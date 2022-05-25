Ctac N : announces conversion ratio for 2021 optional dividend
05/25/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
Ctac N.V. dividend for 2021 financial year
About Ctac
As a Business & Cloud Integrator, Ctac helps its clients realise their ambitions. Ctac creates the required business value through constant innovation. Ctac offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including SAP and Microsoft 'on any cloud' solutions, and provides services in the fields of Modern Workplace, Integration, Transformation & Change management, Security & Trust and Business Transformation.
In addition, Ctac has a number of its own products, including the XV Retail Suite, which consists of an omnichannel-drivenPoint-of-Sale & Loyalty platform, and a SaaS solution for commercial real estate, Fit4RealEstate.
In 2022, Ctac had been in business for 30 years and over the years has built up extensive experience and material know-how in the retail, wholesale, manufacturing, real estate and professional services. In 2021, Ctac recorded revenue of € 106 million with on average 430 FTE and 161 professional hires
Ctac has a balanced workforce in terms of age, expertise and experience. Ctac sees working together to realise common goals as a high priority. Ctac is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange (ticker: CTAC) and has offices in 's-Hertogenbosch and in Wommelgem (Belgium).
's-Hertogenbosch (the Netherlands), 25 May 2022 - Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. (Ctac) (Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC) today announces the conversion ratio of the stock dividend for the 2021 financial year.
With reference to the publication dated 23 March 2022, as published on www.ctac.nl, in which shareholders were offered the choice of receiving the dividend for the 2021 financial year entirely in cash or in shares, such to be charged to the profit for the 2021 financial year, the number of dividend rights that entitle shareholders to one new Ctac N.V. share with a nominal value of € 0.24 has been set at 36.7943. On the basis of this conversion ratio, the stock dividend corresponds with the cash dividend of € 0.11 per share.
The conversion ratio is based on the volume weighted average share price of all Ctac N.V. shares traded on the days 23, 24 and 25 May 2022.
Ctac will pay the cash dividend and deliver ordinary shares on the basis of the conversion of dividend rights from 1 June 2022.
In case of any inconcistencies the Dutch
version of this press release is leading.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
29 July 2022
: Publication 2022 interim figures
30 September 2022 : Capital Markets Day
26 October 2022 : Q3 2022 trading update
