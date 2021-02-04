Ctac N : files notification that it meets requirements of the Large Company Regime

Ctac files notification that it meets requirements of the Large Company Regime

4 February 2021,

Retail

,

Wholesale

,

Manufacturing

,

Real Estate

Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC) reports that it has notified the Chamber of Commerce that it meets the requirements of the Large Company Regime (structuurregime).



Ctac today filed a notification with the trade register of the Chamber of Commerce, as meant in article 2:153 section 1 of the Dutch Civil Code, to the effect that the company meets the conditions set in article 2:153 section 2 of the Dutch Civil Code. As a result of this notification, Ctac will now amend its articles of association to bring these in line with the requirements of the Large Company Regime.



About Ctac

As a Business & Cloud Integrator, Ctac helps its clients realise their ambitions. Ctac creates the required business value through constant innovation. Ctac offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including SAP and Microsoft 'on any cloud' solutions, and provides services in the fields of consultancy, managed services, projects, learning and secondment. In addition, Ctac has a number of its own products, including the XV Retail Suite, which consists of an omnichannel-driven Point-of-Sale & Loyalty platform. In 2021, Ctac had been in business for 29 years and over the years has built up extensive experience and material know-how in the retail, wholesale, manufacturing and real estate sectors. In 2019, Ctac recorded 82 million euro in revenue.



The organisation has a balanced workforce in terms of age, expertise and experience. Ctac sees working together to realise common goals as a high priority. Ctac is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange (ticker: CTAC) and its head office is located in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.



