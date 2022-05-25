Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ctac N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTAC   NL0000345577

CTAC N.V.

(CTAC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/25 11:35:03 am EDT
4.000 EUR    0.00%
01:48pCTAC N : announces conversion ratio for 2021 optional dividend
PU
05/06CTAC N.V. : Scrip dividend carrying an option to take cash
FA
05/04CTAC N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ctac N : announces conversion ratio for 2021 optional dividend

05/25/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Ctac N.V. dividend for 2021 financial year

PRESS RELEASE

About Ctac

As a Business & Cloud Integrator, Ctac helps its clients realise their ambitions. Ctac creates the required business value through constant innovation. Ctac offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including SAP and Microsoft 'on any cloud' solutions, and provides services in the fields of Modern Workplace, Integration, Transformation & Change management, Security & Trust and Business Transformation.

In addition, Ctac has a number of its own products, including the XV Retail Suite, which consists of an omnichannel-drivenPoint-of-Sale & Loyalty platform, and a SaaS solution for commercial real estate, Fit4RealEstate.

In 2022, Ctac had been in business for 30 years and over the years has built up extensive experience and material know-how in the retail, wholesale, manufacturing, real estate and professional services. In 2021, Ctac recorded revenue of € 106 million with on average 430 FTE and 161 professional hires

Ctac has a balanced workforce in terms of age, expertise and experience. Ctac sees working together to realise common goals as a high priority. Ctac is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange (ticker: CTAC) and has offices in 's-Hertogenbosch and in Wommelgem (Belgium).

COLLABORATION

DRIVEN

ENTERPRENEURIAL

CONSCIOUS

RESULT ORIENTED

SPEARHEADS

SAP S/4HANA

Data services

Integration

Cybersecurity

XV-platform

Modern workplace

More information

Ctac N.V.

www.ctac.nl

Pieter-Paul Saasen | CEO

Meerendonkweg 11, 5216 TZ 's-Hertogenbosch

info@ctac.nl

PO Box 773, 5201 AT 's-Hertogenbosch

+31 (0)73 - 692 06 92

In case of any inconcistencies the Dutch

version of this press release is leading.

CTAC N.V. DIVIDEND FOR 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR - 2

PRESS RELEASE

Ctac announces conversion ratio

for 2021 optional dividend

's-Hertogenbosch (the Netherlands), 25 May 2022 - Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. (Ctac) (Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC) today announces the conversion ratio of the stock dividend for the 2021 financial year.

With reference to the publication dated 23 March 2022, as published on www.ctac.nl, in which shareholders were offered the choice of receiving the dividend for the 2021 financial year entirely in cash or in shares, such to be charged to the profit for the 2021 financial year, the number of dividend rights that entitle shareholders to one new Ctac N.V. share with a nominal value of € 0.24 has been set at 36.7943. On the basis of this conversion ratio, the stock dividend corresponds with the cash dividend of € 0.11 per share.

The conversion ratio is based on the volume weighted average share price of all Ctac N.V. shares traded on the days 23, 24 and 25 May 2022.

Ctac will pay the cash dividend and deliver ordinary shares on the basis of the conversion of dividend rights from 1 June 2022.

In case of any inconcistencies the Dutch

version of this press release is leading.

CTAC N.V. DIVIDEND FOR 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR - 3

PRESS RELEASE

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

29 July 2022

: Publication 2022 interim figures

30 September 2022 : Capital Markets Day

26 October 2022 : Q3 2022 trading update

If you would prefer not to receive any more press releases or would like to change your preferences, click here.

Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that provide forecasts of future results for Ctac N.V. and expresses certain intentions, objectives and ambitions on the basis of current insights. Such forecasts are, of course, not free of risks and, in view of the fact that there is no certainty about future circumstances, there is a certain degree of uncertainty. There is a multitude of factors that may underlie the fact that the actual results and forecasts may differ from those described in this document. Such factors may include: general economic and technical developments, scarcity in the labour market, the pace of internationalisation of the market for IT solutions and consulting activities as well as future acquisitions and/or divestments.

In case of any inconcistencies the Dutch

version of this press release is leading.

CTAC N.V. DIVIDEND FOR 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR - 4

Disclaimer

CTAC NV published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 17:47:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CTAC N.V.
01:48pCTAC N : announces conversion ratio for 2021 optional dividend
PU
05/06CTAC N.V. : Scrip dividend carrying an option to take cash
FA
05/04CTAC N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
04/29CTAC N : records strong revenue growth and invests in IT talent and service offering for n..
PU
04/29CTAC N.V. : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/25CTAC N : Stop exponential proliferation of reporting. How to use Power BI effectively!
PU
04/14CTAC N : completes sale of corporation software service (Fit4Woco) to DataBalk
PU
04/14DataBalk B.V. completed the acquisition of Fit4Woco from Ctac N.V..
CI
04/05CTAC N : The GREEN BOX from DIGIMIJ provides first aid and recovery tools following a deva..
PU
03/21CTAC N : sells housing corporation software service (Fit4Woco) to DataBalk
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 104 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2021 4,10 M 4,40 M 4,40 M
Net cash 2021 5,90 M 6,33 M 6,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 54,5 M 58,2 M 58,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart CTAC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ctac N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTAC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henny L. J. Hilgerdenaar Chief Executive Officer
Pieter-Paul Saasen Chief Financial Officer
Gert van de Weerdhof Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ed Kraaijenzank Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Mevrouw E. Karsten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTAC N.V.-5.88%59
ACCENTURE PLC-32.62%176 915
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.05%155 134
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.10%120 344
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.63%88 867
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.67%77 924