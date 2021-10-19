Ctac N : CEO Henny Hilgerdenaar to leave company

Ctac has a balanced workforce in terms of age, expertise and experience. Ctac sees working together to realise common goals as a high priority. Ctac is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange (ticker: CTAC) and has offices in 's-Hertogenbosch and in Wommelgem (Belgium).

In 2021, Ctac had been in business for 29 years and over the years has built up extensive experience and material knowhow in the retail, wholesale, manufacturing and real estate sectors. Ctac recorded revenues of € 52 million in the first half of 2021.

In addition, Ctac has a number of its own products, including the XV Retail Suite, which consists of an omnichannel-drivenPoint-of-Sale & Loyalty platform, and SaaS solutions for housing corporations and commercial real estate, respectively Fit4Woco and Fit4RealEstate.

As a Business & Cloud Integrator, Ctac helps its clients realise their ambitions. Ctac creates the required business value through constant innovation. Ctac offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including SAP and Microsoft 'on any cloud' solutions, and provides services in the fields of IT modernisation, Connected Intelligence, Transformation

PRESS RELEASE

Ctac CEO Henny Hilgerdenaar

to leave company

's-Hertogenbosch, 19 October 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. ("Ctac") (Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC) today announces that it has agreed with Chief Executive Officer Henny Hilgerdenaar that he will resign as CEO of Ctac and step down from his position as statutory director effective 1 November. Earlier this year, Ctac presented a strategy update and the Supervisory Board and Henny Hilgerdenaar consider this a suitable moment to move forward with new leadership to deepen and execute Ctac's chosen strategy. Henny Hilgerdenaar was involved right from the start in the foundation and continued growth of Ctac and has been CEO for the past 10 years. The Supervisory Board is deeply grateful for his enormous contribution and engagement in the development of the company.

Henny Hilgerdenaar (1960) joined Ctac in 1994 as one of the company's first employees. In this period, he was responsible for Sales & Delivery. He was appointed CEO three years after the company's stock exchange listing. Under Hilgerdenaar's leadership, Ctac has grown from an ERP specialist into a full-service IT solutions provider, with more than 400 employees, who together recorded revenues of some € 87 million in 2020. Ctac recently acquired change manager Purple Square, system integrator Oliver IT and strategic IT partner Digimij.

"Henny deserves a great deal of praise and admiration for what he has achieved at Ctac", says Chairman of the Supervisory Board Harry Hendriks. "He has made the company what it is today: a leading IT services provider for medium-sized companies in the Netherlands. Together with Henny, we have reached the conclusion that it is now time for new leadership, for someone with fresh ideas who can fine-tune Ctac's chosen strategy and achieve the company's growth targets. We are extremely grateful to Henny for everything has done for Ctac and wish him all the best for the future."

The Supervisory Board has asked CFO Pieter-Paul Saasen, as current statutory director, to assume the duties of the CEO from today until the company has found a definitive successor.

In case of any inconcistencies the Dutch