CTAC N.V.

(CTAC)
Ctac N : files notification that it meets requirements of the Large Company Regime

02/04/2021 | 12:07pm EST
Ctac files notification that it meets requirements of the Large Company Regime 4 February 2021,Retail,Wholesale,Manufacturing,Real Estate

Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC) reports that it has notified the Chamber of Commerce that it meets the requirements of the Large Company Regime (structuurregime).

Ctac today filed a notification with the trade register of the Chamber of Commerce, as meant in article 2:153 section 1 of the Dutch Civil Code, to the effect that the company meets the conditions set in article 2:153 section 2 of the Dutch Civil Code. As a result of this notification, Ctac will now amend its articles of association to bring these in line with the requirements of the Large Company Regime.

About Ctac
As a Business & Cloud Integrator, Ctac helps its clients realise their ambitions. Ctac creates the required business value through constant innovation. Ctac offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including SAP and Microsoft 'on any cloud' solutions, and provides services in the fields of consultancy, managed services, projects, learning and secondment. In addition, Ctac has a number of its own products, including the XV Retail Suite, which consists of an omnichannel-driven Point-of-Sale & Loyalty platform. In 2021, Ctac had been in business for 29 years and over the years has built up extensive experience and material know-how in the retail, wholesale, manufacturing and real estate sectors. In 2019, Ctac recorded 82 million euro in revenue.

The organisation has a balanced workforce in terms of age, expertise and experience. Ctac sees working together to realise common goals as a high priority. Ctac is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange (ticker: CTAC) and its head office is located in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.

Disclaimer

CTAC NV published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 17:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
