CTBC Financial : Annoucement of CTBC Sports Entertainment Co. Ltd., to obtain the right-of-use assets from related parties.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Part of the office space located in 6F, No.188, Jingmao 2nd Rd., Nangang Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/27 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Total 103.62 ping unit average price:NTD 2,095/ping (1)92.29 ping unit price:NTD 2,080/ping(office without facilities) (2)11.33 ping unit price:NTD 2,220/ping(office with facilities) rental price per month:NTD 217,116 total transaction price:NTD 4,993,668 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): The trading counterpart: CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. CTBC Bank Co., Ltd is an actual related party of the company (both are subsidiaries of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd) 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart: Joint office for the company group. The location, size of space and other contains are aligned with business needs. (The identity of the previous owner:N/A) 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):N/A 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: To pay rent by quarter. Monetary amount: NT651,348 (The first payment is NT$434,232, and the rent is paid on 111/2/1~111/3/31) Lease term:2022/2/1-2023/12/31 Either party may terminate the Agreement, as agreed, by giving a three-month written advance notice to the other party. Other important terms and conditions: NO 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: The reference basis for the decision on price: Rental price refer rental price of market data from nearby building and appraisal report made by areal estate appraiser. The decision making department: Chairman 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price:Chuan Li Appraisal firm; NTD 2,110/ping per month (Not including office facilities) 11.Name of the professional appraiser:WEI, SHIH-CHING 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: (100) Tao-Shih-Ku-ZiNo. 000031 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:Not applicable 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Not applicable 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable 17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable 18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable 20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: For the need of business development and lease office premises. 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NO 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:YES 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:N/A 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:YES 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:N/A 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:N/A 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO