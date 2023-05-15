|
Ctac N : s-Hertogenbosch
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction15 may 2023
Issuing institutionCtac N.V.
Chamber of Commerce16066162
Place of residences-Hertogenbosch
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Month
Total placed capital3.395.765,76 EUR
Total votes14.149.024,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel
ISINNL0000345577
Disclosure0,24
Previous notification13.931.649
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel
Type stockNL0000345577
ISIN0,24
Nominal value14.149.024
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
Date last update: 15 May 2023
Disclaimer
|Sales 2023
128 M
139 M
139 M
|Net income 2023
|
6,10 M
6,63 M
6,63 M
|Net cash 2023
|
9,60 M
10,4 M
10,4 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|8,95x
|Yield 2023
|4,57%
|Capitalization
55,4 M
60,3 M
60,3 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,36x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,28x
|Nbr of Employees
|385
|Free-Float
|46,2%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends CTAC N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|3,94 €
|Average target price
|5,50 €
|Spread / Average Target
|39,6%