Ctac has a balanced workforce in terms of age, expertise and experience. Ctac sees working together to realise common goals as a high priority. Ctac is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange (ticker: CTAC) and has offices in 's-Hertogenbosch and in Wommelgem (Belgium).

In 2023, Ctac has been in business for 31 years and over the years has built up extensive experience and material know-how in the retail, wholesale, manufacturing, real estate and professional services. In 2022, Ctac recorded revenue of € 118 million with on average 463 FTE and 182 professional hires.

In addition, Ctac has a number of its own products, including the XV Retail Suite, which consists of an omnichannel-drivenPoint-of-Sale & Loyalty platform, and SaaS solutions for commercial real estate, Fit4RealEstate.

Ctac offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including SAP and Microsoft 'on any cloud' solutions, and provides services in the fields of Modern Workplace, Integration, Transformation

As a Business & Cloud Integrator, Ctac helps its clients realise their ambitions. Ctac creates the required business value through constant innovation.

Resolution adopted by Ctac N.V.

Extraordinary General Meeting

's-Hertogenbosch, 13 October 2023 - Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. (the Company) announces the resolution adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) of 13 October 2023. In addition, the Supervisory Board resolved to appoint G.W. (Gerben) Moerland as statutory director (Chief Executive Officer).

The following resolution was adopted at the EGM:

Agenda item 3d

Motion to appoint Ms M.E.R. (Marlies) van Elst as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company In accordance with the motion, Ms M.E.R. (Marlies) van Elst was appointed to the Company's Supervisory Board for a period of four years, ending immediately after the Annual General Meeting in 2027.

The complete voting results will be published on the Company's website as soon as possible.

During the EGM, the General Meeting was heard by the Supervisory Board about the proposed appointment of Gerben Moerland as a member of the Executive Board, as previously announced in the press release of 25 August last. After the EGM, the Supervisory Board officially appointed him as a statutory director in the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment is for a period of four years, also ending immediately after the Annual General Meeting in 2027.

The appointment of Mr Moerland as CEO and Ms Van Elst as member of the Supervisory Board brings both the Company's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board up to full strength.

