Ctac N : announces conversion ratio for 2021 optional dividend

Ctac announces conversion ratio

for 2021 optional dividend

's-Hertogenbosch (the Netherlands), 25 May 2022 - Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. (Ctac) (Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC) today announces the conversion ratio of the stock dividend for the 2021 financial year.

With reference to the publication dated 23 March 2022, as published on www.ctac.nl, in which shareholders were offered the choice of receiving the dividend for the 2021 financial year entirely in cash or in shares, such to be charged to the profit for the 2021 financial year, the number of dividend rights that entitle shareholders to one new Ctac N.V. share with a nominal value of € 0.24 has been set at 36.7943. On the basis of this conversion ratio, the stock dividend corresponds with the cash dividend of € 0.11 per share.

The conversion ratio is based on the volume weighted average share price of all Ctac N.V. shares traded on the days 23, 24 and 25 May 2022.

Ctac will pay the cash dividend and deliver ordinary shares on the basis of the conversion of dividend rights from 1 June 2022.

