CTBC Financial : 2021Q3 CTBC Bank Financial Statements (consolidated)

The independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.
2
Table of contents
Contents
Page
1.
Cover Page
1
2.
Table of Contents
2
3.
Independent Auditors' Review Report
3
4.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
4
5.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
5
6.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
6
7.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
7
8.
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
(1)
Company history
8～10
(2)
Approval date and procedures of the consolidated financial statements
10
(3)
New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted
10～13
(4)
Summary of significant accounting policies
13～31
(5)
Significant accounting assumptions and judgments, and major sources
32
of estimation uncertainty
(6)
Explanation of significant accounts
32～137
(7)
Related-party transactions
138～153
(8)
Pledged assets
153～154
(9)
Commitments and contingencies
154～160
(10)
Losses Due to Major Disasters
160
(11)
Subsequent Events
160
(12)
Other
160～170
(13)
Other disclosures
(a) Information on significant transactions
171～172
(b) Information on investment in mainland China
172～173
(14)
Segment information
174～175
3
Independent Auditors' Review Report
To the Board of Directors of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.:
Introduction
We have reviewed the consolidated financial statements of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (" the Bank" ) and its subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, the consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, as well as the changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchant and International Accounting Standards 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.
Scope of Review
We conducted our reviews in accordance with Statement of Auditing Standards 65, " Review of Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" . A review of the consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Bank and its subsidiaries as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, as well as its consolidated cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchant and International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.
3-1
Emphasis of Matter
The judicial cases as stated in Note 9(b). Part of judicial cases are still under investigation by the judiciary, and the results remain uncertain. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.
The engagement partners on the review resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Wu, Lin and Tzang, Kuo-Yang.
KPMG
Taipei, Taiwan (Republic of China)
November 10, 2021
Notes to Readers
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated statement of financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally accepted and applied in the Republic of China.
September 30, 2021December 31, 2020September 30, 2020
Amount % Amount % Amount %
4
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards as of September 30, 2021 and 2020
CTBC BANK CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020
(Expressed in Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
ASSETS
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
11000
Cash and cash equivalents (note 4, 6(a) and (f), and
$
60,883,554
1
62,941,038
2
59,711,924
2
7)
11500
Due from Central Bank and call loans to banks (note
352,771,751
8
357,920,481
8
345,166,152
8
6(b), 7 and 8)
12000
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit
167,023,243
4
194,402,273
4
195,797,869
5
or loss (note 4, 6(c), (t) and (ao))
12100
Financial assets measured at fair value through other
246,720,770
6
352,833,641
8
319,935,093
7
comprehensive income (note 4, 6(d), (t) and (ao),
and 8)
12200
Investment in debt instruments at amortized cost
843,604,921
19
781,466,726
17
764,952,974
17
(note 4, 6(e), (t) and (ao), and 8)
12300
Financial assets-hedging (note 4, 6(f) and (ao))
69,446
-
16,394
-
174,001
-
12500
Securities purchased under resell agreements (note 4
4,402,187
-
2,607,710
-
7,357,784
-
and 6(g))
13000
Receivables-net (note 4, 6(h), (j) and (ao), 7 and 8)
148,377,612
3
141,259,787
3
136,842,973
3
13200
Current income tax assets (note 4)
1,220,653
-
1,116,121
-
1,018,998
-
13500
Loans-net (note 4, 6(i), (j) and (ao), 7 and 8)
2,617,559,742
57
2,475,938,077
55
2,442,731,522
55
15000
Investment under equity method-net (note 4 and
21,285,748
-
19,649,774
1
19,148,998
1
6(k))
15500
Other financial assets-net (note 4, 6(j), (l) and (ao),
