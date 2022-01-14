CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC FHC on behalf of CTBC Securities acquisition of 1st unsecured corporate bonds of CTBC FHC in 2022(Supplement to 2021/11/30 announcement)

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield, etc.):CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 1st unsecured corporate bonds in 2022 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/14~2022/01/14 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: (1)Amount:800 units (2)Unit price:NTD 10,000,000 par value (3)Total monetary amount:NTD 8,000,000,000 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): (1)Trading counterparty:CTBC FHC (2)Relationship with the Company:CTBC Securities is 100% held by CTBC FHC 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:Acting as underwriter in connection with offering and issuance of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 1st unsecured corporate bonds in 2022 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being disposed of, over such related party):N/A 8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):N/A 9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: (1)Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount):Lump-sum payment on settlement date (2)Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions:N/A 10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: (1)The manner of deciding on this transaction:Price negotiation (2)The reference basis for the decision on price: Market price (3)The decision-making unit:Approved by the Board and internal authorization 11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or disposed of:N/A 12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment: (1)Amount:800 units (2)Monetary amount:NTD 8,000,000,000 (3)Shareholding percentage and status of any restriction of rights :N/A 13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present:Ratio to the total assets:0.48%�FRatio to equity attributable to owners of the parent:7.78%�FOperating capital:NTD 8,153,026,000 14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A 15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Acting as underwriter to assist sales and settlement 16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No 17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/30 19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:2021/11/30 20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current transaction:N/A 21.Name of the CPA firm:N/A 22.Name of the CPA:N/A 23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A 24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No 25.Details on change of business model:N/A 26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year:N/A 27.Source of funds:Working capital 28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None