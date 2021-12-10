CTBC Financial : 2021Q3 CTBC Bank Financial Statements (consolidated)

The independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Independent Auditors' Review Report

To the Board of Directors of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.:

Introduction

We have reviewed the consolidated financial statements of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (" the Bank" ) and its subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, the consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, as well as the changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchant and International Accounting Standards 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

We conducted our reviews in accordance with Statement of Auditing Standards 65, " Review of Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" . A review of the consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Bank and its subsidiaries as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, as well as its consolidated cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchant and International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.