  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ctac N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTAC   NL0000345577

CTAC N.V.

(CTAC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:53:35 2023-05-08 am EDT
3.980 EUR   -1.97%
01:54pCtac N : announces conversion ratio for 2022 optional dividend
PU
04/26Ctac N.v., - Ctac Persbericht : Ctac boekt sterk omzetgroei
PU
04/26Ctac N : records strong revenue growth
PU
Ctac N : announces conversion ratio for 2022 optional dividend

05/08/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
's-Hertogenbosch (the Netherlands), 8 May 2023 - Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. (Ctac)
(Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC) today announces the conversion ratio of the stock dividend for the 2022
financial year.

With reference to the publication dated 2 March 2023, as published on www.ctac.nl, in which shareholders
were offered the choice of receiving the dividend for the 2022 financial year entirely in cash or in shares, such to be charged to the profit for the 2022 financial year, the number of dividend rights that entitle shareholders to one new Ctac N.V. share with a nominal value of € 0.24 has been set at 32.7279. On the basis of this conversion ratio, the stock dividend corresponds with the cash dividend of € 0.12 per share.

The conversion ratio is based on the volume weighted average share price of all Ctac N.V. shares traded on
the days 4, 5 and 8 May 2023.

Ctac will pay the cash dividend and deliver ordinary shares on the basis of the conversion of dividend rights
from 15 May 2023.

Financials
Sales 2023 128 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 9,60 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,23x
Yield 2023 4,43%
Capitalization 56,6 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 385
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart CTAC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ctac N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTAC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,06 €
Average target price 5,50 €
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter-Paul Saasen Chief Executive Officer
Harry J.G. Hendriks Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mevrouw E. Karsten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ton Vernaus Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Vivian Verleg Manager-Marketing & Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTAC N.V.21.19%62
ACCENTURE PLC-0.45%167 767
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.80%144 663
SIEMENS AG16.08%131 404
IBM-12.24%112 280
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.79%89 020
