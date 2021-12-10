Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CTBC Financial : 2021Q3 CTBC Bank Financial Statements (consolidated)

12/10/2021 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

Stock Code: 5841

CTBC BANK CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Statements

With Independent Auditors' Review Report

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Address:

No. 166, 168, 170, 186, 188, Jingmao 2nd Rd., Nangang Dist., Taipei City

115, Taiwan, R.O.C.

Telephone:

886-2-3327-7777

The independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.

2

Table of contents

Contents

Page

1.

Cover Page

1

2.

Table of Contents

2

3.

Independent Auditors' Review Report

3

4.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

5.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

5

6.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

6

7.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7

8.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

(1)

Company history

810

(2)

Approval date and procedures of the consolidated financial statements

10

(3)

New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted

1013

(4)

Summary of significant accounting policies

1331

(5)

Significant accounting assumptions and judgments, and major sources

32

of estimation uncertainty

(6)

Explanation of significant accounts

32137

(7)

Related-party transactions

138153

(8)

Pledged assets

153154

(9)

Commitments and contingencies

154160

(10)

Losses Due to Major Disasters

160

(11)

Subsequent Events

160

(12)

Other

160170

(13)

Other disclosures

(a) Information on significant transactions

171172

(b) Information on investment in mainland China

172173

(14)

Segment information

174175

3

Independent Auditors' Review Report

To the Board of Directors of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.:

Introduction

We have reviewed the consolidated financial statements of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (" the Bank" ) and its subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, the consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, as well as the changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchant and International Accounting Standards 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

We conducted our reviews in accordance with Statement of Auditing Standards 65, " Review of Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" . A review of the consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Bank and its subsidiaries as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, as well as its consolidated cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchant and International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

3-1

Emphasis of Matter

The judicial cases as stated in Note 9(b). Part of judicial cases are still under investigation by the judiciary, and the results remain uncertain. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

The engagement partners on the review resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Wu, Lin and Tzang, Kuo-Yang.

KPMG

Taipei, Taiwan (Republic of China)

November 10, 2021

Notes to Readers

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated statement of financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally accepted and applied in the Republic of China.

The independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.

September 30, 2021December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020
Amount % Amount % Amount %

4

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards as of September 30, 2021 and 2020

CTBC BANK CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020

(Expressed in Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

ASSETS

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

11000

Cash and cash equivalents (note 4, 6(a) and (f), and

$

60,883,554

1

62,941,038

2

59,711,924

2

7)

11500

Due from Central Bank and call loans to banks (note

352,771,751

8

357,920,481

8

345,166,152

8

6(b), 7 and 8)

12000

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit

167,023,243

4

194,402,273

4

195,797,869

5

or loss (note 4, 6(c), (t) and (ao))

12100

Financial assets measured at fair value through other

246,720,770

6

352,833,641

8

319,935,093

7

comprehensive income (note 4, 6(d), (t) and (ao),

and 8)

12200

Investment in debt instruments at amortized cost

843,604,921

19

781,466,726

17

764,952,974

17

(note 4, 6(e), (t) and (ao), and 8)

12300

Financial assets-hedging (note 4, 6(f) and (ao))

69,446

-

16,394

-

174,001

-

12500

Securities purchased under resell agreements (note 4

4,402,187

-

2,607,710

-

7,357,784

-

and 6(g))

13000

Receivables-net (note 4, 6(h), (j) and (ao), 7 and 8)

148,377,612

3

141,259,787

3

136,842,973

3

13200

Current income tax assets (note 4)

1,220,653

-

1,116,121

-

1,018,998

-

13500

Loans-net (note 4, 6(i), (j) and (ao), 7 and 8)

2,617,559,742

57

2,475,938,077

55

2,442,731,522

55

15000

Investment under equity method-net (note 4 and

21,285,748

-

19,649,774

1

19,148,998

1

6(k))

15500

Other financial assets-net (note 4, 6(j), (l) and (ao),

5,325,680

-

1,420,083

-

903,500

-

and 8)

18500

Premises and equipment-net (note 4 and 6(n))

41,407,815

1

43,000,685

1

43,373,598

1

18600

Right-of-useassets-net (note 4 and 6(o))

16,593,302

-

16,178,313

-

16,426,034

-

18700

Investment property-net (note 4 and 6(m))

5,221,896

-

5,146,251

-

5,012,260

-

19000

Intangible assets-net (note 4 and 6(p))

15,717,844

-

15,939,985

-

15,789,929

-

19300

Deferred income tax assets (note 4)

8,817,927

-

7,748,861

-

7,504,021

-

19500

Other assets-net (note 4 and 6(q))

25,539,769

1

30,669,842

1

37,900,550

1

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 4,582,543,860 100 4,510,256,042 100 4,419,748,180 100

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities:

21000

Deposits from Central Bank and other banks (note

$

32,255,654

1

55,993,946

1

55,409,788

1

6(r) and 7)

21500

Due to Central Bank and other banks (note 6(s) and

3,467,235

-

5,223,928

-

6,313,879

-

8)

22000

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through

43,721,350

1

77,517,104

2

91,975,011

2

profit or loss (note 4, 6(c) and (ao), and 7)

22300

Financial liabilities-hedging (note 4, 6(f) and (ao))

64,555

-

211,672

-

70,929

-

22500

Securities sold under repurchase agreements (note 4

69,276,569

1

80,419,543

2

108,396,502

3

and 6(t))

23000

Payables (note 6(u) and 7)

70,654,429

2

77,827,894

2

80,495,681

2

23200

Current income tax liabilities (note 4)

6,995,253

-

3,063,209

-

2,883,412

-

23500

Deposits and remittances (note 6(v) and 7)

3,921,038,188

86

3,750,938,038

83

3,626,580,834

82

24000

Financial debentures (note 6(c) and (w))

55,999,997

1

58,999,999

2

58,000,000

2

25500

Other financial liabilities (note 6(x))

36,491,934

1

50,664,147

1

52,008,189

1

25600

Provisions (note 4, 6(j), (y) and (ab))

5,147,294

-

5,412,445

-

5,088,089

-

26000

Lease liabilities (note 4, 6(aa) and 7)

14,658,446

-

14,285,447

-

14,257,240

-

29300

Deferred tax liabilities (note 4)

2,051,483

-

4,799,121

-

4,548,977

-

29500

Other liabilities (note 6(z))

10,351,437

-

12,519,535

-

10,314,156

-

Total Liabilities

4,272,173,824

93

4,197,876,028

93

4,116,342,687

93

Stockholders' Equity - Parent Company:

Capital stock:

31101

Common stock (note 6(ad))

147,962,186

3

147,962,186

3

147,962,186

3

Capital surplus: (note 6(ad))

31501

Capital premium

28,607,197

1

28,607,197

1

28,607,197

1

31599

Others

1,200,974

-

1,252,008

-

1,252,008

-

Retained earnings:

32001

Legal reserve

107,112,133

2

99,015,191

2

99,015,191

2

32003

Special reserve

16,966,072

-

14,863,982

-

14,863,982

-

32005

Undistributed earnings (note 6(ad))

24,564,837

1

26,989,858

1

21,281,548

1

32500

Other equity interest (note 6(ad))

(16,119,384)

-

(6,390,578)

-

(9,653,873)

-

38000

Non-controlling interests

76,021

-

80,170

-

77,254

-

Total Equity

310,370,036

7

312,380,014

7

303,405,493

7

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

4,582,543,860

100

4,510,256,042

100

4,419,748,180

100

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
03:32aCTBC FINANCIAL : 2021Q3 CTBC Bank Financial Statements (consolidated)
PU
12/09CTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of CTBC Holding attending investor meetings
PU
12/07CTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of CTBC Holding attending investor meetings
PU
12/07CTBC FINANCIAL : To announce the preliminary earnings of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. ..
PU
12/07CTBC FINANCIAL : Earnings for November 2021
PU
12/03CTBC FINANCIAL : Holding recognized by DJSI and local awards for ESG efforts
PU
11/30CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC FHC on behalf of CTBC Securities in connection with CTB..
PU
11/30CTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. on behalf of CTBC Securitie..
PU
11/30CTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement to change of the Director of CTBC Securities Investment Serv..
PU
11/25CTBC FINANCIAL : Announcement of CTBC Holding attending investor meetings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 205 B 7 399 M 7 399 M
Net income 2021 54 242 M 1 958 M 1 958 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 4,94%
Capitalization 505 B 18 213 M 18 225 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 20 766
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 25,90 TWD
Average target price 27,04 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.31.73%18 213
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.28%474 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.78%364 110
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%245 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%211 014
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY64.65%198 126