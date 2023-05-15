Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ctac N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTAC   NL0000345577

CTAC N.V.

(CTAC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:28:46 2023-05-15 am EDT
3.980 EUR   +1.02%
03:25pCtac N : s-Hertogenbosch
PU
05/09Ctac N : Ctac maakt omwisselverhouding keuzedividend 2022 bekend
PU
05/08Ctac N : announces conversion ratio for 2022 optional dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ctac N : s-Hertogenbosch

05/15/2023 | 03:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ctac N.V.
Ctac N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction15 may 2023
Issuing institutionCtac N.V.
Chamber of Commerce16066162
Place of residences-Hertogenbosch
Previous result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital3.395.765,76 EUR Total votes14.149.024,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0000345577 Disclosure0,24 Previous notification13.931.649 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0000345577 ISIN0,24 Nominal value14.149.024 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 15 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

CTAC NV published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 19:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CTAC N.V.
03:25pCtac N : s-Hertogenbosch
PU
05/09Ctac N : Ctac maakt omwisselverhouding keuzedividend 2022 bekend
PU
05/08Ctac N : announces conversion ratio for 2022 optional dividend
PU
04/26Ctac N.v., - Ctac Persbericht : Ctac boekt sterk omzetgroei
PU
04/26Ctac N : records strong revenue growth
PU
04/26CTAC N.V. : 1st quarter turnover
CO
04/17CTAC N.V. : Ex-dividend day for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered ..
FA
04/14Ctac N : Besluiten Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders Ctac N.V.
PU
03/29Ctac N : 230328 Ctac N.V. persbericht - Ctac CEO Pieter-Paul Saasen treedt terug vanwege g..
PU
03/28Ctac N : CEO Pieter-Paul Saasen steps down due to health reasons
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 128 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2023 6,10 M 6,63 M 6,63 M
Net cash 2023 9,60 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,95x
Yield 2023 4,57%
Capitalization 55,4 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 385
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart CTAC N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ctac N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTAC N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,94 €
Average target price 5,50 €
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter-Paul Saasen Chief Executive Officer
Harry J.G. Hendriks Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mevrouw E. Karsten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ton Vernaus Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Vivian Verleg Manager-Marketing & Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTAC N.V.17.61%60
ACCENTURE PLC3.88%175 054
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.54%145 732
SIEMENS AG15.78%129 193
IBM-12.81%111 544
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.94%87 888
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer