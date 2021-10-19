Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 10/19 11:35:16 am
4.3 EUR   +0.70%
Ctac N : CEO Henny Hilgerdenaar to leave company

10/19/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Ctac CEO Henny Hilgerdenaar

to leave company

About Ctac

As a Business & Cloud Integrator, Ctac helps its clients realise their ambitions. Ctac creates the required business value through constant innovation. Ctac offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including SAP and Microsoft 'on any cloud' solutions, and provides services in the fields of IT modernisation, Connected Intelligence, Transformation

  • Change management, Security & Trust and Business Transformation.

In addition, Ctac has a number of its own products, including the XV Retail Suite, which consists of an omnichannel-drivenPoint-of-Sale & Loyalty platform, and SaaS solutions for housing corporations and commercial real estate, respectively Fit4Woco and Fit4RealEstate.

In 2021, Ctac had been in business for 29 years and over the years has built up extensive experience and material knowhow in the retail, wholesale, manufacturing and real estate sectors. Ctac recorded revenues of € 52 million in the first half of 2021.

Ctac has a balanced workforce in terms of age, expertise and experience. Ctac sees working together to realise common goals as a high priority. Ctac is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange (ticker: CTAC) and has offices in 's-Hertogenbosch and in Wommelgem (Belgium).

At end-June 2021, Ctac had 457 employees.

More information is available at www.ctac.nl

Ctac will publish its 2021 third-quarter results on 28 October.

More information

Ctac N.V.

www.ctac.nl

Meerendonkweg 11, 5216 TZ 's-Hertogenbosch

info@ctac.nl

PO Box 773, 5201 AT 's-Hertogenbosch

+31 (0)73 - 692 06 92

In case of any inconcistencies the Dutch

version of this press release is leading.

Ctac CEO Henny Hilgerdenaar

to leave company

's-Hertogenbosch, 19 October 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. ("Ctac") (Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC) today announces that it has agreed with Chief Executive Officer Henny Hilgerdenaar that he will resign as CEO of Ctac and step down from his position as statutory director effective 1 November. Earlier this year, Ctac presented a strategy update and the Supervisory Board and Henny Hilgerdenaar consider this a suitable moment to move forward with new leadership to deepen and execute Ctac's chosen strategy. Henny Hilgerdenaar was involved right from the start in the foundation and continued growth of Ctac and has been CEO for the past 10 years. The Supervisory Board is deeply grateful for his enormous contribution and engagement in the development of the company.

Henny Hilgerdenaar (1960) joined Ctac in 1994 as one of the company's first employees. In this period, he was responsible for Sales & Delivery. He was appointed CEO three years after the company's stock exchange listing. Under Hilgerdenaar's leadership, Ctac has grown from an ERP specialist into a full-service IT solutions provider, with more than 400 employees, who together recorded revenues of some € 87 million in 2020. Ctac recently acquired change manager Purple Square, system integrator Oliver IT and strategic IT partner Digimij.

"Henny deserves a great deal of praise and admiration for what he has achieved at Ctac", says Chairman of the Supervisory Board Harry Hendriks. "He has made the company what it is today: a leading IT services provider for medium-sized companies in the Netherlands. Together with Henny, we have reached the conclusion that it is now time for new leadership, for someone with fresh ideas who can fine-tune Ctac's chosen strategy and achieve the company's growth targets. We are extremely grateful to Henny for everything has done for Ctac and wish him all the best for the future."

The Supervisory Board has asked CFO Pieter-Paul Saasen, as current statutory director, to assume the duties of the CEO from today until the company has found a definitive successor.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

28 October 2021 : Publication of 2021 third-quarter results

25 February 2022 : Publication 2021 annual results

29 April 2022 : Publication of 2022 first-quarter results

4 May 2022 : General Meeting of Shareholders

If you would like to unsubscribe from all emails / press releases, please click here.

Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that provide forecasts of future results for Ctac N.V. and expresses certain intentions, objectives and ambitions on the basis of current insights. Such forecasts are, of course, not free of risks and, in view of the fact that there is no certainty about future circumstances, there is a certain degree of uncertainty. There is a multitude of factors that may underlie the fact that the actual results and forecasts may differ from those described in this document. Such factors may include: general economic and technical developments, scarcity in the labour market, the pace of internationalisation of the market for IT solutions and consulting activities as well as future acquisitions and/or divestments.

Disclaimer

CTAC NV published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 16:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 100 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2021 4,30 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
Net cash 2021 5,80 M 6,75 M 6,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 58,2 M 67,6 M 67,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 430
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart CTAC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ctac N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTAC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,27 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henny L. J. Hilgerdenaar Chief Executive Officer
Pieter-Paul Saasen Chief Financial Officer
Gert van de Weerdhof Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ed Kraaijenzank Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Mevrouw E. Karsten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTAC N.V.49.30%68
ACCENTURE PLC31.38%216 766
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.40%179 086
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.88%127 564
SNOWFLAKE INC.20.07%101 668
INFOSYS LIMITED42.71%99 696