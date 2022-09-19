CTBC Financial : 2022Q2 CTBC Bank Financial Statements (consolidated)

The independent auditors' report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.
2
Table of contents
Contents
Page
1.
Cover Page
1
2.
Table of Contents
2
3.
Independent Auditors' Report
3
4.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
4
5.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
5
6.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
6
7.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
7
8.
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
(1)
Company history
8～10
(2)
Approval date and procedures of the consolidated financial statements
10
(3)
New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted
10～11
(4)
Summary of significant accounting policies
11～29
(5)
Significant accounting assumptions and judgments, and major sources
30
of estimation uncertainty
(6)
Explanation of significant accounts
30～136
(7)
Related-party transactions
137～151
(8)
Pledged assets
152
(9)
Commitments and contingencies
153～160
(10)
Losses Due to Major Disasters
160
(11)
Subsequent Events
160
(12)
Other
161～162
(13)
Other disclosures
(a) Information on significant transactions
163～164
(b) Information on investees
164～165
(c) Information on investment in mainland China
165～166
(14)
Segment information
167～168
3
KPMG
110615
5 7 68 (
101
)
Tel
+ 886 2 8101 6666
68F., TAIPEI 101 TOWER, No. 7, Sec. 5,
Fax
+ 886 2 8101 6667
Xinyi Road, Taipei City 110615, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
Web
home.kpmg/tw
Independent Auditors' Report
To the Board of Directors of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.:
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. ("the Bank") and its subsidiaries
which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2022, December 31 and June 30, 2021, the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Bank and its subsidiaries as at June 30, 2022, December 31 and June 30, 2021, and its consolidated financial performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and its consolidated cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants and International Accounting Standards (" IASs" ) 34 " Interim Financial Reporting", endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing Auditing and Certification of Financial Statements by Certified Public Accountants, Jin Kuan Yin No. 10802731571 issued by the Financial Supervisory Commission, and the auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank and its subsidiaries in accordance with the Certified Public Accountants Code of Professional Ethics in Republic of China ("the Code"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion.
Emphasis of Matter
The judicial cases are stated in Note 9(c). Part of judicial cases are still under investigation by the judiciary, and the results remain uncertain. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In our judgment, the key audit matters which should communicate through the auditors' report were as follows:
KPMG, a Taiwan partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.
3-1
Assessment of the fair value of financial instruments
Please refer to Note 4(f) for the related accounting policies of the assessment of the fair value of financial instruments, Note 5 for the accounting assumptions and estimation uncertainty, and Note 6(aq) for the other details.
Description of key audit matter:
Parts of the financial instruments owned by the Bank and its subsidiaries as of June 30, 2022 were valued via evaluation model due to the lack of transaction prices at active market, and parts of the referred input values could not be obtained from the public market. Thus, it demands significant professional judgments from the management by using different valuation techniques and assumptions for input values. Therefore, the assessment of fair value of financial instruments is one of the key audit matters.
How the matter was addressed in our audit:
Our principal audit procedures included: Testing the management' s control procedures over the classification, measurement and disclosure of fair value of financial instruments, including evaluating how the management determines the classification of financial instruments, chooses the appropriate evaluation method and decides the prime parameter hypothesis, and confirming that the presentation and disclosure of financial instruments are in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs). For financial instruments with active market prices, we used sampling test to assess the appropriateness of public quoted prices. As to financial instruments using evaluation model to measure their fair value, we used sampling test to confirm the appropriateness of the evaluation method and the prime input values used by the management.
Impairment of loans and receivables
Please refer to Note 4(f) for the related accounting policies of impairment of loans and receivables, Note 5 for the accounting assumptions and estimation uncertainty, and Note 6(h), (i), (j) and (aq) for the other details.
Description of key audit matter:
The management assessed the expected credit loss (ECL) of loans and receivables by identifying whether the credit risk of credit assets has significantly increased since initial recognition, then dividing ECL into 12- month ECL and lifetime ECL, and dividing them into collective assessment and individual assessment to measure them by using different impairment methods. For collective assessment, the impairment is calculated by establishing an impairment model and using the past loss experience, current market conditions and forward-looking estimation on assets with similar credit risk characteristic to form basic estimation. For individual assessment, the measurement is based on expected future recoverable cash flows. The aforementioned measurement methods involved significant professional judgments and estimation by the management; therefore, the impairment of loans and receivables is one of the key audit matters.
How the matter was addressed in our audit:
Our principal audit procedures included: Understanding the methodology and related control procedures on how the management assesses and measures the impairment amount of loans and receivables. For collective assessment, we assessed the impairment model adopted by the management and reviewed the appropriateness of the calculation of the impairment parameters (including probability of default, loss given default, exposure at default and recovery rate) via sampling. For individual assessment, we used sampling test to assess the appropriateness of the estimation of future recoverable amounts and the value of collateral. Meanwhile, we assessed whether the allowance for loans and receivables meets the regulation requirement.
Other Matter
Individual financial statements of the Bank were additionally prepared, and we have expressed an unqualified opinion with emphasis of matter and other matter on it for user reference.
3-2
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants and International Accounting Standards (" IASs" ) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Bank and its subsidiaries' ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Bank and its subsidiaries or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance (including audit committee) are responsible for overseeing the Bank and its subsidiaries' financial reporting process.
Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Bank and its subsidiaries' internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Bank and its subsidiaries' ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank and its subsidiaries to cease to continue as a going concern.
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 07:19:08 UTC.