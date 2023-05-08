Ctac N : announces conversion ratio for 2022 optional dividend

's-Hertogenbosch (the Netherlands), 8 May 2023 - Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. (Ctac)
(Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC) today announces the conversion ratio of the stock dividend for the 2022
financial year.
With reference to the publication dated 2 March 2023, as published on www.ctac.nl, in which shareholders
were offered the choice of receiving the dividend for the 2022 financial year entirely in cash or in shares, such to be charged to the profit for the 2022 financial year, the number of dividend rights that entitle shareholders to one new Ctac N.V. share with a nominal value of € 0.24 has been set at 32.7279. On the basis of this conversion ratio, the stock dividend corresponds with the cash dividend of € 0.12 per share.
The conversion ratio is based on the volume weighted average share price of all Ctac N.V. shares traded on
the days 4, 5 and 8 May 2023.
Ctac will pay the cash dividend and deliver ordinary shares on the basis of the conversion of dividend rights
from 15 May 2023.
Disclaimer
CTAC NV published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 17:53:07 UTC.