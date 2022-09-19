CTBC Financial : 2022Q2 CTBC Holding Financial Statements(consolidated)

1 Stock Code: 2891 CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Financial Statements With Independent Auditors' Report For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 Address: 27F and 29F, No.168, Jingmao 2nd Rd., Nangang Dist., Taipei City 115, Taiwan, R.O.C. Telephone: 886-2-3327-7777 The independent auditors' report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.

2 Table of contents Contents Page 1. Cover Page 1 2. Table of Contents 2 3. Independent Auditors' Report 3 4. Consolidated Balance Sheets 4 5. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 5 6. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 6 7. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 7 8. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Company history 8 (2) Approval date and procedures of the consolidated financial statements 8 (3) New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted 9～11 (4) Summary of significant accounting policies 11～37 (5) Significant accounting assumptions and judgments, and major sources 37 of estimation uncertainty (6) Explanation of significant accounts 38～205 (7) Related-party transactions 206～219 (8) Pledged assets 219～220 (9) Commitments and contingencies 220～230 (10) Losses Due to Major Disasters 230 (11) Subsequent Events 230 (12) Other 231～292 (13) Other disclosures (a) Information on significant transactions 293～296 (b) Information on investees 296～298 (c) Information on investment in mainland China 298～299 (d) Major shareholders 299 (14) Segment information 300

3 KPMG 110615 5 7 68 ( 101 ) Tel + 886 2 8101 6666 68F., TAIPEI 101 TOWER, No. 7, Sec. 5, Fax + 886 2 8101 6667 Xinyi Road, Taipei City 110615, Taiwan (R.O.C.) Web home.kpmg/tw Independent Auditors' Report To the Board of Directors of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.("the Company") and its subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2022, December 31 and June 30, 2021, and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries as of June 30, 2022, December 31 and June 30, 2021, along with consolidated financial performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and its consolidated cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Companies, and International Accounting Standards (IAS) 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" , endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China ("FSC"). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing Auditing and Certification of Financial Statements by Certified Public Accountants, Jin Kuan Yin No.10802731571 issued by the Financial Supervisory Commission, and the auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the Certified Public Accountants Code of Professional Ethics in Republic of China ("the Code"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion. Emphasis of Matter The judicial cases as stated in Note 9(c). Part of judicial cases are still under investigation by the judiciary, and the results remain uncertain. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. KPMG, a Taiwan partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.

3-1 Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Assessment of the fair value of financial instruments

Please refer to Note 4(f) for the related accounting policies of the assessment of the fair value of financial instruments, Note 5 for the accounting assumptions and estimation uncertainty, and Note 6(av) for the other details.

Description of key audit matter:

Parts of the financial instruments owned by the Company and its subsidiaries as of June 30, 2022 were valued via evaluation model due to the lack of public transaction prices, and parts of the referred input values could not be obtained from the public market. Thus, it demands significant professional judgments from the management by using different valuation techniques and assumptions for input values. Therefore, the assessment of fair value of financial instruments is one of the key audit matters.

How the matter was addressed in our audit:

Our principal audit procedures included: testing the management's control procedures over the classification, measurement and disclosure of fair value of financial instruments, including evaluating how the management determines the classification of financial instruments and chooses the appropriate evaluation method and the prime parameter hypothesis, and confirming that the presentation and disclosure of financial instruments are in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs). For financial instruments with active market prices, we used sampling test to assess the appropriateness of public quoted prices. As to financial instruments using evaluation model to measure their fair value, we used sampling test to confirm the appropriateness of the evaluation method and the prime input values used by the management. Impairment of loans and receivables

Please refer to Note 4(f) for the related accounting policies of impairment of loans and receivables, Note 5 for the accounting assumptions and estimation uncertainty, and Note 6(h), (i), (j) and (av) for the other details.

Description of key audit matter:

The management assessed the expected credit loss (ECL) of loans and receivables by identifying whether the credit risk of credit assets has significantly increased since initial recognition, then dividing ECL into 12- month ECL and lifetime ECL, and dividing them into collective assessment and individual assessment to measure them by using different impairment methods. For collective assessment, the impairment is calculated by establishing an impairment model and using the past loss experience, current market conditions and forward-looking estimation on assets with similar credit risk characteristic to form basic estimation. For individual assessment, the measurement is based on expected future recoverable cash flows. The aforementioned measurement methods involved significant professional judgments and estimation by the management; therefore, the impairment of loans and receivables is one of the key audit matters.

How the matter was addressed in our audit:

Our principal audit procedures included: understanding the methodology and related control procedures on how the management assesses and measures the impairment amount of loans and receivables. For collective assessment, we assessed the impairment model adopted by the management and reviewed the appropriateness of the calculation of the impairment parameters (including probability of default, loss given default, exposure at default and recovery rate) via sampling. For individual assessment, we used sampling test to assess the appropriateness of the estimation of future recoverable amounts and the value of collateral. Meanwhile, we assessed whether the allowance for loans and receivables meets the regulation requirements.