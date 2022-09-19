CTBC Financial : 2022Q2 CTBC Bank Financial Statements (consolidated)

The independent auditors' report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Independent Auditors' Report

To the Board of Directors of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. ("the Bank") and its subsidiaries

which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2022, December 31 and June 30, 2021, the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Bank and its subsidiaries as at June 30, 2022, December 31 and June 30, 2021, and its consolidated financial performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and its consolidated cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants and International Accounting Standards (" IASs" ) 34 " Interim Financial Reporting", endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing Auditing and Certification of Financial Statements by Certified Public Accountants, Jin Kuan Yin No. 10802731571 issued by the Financial Supervisory Commission, and the auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank and its subsidiaries in accordance with the Certified Public Accountants Code of Professional Ethics in Republic of China ("the Code"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

The judicial cases are stated in Note 9(c). Part of judicial cases are still under investigation by the judiciary, and the results remain uncertain. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In our judgment, the key audit matters which should communicate through the auditors' report were as follows:

