Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ctac N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTAC   NL0000345577

CTAC N.V.

(CTAC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:09:40 2023-02-17 am EST
3.500 EUR   +2.94%
05:06aCtac N : closes 2022 with higher revenue and profit
PU
02/01Ctac N : Action Chooses again for Ctac's XV Unified Commerce platform
PU
01/24Ctac N : Manage your sustainability goals with SAP Cloud for Sustainable Enterprises
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ctac N : closes 2022 with higher revenue and profit

02/17/2023 | 05:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

's-Hertogenbosch (the Netherlands), 17 February 2023 - Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. (Ctac) (Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC) today announces its full year results for 2022.

Highlights 2022

  • Revenue +10.6% (+8.0% organic) to € 117.7 million
  • EBITDA +2.5% to € 12.3 million; margin of 10.5% in line with target for 2022
  • Net profit +6.4% to € 5.0 million
  • Operating cash flow of € 6.1 million and net cash of € 5.4 million
  • Optional dividend proposed of € 0.12 per share (pay-out ratio: 35%)

Highlights fourth quarter 2022

  • Revenue +8.2% driven by strong contribution Secondment and projects
  • EBITDA +7.9% to margin of 12.9%; EBIT +12.5%

Outlook

  • Single-digit organic revenue growth and EBITDA margin of between 11% and 13% in 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

CTAC NV published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 10:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CTAC N.V.
05:06aCtac N : closes 2022 with higher revenue and profit
PU
02/01Ctac N : Action Chooses again for Ctac's XV Unified Commerce platform
PU
01/24Ctac N : Manage your sustainability goals with SAP Cloud for Sustainable Enterprises
PU
2022Ctac N : records higher revenue and stable profit in first nine months
PU
2022Ctac N : Digitalum and Ctac join forces to develop the SAP/inriver integration adaptor
PU
2022Ctac N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
2022Ctac N : books higher revenue and profit in first half year
PU
2022CTAC N.V. : Half-year results
CO
2022Ctac N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Ctac N : acquires Technology2Enjoy
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 119 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2022 4,50 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
Net cash 2022 9,60 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 47,4 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 362
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart CTAC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ctac N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTAC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,40 €
Average target price 5,50 €
Spread / Average Target 61,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter-Paul Saasen Chief Executive Officer
Harry J.G. Hendriks Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mevrouw E. Karsten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ton Vernaus Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Vivian Verleg Manager-Marketing & Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTAC N.V.1.49%51
ACCENTURE PLC5.39%177 096
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.9.25%157 308
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.18%122 057
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.61%94 257
INFOSYS LIMITED6.21%79 670