companies across the market capitalization spectrum. It approaches investment portfolio construction with the aim of maintaining a diversified portfolio with approximately 40 holdings at any given time. No single investment in the portfolio may exceed 10 per cent of the Company's gross assets at the time of purchase. In addition, it expects few individual holdings to exceed five per cent of the Company's gross assets at the time of purchase. The Company may use derivatives for efficient portfolio management from time to time. The Company's investment manager is Columbia Threadneedle Investment Business Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts