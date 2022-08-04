Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ctac N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTAC   NL0000345577

CTAC N.V.

(CTAC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:16 2022-08-04 am EDT
3.930 EUR   +0.77%
03:08pCTAC N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
07/29CTAC N : books higher revenue and profit in first half year
PU
07/29CTAC N.V. : Half-year results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ctac N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

08/04/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back Ctac N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date04 aug 2022
  • Issuing institutionCtac N.V.
  • Reporting year2022
Previous result
Document
Type of document Document
Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Document220729 ctac n.v. - persbericht h1 2022-a2203-00070.pdf

Date last update: 04 August 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

CTAC NV published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CTAC N.V.
03:08pCTAC N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
07/29CTAC N : books higher revenue and profit in first half year
PU
07/29CTAC N.V. : Half-year results
CO
06/01CTAC N : acquires Technology2Enjoy
PU
06/01CTAC N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/01CTAC N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/01CTAC N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
06/01Ctac N.V. entered into an agreement to acquire Technology2Enjoy B.V.
CI
05/25CTAC N : announces conversion ratio for 2021 optional dividend
PU
05/06CTAC N.V. : Scrip dividend carrying an option to take cash
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 104 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2021 4,10 M 4,16 M 4,16 M
Net cash 2021 5,90 M 5,98 M 5,98 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 54,8 M 56,0 M 55,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart CTAC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ctac N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTAC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,90 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 64,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henny L. J. Hilgerdenaar Chief Executive Officer
Pieter-Paul Saasen Chief Financial Officer
Gert van de Weerdhof Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ed Kraaijenzank Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Mevrouw E. Karsten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTAC N.V.-8.24%55
ACCENTURE PLC-25.66%194 932
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.67%154 373
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.92%101 662
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.04%82 990
SNOWFLAKE INC.-52.07%51 647