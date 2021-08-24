CTBC Financial : Announced by CFHC on behalf of CTBC for issue of 2021 USD 11Mio 4th Senior Unsecured USD 5 Year Callable Range Accrual Interest Rate Linked Financial Debentures

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA

2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of

___________ (company)]:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. 4th Senior Unsecured USD 5 Year

Callable Range Accrual Interest Rate Linked Financial Debentures in 2021

('Debentures')

3.Total amount issued:USD 11,000,000

4.Face value per bond:USD 50,000

5.Issue price:at 100% face value on the issue date

6.Issuance period:Except for exercise of redemption right by CTBC, 5 years

7.Coupon rate:Combination of fixed interest rate and structured interest rate

(Range Accrual)

8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None

9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:

To support loan and investment business and enhance funding liquidity

10.Underwriting method:None

11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:None

12.Underwriter or agent:None

13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None

14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:CTBC will process and make

payment of principal and interest

15.Certifying institution:None

16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA

17.Sell-back conditions:None

18.Buyback conditions:(1) From the issue date, CTBC has right to redeem

Debentures in whole at the amount of debenture face value on any interest

payment date.(2) In the event of the occurrence of any specific event, CTBC

has right to redeem Debentures in whole at the early redemption amount on

the date otherwise announced by CTBC.

19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or

subscription:NA

20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,

stock swap, or subscription:NA

21.Any other matters that need to be specified:None