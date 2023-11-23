CT UK High Income Trust Plc announced a third quarter dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 March 2024 of 1.32 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 2 February 2024 to Ordinary shareholders on the register on 5 January 2024, with an ex-dividend date of 4 January 2024.
November 23, 2023 at 05:36 am EST
