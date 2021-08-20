CTBC Financial : Announced by CFHC on behalf of CTBC VC the board's resolution of the subscription of shares of CTBC International Co. Limited.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/08/20

2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment:Subscription of

shares of CTBC International Co. Limited to indirectly invest in CTBC

Financial Leasing Co., Ltd..

3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:

Amount: 30,000,000 shares

Unit price: USD 1 per share

Total monetary amount of the transaction: USD 30,000,000

4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee:

CTBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:

CNY 433,802,000

6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned

mainland Chinese investee:USD 30,000,000

7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:

Financial leasing business

8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the

aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:

The financial statements present fairly in all material respects are in

accordance with the requirements of Accounting Standards for Business

Enterprises issued by the Ministry of Finance of the P.R.C..

9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest

annual financial statements:CNY 321,641,400

10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in

the latest annual financial statements:CNY 17,738,099

11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese

investee, up to the present moment:NTD 1,375,231,063

12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:

Trading counterparty: CTBC International Co. Limited

Relationship: CTBC International Co. Limited is 100% owned subsidiary of

CTBC VC.

13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall

also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading

counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with

the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary

amount of transfer:

Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty: To meet the

needs of increasing working capital of CTBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.,

100% owned subsidiary of CTBC International Co. Limited, by issuing new

shares and increasing capital.

14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has

been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the

date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its

relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:

Related party: CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Date of acquisition by the related party: 2012/04/24

Date of disposal by the related party: 2021/03/31

Price of disposal by the related party: NTD 1,375,231,063

Relationship: both parties are 100% owned subsidiary of CTBC Financial

Holding Co., Ltd.

15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:Not applicable.

16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary

amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms

and conditions:

Prior regulatory approval from Financial Supervisory Commission, R.O.C. and

Investment Commission of Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C.

17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference

basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:

The Manner: Approved by the board of directors.

The reference basis for the decision on price: The book value per share

based on the lasted audited financial statement of CTBC International Co.

Limited.

The decision-making unit: Board of Directors

18.Broker:Not applicable.

19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:To meet the needs of

increasing working capital of CTBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., 100% owned

subsidiary of CTBC International Co. Limited, to enhance business expansion

and increase profitability.

20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No

21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:

Yes

22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/08/20

23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by

the Audit Committee:2021/08/20

24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current

investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment:

CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: NTD 2,679,959,308 (including the current

investment which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of

Ministry of Economic Affairs)

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: NTD 0

25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the

current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present

moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:

CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: 1.34% (including the current investment

which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of Ministry of

Economic Affairs)

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: 0%

26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the

current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present

moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:

CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: 0.04% (including the current investment

which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of Ministry of

Economic Affairs)

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: 0%

27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the

current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present

moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest

financial statements:

CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: 0.66% (including the current investment

which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of Ministry of

Economic Affairs)

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: 0%

28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present

moment:

CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: NTD 2,679,959,308 (including the current

investment which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of

Ministry of Economic Affairs)

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: NTD 0

29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to

the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial

statements:

CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: 1.34% (including the current investment

which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of Ministry of

Economic Affairs)

30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to

the present moment, to the total assets on the latest

financial statements:

CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: 0.04% (including the current investment

which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of Ministry of

Economic Affairs)

31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to

the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the

latest financial statements:

CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: 0.66% (including the current investment

which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of Ministry of

Economic Affairs)

32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for

the last three years:

2018：NTD 1,572,981

2019：NTD 111,436

2020：NTD 0

33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last

three years:

2018：NTD 0

2019：NTD 0

2020：NTD 0

34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current

transaction:Not applicable

35.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable

36.Name of the CPA:Not applicable

37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable

38.Any other matters that need to be specified:

This transaction has been approved by the board of directors of CTBC

Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

