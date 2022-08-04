|
Ctac N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Back
Ctac N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Document
-
Filing date04 aug 2022
-
Issuing institutionCtac N.V.
-
Reporting year2022
Share information
Date last update: 04 August 2022
Disclaimer
CTAC NV published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:07:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
104 M
105 M
105 M
|Net income 2021
|
4,10 M
4,16 M
4,16 M
|Net cash 2021
|
5,90 M
5,98 M
5,98 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|12,6x
|Yield 2021
|3,08%
|
|Capitalization
|
54,8 M
56,0 M
55,5 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,47x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,39x
|Nbr of Employees
|444
|Free-Float
|46,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CTAC N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|3,90 €
|Average target price
|6,40 €
|Spread / Average Target
|64,1%