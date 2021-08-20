CTBC Financial : Announced by CFHC on behalf of CTBC VC the board's resolution of the subscription of shares of CTBC International Co. Limited.
08/20/2021 | 06:54am EDT
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/08/20
2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment:Subscription of
shares of CTBC International Co. Limited to indirectly invest in CTBC
Financial Leasing Co., Ltd..
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount: 30,000,000 shares
Unit price: USD 1 per share
Total monetary amount of the transaction: USD 30,000,000
4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee:
CTBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.
5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
CNY 433,802,000
6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned
mainland Chinese investee:USD 30,000,000
7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
Financial leasing business
8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the
aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
The financial statements present fairly in all material respects are in
accordance with the requirements of Accounting Standards for Business
Enterprises issued by the Ministry of Finance of the P.R.C..
9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest
annual financial statements:CNY 321,641,400
10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in
the latest annual financial statements:CNY 17,738,099
11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese
investee, up to the present moment:NTD 1,375,231,063
12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:
Trading counterparty: CTBC International Co. Limited
Relationship: CTBC International Co. Limited is 100% owned subsidiary of
CTBC VC.
13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall
also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary
amount of transfer:
Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty: To meet the
needs of increasing working capital of CTBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.,
100% owned subsidiary of CTBC International Co. Limited, by issuing new
shares and increasing capital.
14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
Related party: CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Date of acquisition by the related party: 2012/04/24
Date of disposal by the related party: 2021/03/31
Price of disposal by the related party: NTD 1,375,231,063
Relationship: both parties are 100% owned subsidiary of CTBC Financial
Holding Co., Ltd.
15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:Not applicable.
16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
Prior regulatory approval from Financial Supervisory Commission, R.O.C. and
Investment Commission of Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C.
17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The Manner: Approved by the board of directors.
The reference basis for the decision on price: The book value per share
based on the lasted audited financial statement of CTBC International Co.
Limited.
The decision-making unit: Board of Directors
18.Broker:Not applicable.
19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:To meet the needs of
increasing working capital of CTBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., 100% owned
subsidiary of CTBC International Co. Limited, to enhance business expansion
and increase profitability.
20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
Yes
22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/08/20
23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2021/08/20
24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current
investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment:
CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: NTD 2,679,959,308 (including the current
investment which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of
Ministry of Economic Affairs)
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: NTD 0
25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:
CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: 1.34% (including the current investment
which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of Ministry of
Economic Affairs)
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: 0%
26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:
CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: 0.04% (including the current investment
which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of Ministry of
Economic Affairs)
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: 0%
27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest
financial statements:
CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: 0.66% (including the current investment
which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of Ministry of
Economic Affairs)
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: 0%
28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present
moment:
CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: NTD 2,679,959,308 (including the current
investment which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of
Ministry of Economic Affairs)
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: NTD 0
29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial
statements:
CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: 1.34% (including the current investment
which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of Ministry of
Economic Affairs)
30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the total assets on the latest
financial statements:
CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: 0.04% (including the current investment
which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of Ministry of
Economic Affairs)
31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the
latest financial statements:
CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.: 0.66% (including the current investment
which has not be submitted to the Investment Commission of Ministry of
Economic Affairs)
32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for
the last three years:
2018：NTD 1,572,981
2019：NTD 111,436
2020：NTD 0
33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last
three years:
2018：NTD 0
2019：NTD 0
2020：NTD 0
34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:Not applicable
35.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable
36.Name of the CPA:Not applicable
37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable
38.Any other matters that need to be specified:
This transaction has been approved by the board of directors of CTBC
Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:53:02 UTC.