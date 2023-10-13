Ctac N.V. is an IT services company specialized in the design, development and implementation of SAP systems. The group's activity is organized into two sectors: - services to large companies: deployment and integration of specific applications (primarily logistical chain management and sales management), Internet portals, etc. The group also offers consulting and system maintenance services; - services to small and medium businesses: integration of applications and Internet portals. Net sales (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (82%) and Belgium (18%).