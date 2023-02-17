Ctac N : closes 2022 with higher revenue and profit

's-Hertogenbosch (the Netherlands), 17 February 2023 - Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. (Ctac) (Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC) today announces its full year results for 2022.
Highlights 2022
-
Revenue +10.6% (+8.0% organic) to € 117.7 million
-
EBITDA +2.5% to € 12.3 million; margin of 10.5% in line with target for 2022
-
Net profit +6.4% to € 5.0 million
-
Operating cash flow of € 6.1 million and net cash of € 5.4 million
-
Optional dividend proposed of € 0.12 per share (pay-out ratio: 35%)
Highlights fourth quarter 2022
-
Revenue +8.2% driven by strong contribution Secondment and projects
-
EBITDA +7.9% to margin of 12.9%; EBIT +12.5%
Outlook
-
Single-digit organic revenue growth and EBITDA margin of between 11% and 13% in 2023
Disclaimer
