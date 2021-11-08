Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. on Director Resignation of CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/08 2.Name of legal person:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr. Wen-Hung Lee (���姻) 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp. 5.Name of the new position holder:None 6.Resume of the new position holder:None 7.Reason for the change:personal resignation 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/06/24 to 2022/06/23 9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:resignation will be effective on December 16, 2021