Ctac N : posts relatively strong revenue increase and maintains medium-term outlook

Ctac has a balanced workforce in terms of age, expertise and experience. Ctac sees working together to realise common goals as a high priority. Ctac is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange (ticker: CTAC) and has offices in 's-Hertogenbosch and in Wommelgem (Belgium).

In 2021, Ctac had been in business for 29 years and over the years has built up extensive experience and material know-how in the retail, wholesale, manufacturing and real estate sectors.

In addition, Ctac has a number of its own products, including the XV Retail Suite, which consists of an omnichannel-drivenPoint-of-Sale & Loyalty platform, and SaaS solutions for housing corporations and commercial real estate, respectively Fit4Woco and Fit4RealEstate.

As a Business & Cloud Integrator, Ctac helps its clients realise their ambitions. Ctac creates the required business value through constant innovation. Ctac offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including SAP and Microsoft 'on any cloud' solutions, and provides services in the fields of IT modernisation, Connected Intelligence, Transformation

Net revenue rises to € 25.7 million, an increase of 26.0%, with 18% of this organic, largely driven by higher contribution from secondment and projects

Henny Hilgerdenaar,

Chief Executive Officer:

"We can look back on a strong second quarter and we made solid progress on a large number of fronts. The quarter was marked by the refinement of our strategy, the boosting of our pipeline and the integration of new talent in our organisation. We successfully executed and completed various Data Management and Data

Analytics projects, partly thanks to stronger collaboration and cross pollination across our various teams. We redefined our cloud strategy, putting greater focus on multi-cloud adoption, strategic collaboration with cloud hyperscalers and the expansion of the types of cloud services we offer, such as those within Security.

We also explicitly sought to increase collaboration with our chain partners, including Microsoft, AWS and SAP.

We also made solid progress on our SaaS solutions. For instance, we continued to develop our XV Platform for the Retail & Wholesale sector, leading to the launch of our first micro services. This means we can now provide our clients with optimum support in the field of unified commerce, with hybrid solutions across all channels: web, store and/or mobile. In the coming months, we will continue to enhance the XV platform, with a particular focus on more complex pricing

promotion actions, and open the platform to more ERP back-end systems in addition to SAP. This is how we will ready the platform for the future, while also setting a new standard in this field."

Pieter-Paul Saasen,

Chief Financial Officer:

"Following a good first quarter, we saw the upward line continue across the board in the second quarter, despite seasonal influences. We are seeing a clear recovery in the willingness to invest in IT projects, which had an especially positive impact on our secondment and project business. The strong revenue growth in the second quarter was inhibited somewhat by the low number of workable days and the relatively large number of public holidays. The sharp increase in EBIT and the EBIT margin was in line with our projections. Oliver made a solid and better-than- expected contribution to our results. This underlines the success of our growth strategy. We continue to work on the strengthening and growth of Ctac, with the returns that go hand in hand with that growth."