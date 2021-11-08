Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. on Director Resignation of CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp.
11/08/2021 | 05:08am EST
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
2
2021/11/08
17:58:57
Announcement on behalf of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
on Director Resignation of CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp.
2021/11/08
paragraph 6
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/08
2.Name of legal person:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr. Wen-Hung Lee (���姻)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of CTBC Bank (Philippines)
Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:None
6.Resume of the new position holder:None
7.Reason for the change:personal resignation
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/06/24 to 2022/06/23
9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:resignation will be effective
on December 16, 2021
