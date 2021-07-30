Log in
    CTAC   NL0000345577

CTAC N.V.

(CTAC)
Ctac N : posts relatively strong revenue increase and maintains medium-term outlook

07/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Ctac N.V. 2021 half year results

PRESS RELEASE

About Ctac

As a Business & Cloud Integrator, Ctac helps its clients realise their ambitions. Ctac creates the required business value through constant innovation. Ctac offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including SAP and Microsoft 'on any cloud' solutions, and provides services in the fields of IT modernisation, Connected Intelligence, Transformation

  • Change management, Security & Trust and Business Transformation.

In addition, Ctac has a number of its own products, including the XV Retail Suite, which consists of an omnichannel-drivenPoint-of-Sale & Loyalty platform, and SaaS solutions for housing corporations and commercial real estate, respectively Fit4Woco and Fit4RealEstate.

In 2021, Ctac had been in business for 29 years and over the years has built up extensive experience and material know-how in the retail, wholesale, manufacturing and real estate sectors.

Ctac has a balanced workforce in terms of age, expertise and experience. Ctac sees working together to realise common goals as a high priority. Ctac is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange (ticker: CTAC) and has offices in 's-Hertogenbosch and in Wommelgem (Belgium).

COLLABORATION

DRIVEN

ENTERPRENEURIAL

CONSCIOUS

RESULT ORIENTED

PORTFOLIO PILLARS

DIGITAL &

CUSTOMER

DATA DRIVEN

IP &

BUSINESS

BUSINESS

CONSULTING

EXPERIENCE

ENTERPRISE

PLATFORMS

INTEGRATION

SUPPORT

More information

Ctac N.V.

www.ctac.nl

Henny Hilgerdenaar

|

CEO

Meerendonkweg 11, 5216 TZ 's-Hertogenbosch

info@ctac.nl

Pieter-Paul Saasen

|

CFO

PO Box 773, 5201 AT 's-Hertogenbosch

+31 (0)73 - 692 06 92

2021 HALF YEAR RESULTS - 2

PRESS RELEASE

In this press release

  1. HIGHLIGHTS
  2. MESSAGE FROM THE CEO AND CFO
  3. GROUP PERFORMANCE
  4. PERFORMANCE PER CORE REGION
  5. NET PROFIT
  6. FINANCIAL POWER

9 BALANCE SHEET

10 OUTLOOK

ADDENDA

11 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS / CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

15 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

  1. PROFIT (LOSS) PER SHARE
  2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
  1. SEGMENTED RESULTS
  2. ACQUISITIONS AND DESINVESTMENTS

24 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED HALF YEAR REPORT

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

28 October 2021 : Publication of Q3 2021 press release

25 February 2022 : Publication annual results

If you would like to unsubscribe from all emails / press releases, please click here.

2021 HALF YEAR RESULTS - 3

PRESS RELEASE

Ctac posts relatively strong revenue increase

and maintains medium-term outlook

's-Hertogenbosch, 30 July 2021 - Business & Cloud Integrator Ctac N.V. (Ctac) (Euronext Amsterdam: CTAC)

today announces its results for the first half of 2021.

Highlights first half 2021

Highlights second quarter 2021

  • Net revenue rises 23.2% to € 52.1 million, driven by broad-based organic growth and the acquisition of Oliver
  • EBITDA rises to € 5.7 million, an increase of 46.2%
  • Net result almost triples to € 1.9 million, compared with € 0.7 million in H1 2020
  • Free cash flow comes in at € - 5.4 million due to the payment of deferred taxes (Covid-19) and the acquisition of Oliver
  • Net revenue rises to € 25.7 million, an increase of 26.0%, with 18% of this organic, largely driven by higher contribution from secondment and projects
  • EBIT comes in at € 1.2 million, an increase of 140%
  • Cash position normalised due to the absence of Covid-19 measures seen in second quarter 2021

Key figures

H1 2021

H1 2020

Delta

Q2-2021

Q2-2020

Delta

€ mln

Revenue*

52.1

42.3

+23.2%

25.7

20.4

+26.0%

EBITDA*

5.7

3.9

+46.2%

2.5

1.7

+47.1%

EBIT*

2.9

1.3

+123.1%

1.2

0.5

+140.0%

Net result

1.9

0.7

+171.4%

Free cash flow

-5.4

7.2

+175.0%

Net cash (30 June)

1.7

6.7

-74.6%

*) Excluding discontinued operations in France

In case of any inconsistencies the Dutch version of this press release is leading.

The information in this half year report is unaudited.

2021 HALF YEAR RESULTS - 4

PRESS RELEASE

Henny Hilgerdenaar,

Chief Executive Officer:

"We can look back on a strong second quarter and we made solid progress on a large number of fronts. The quarter was marked by the refinement of our strategy, the boosting of our pipeline and the integration of new talent in our organisation. We successfully executed and completed various Data Management and Data

  • Analytics projects, partly thanks to stronger collaboration and cross pollination across our various teams. We redefined our cloud strategy, putting greater focus on multi-cloud adoption, strategic collaboration with cloud hyperscalers and the expansion of the types of cloud services we offer, such as those within Security.
    We also explicitly sought to increase collaboration with our chain partners, including Microsoft, AWS and SAP.

We also made solid progress on our SaaS solutions. For instance, we continued to develop our XV Platform for the Retail & Wholesale sector, leading to the launch of our first micro services. This means we can now provide our clients with optimum support in the field of unified commerce, with hybrid solutions across all channels: web, store and/or mobile. In the coming months, we will continue to enhance the XV platform, with a particular focus on more complex pricing

  • promotion actions, and open the platform to more ERP back-end systems in addition to SAP. This is how we will ready the platform for the future, while also setting a new standard in this field."

Pieter-Paul Saasen,

Chief Financial Officer:

"Following a good first quarter, we saw the upward line continue across the board in the second quarter, despite seasonal influences. We are seeing a clear recovery in the willingness to invest in IT projects, which had an especially positive impact on our secondment and project business. The strong revenue growth in the second quarter was inhibited somewhat by the low number of workable days and the relatively large number of public holidays. The sharp increase in EBIT and the EBIT margin was in line with our projections. Oliver made a solid and better-than- expected contribution to our results. This underlines the success of our growth strategy. We continue to work on the strengthening and growth of Ctac, with the returns that go hand in hand with that growth."

In case of any inconsistencies the Dutch version of this press release is leading.

The information in this half year report is unaudited.

2021 HALF YEAR RESULTS - 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CTAC NV published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
