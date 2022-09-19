CTBC Financial : 2022Q2 CTBC Holding Financial Statements(consolidated)

27F and 29F, No.168, Jingmao 2nd Rd., Nangang Dist., Taipei City 115,
Taiwan, R.O.C.
Telephone:
886-2-3327-7777
The independent auditors' report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.
2
Table of contents
Contents
Page
1.
Cover Page
1
2.
Table of Contents
2
3.
Independent Auditors' Report
3
4.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
4
5.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
5
6.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
6
7.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
7
8.
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
(1)
Company history
8
(2)
Approval date and procedures of the consolidated financial statements
8
(3)
New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted
9～11
(4)
Summary of significant accounting policies
11～37
(5)
Significant accounting assumptions and judgments, and major sources
37
of estimation uncertainty
(6)
Explanation of significant accounts
38～205
(7)
Related-party transactions
206～219
(8)
Pledged assets
219～220
(9)
Commitments and contingencies
220～230
(10)
Losses Due to Major Disasters
230
(11)
Subsequent Events
230
(12)
Other
231～292
(13)
Other disclosures
(a) Information on significant transactions
293～296
(b) Information on investees
296～298
(c) Information on investment in mainland China
298～299
(d) Major shareholders
299
(14)
Segment information
300
3
KPMG
110615
5 7 68 (
101
)
Tel
+ 886 2 8101 6666
68F., TAIPEI 101 TOWER, No. 7, Sec. 5,
Fax
+ 886 2 8101 6667
Xinyi Road, Taipei City 110615, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
Web
home.kpmg/tw
Independent Auditors' Report
To the Board of Directors of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.:
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.("the Company") and its subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2022, December 31 and June 30, 2021, and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries as of June 30, 2022, December 31 and June 30, 2021, along with consolidated financial performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and its consolidated cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Companies, and International Accounting Standards (IAS) 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" , endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China ("FSC").
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing Auditing and Certification of Financial Statements by Certified Public Accountants, Jin Kuan Yin No.10802731571 issued by the Financial Supervisory Commission, and the auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic of China. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the Certified Public Accountants Code of Professional Ethics in Republic of China ("the Code"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion.
Emphasis of Matter
The judicial cases as stated in Note 9(c). Part of judicial cases are still under investigation by the judiciary, and the results remain uncertain. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
KPMG, a Taiwan partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.
3-1
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Assessment of the fair value of financial instruments
Please refer to Note 4(f) for the related accounting policies of the assessment of the fair value of financial instruments, Note 5 for the accounting assumptions and estimation uncertainty, and Note 6(av) for the other details.
Description of key audit matter:
Parts of the financial instruments owned by the Company and its subsidiaries as of June 30, 2022 were valued via evaluation model due to the lack of public transaction prices, and parts of the referred input values could not be obtained from the public market. Thus, it demands significant professional judgments from the management by using different valuation techniques and assumptions for input values. Therefore, the assessment of fair value of financial instruments is one of the key audit matters.
How the matter was addressed in our audit:
Our principal audit procedures included: testing the management's control procedures over the classification, measurement and disclosure of fair value of financial instruments, including evaluating how the management determines the classification of financial instruments and chooses the appropriate evaluation method and the prime parameter hypothesis, and confirming that the presentation and disclosure of financial instruments are in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs). For financial instruments with active market prices, we used sampling test to assess the appropriateness of public quoted prices. As to financial instruments using evaluation model to measure their fair value, we used sampling test to confirm the appropriateness of the evaluation method and the prime input values used by the management.
Impairment of loans and receivables
Please refer to Note 4(f) for the related accounting policies of impairment of loans and receivables, Note 5 for the accounting assumptions and estimation uncertainty, and Note 6(h), (i), (j) and (av) for the other details.
Description of key audit matter:
The management assessed the expected credit loss (ECL) of loans and receivables by identifying whether the credit risk of credit assets has significantly increased since initial recognition, then dividing ECL into 12- month ECL and lifetime ECL, and dividing them into collective assessment and individual assessment to measure them by using different impairment methods. For collective assessment, the impairment is calculated by establishing an impairment model and using the past loss experience, current market conditions and forward-looking estimation on assets with similar credit risk characteristic to form basic estimation. For individual assessment, the measurement is based on expected future recoverable cash flows. The aforementioned measurement methods involved significant professional judgments and estimation by the management; therefore, the impairment of loans and receivables is one of the key audit matters.
How the matter was addressed in our audit:
Our principal audit procedures included: understanding the methodology and related control procedures on how the management assesses and measures the impairment amount of loans and receivables. For collective assessment, we assessed the impairment model adopted by the management and reviewed the appropriateness of the calculation of the impairment parameters (including probability of default, loss given default, exposure at default and recovery rate) via sampling. For individual assessment, we used sampling test to assess the appropriateness of the estimation of future recoverable amounts and the value of collateral. Meanwhile, we assessed whether the allowance for loans and receivables meets the regulation requirements.
3-2
3. Provision of insurance liability
Please refer to Note 4(s) for the related accounting policies of insurance liability, Note 5 for the accounting assumptions and estimation uncertainty, and Note 6(aa) and (af) for the other details of the provision of insurance liability.
Description of key audit matter:
The estimation of the Company and its subsidiaries' insurance liability is subject to future uncertainties. The assumption of life insurance reserve adopts a fixed cost basis, that is to say, the provision is calculated by a reserve rate upon the issuance of insurance policy. Provision of unearned premiums is calculated by actuaries according to each product' s characteristic and its undue risk. The main assumptions of claim reserve are claim development factors and expected claims rates. To execute the adequacy of insurance liabilities testing, estimating the discounted future cash flows should take into consideration the future insurance payments, insurance income and related expenses. The aforementioned evaluation involved the professional judgments of the management which will affect the recognition amount of insurance liabilities. Therefore, evaluating the provision of insurance liabilities is one of the key audit matters.
How the matter was addressed in our audit:
Our principal audit procedures included: reviewing the analysis of movements in insurance liabilities, adopting the audit of insurance liabilities performed by our actuarial specialists, and inspecting whether the calculation and applied parameters are in accordance with the related ordinances, administrative interpretations and code of conduct announced by the Actuarial Institute of the Republic of China. Also, the assessment on the reasonableness of actuarial assumptions should be in conformity with the empirical data and product specification in order to build the model of evaluation of insurance liability, as well as the estimation on the reasonableness of the actuarial result adopted by the management should be based on our understanding of industry and market to make sure that the final provision of insurance liability has been properly recorded.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Companies, and International Accounting Standards (IAS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China (" FSC" ) and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company and its subsidiaries ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company and its subsidiaries or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance (including audit committee) are responsible for overseeing the Company and its subsidiaries financial reporting process.
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 07:19:08 UTC.