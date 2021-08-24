Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2891   TW0002891009

CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2891)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

CTBC Financial : Announced by CFHC on behalf of CTBC for issue of 2021 USD 11Mio 4th Senior Unsecured USD 5 Year Callable Range Accrual Interest Rate Linked Financial Debentures

08/24/2021 | 03:14am EDT
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. 4th Senior Unsecured USD 5 Year
Callable Range Accrual Interest Rate Linked Financial Debentures in 2021
('Debentures')
3.Total amount issued:USD 11,000,000
4.Face value per bond:USD 50,000
5.Issue price:at 100% face value on the issue date
6.Issuance period:Except for exercise of redemption right by CTBC, 5 years
7.Coupon rate:Combination of fixed interest rate and structured interest rate
(Range Accrual)
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To support loan and investment business and enhance funding liquidity
10.Underwriting method:None
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:None
12.Underwriter or agent:None
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:CTBC will process and make
payment of principal and interest
15.Certifying institution:None
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA
17.Sell-back conditions:None
18.Buyback conditions:(1) From the issue date, CTBC has right to redeem
Debentures in whole at the amount of debenture face value on any interest
payment date.(2) In the event of the occurrence of any specific event, CTBC
has right to redeem Debentures in whole at the early redemption amount on
the date otherwise announced by CTBC.
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:NA
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:NA
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 203 B 7 262 M 7 262 M
Net income 2021 52 664 M 1 885 M 1 885 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,00x
Yield 2021 5,96%
Capitalization 418 B 14 956 M 14 968 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 20 757
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 21,45 TWD
Average target price 26,03 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Kuei Wu President & General Manager
Ya Ling Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Wen Lung Yen Chairman
Titan Chia Chief Technology Officer & Deputy General Manager
Aaron King Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.8.88%14 956
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.76%462 327
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.97%339 710
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%241 714
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.07%200 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.75%194 726