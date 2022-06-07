Log in
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-05
26.85 TWD   +0.94%
CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC FHC on behalf of CTBC Securities acquisition of 2nd Unsecured Corporate Bonds of CTBC FHC in 2022(Supplement to 2022/05/11 announcement)

06/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/07 Time of announcement 17:59:32
Subject 
 Announced by CTBC FHC on behalf of CTBC Securities
acquisition of 2nd Unsecured Corporate Bonds of CTBC FHC
in 2022(Supplement to 2022/05/11 announcement)
Date of events 2022/06/07 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 2nd Unsecured Corporate Bonds in 2022
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/07~2022/06/07
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
(1)Amount:270 units
(2)Unit price:NTD 10,000,000 par value
(3)Total monetary amount:NTD 2,700,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
(1)Trading counterparty:CTBC FHC
(2)Relationship with the Company:CTBC Securities is 100% held by CTBC FHC
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:Acting as underwriter in connection with offering and issuance of
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 2nd Unsecured Corporate Bonds in 2022
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):N/A
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):N/A
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
(1)Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount):Lump-sum payment on settlement date
(2)Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and
conditions:N/A
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
(1)The manner of deciding on this transaction:Price negotiation
(2)The reference basis for the decision on price:Market price
(3)The decision-making unit:Approved by the Board and internal
authorization
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:N/A
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
(1)Amount:270 units
(2)Monetary amount:NTD 2,700,000,000
(3)Shareholding percentage and status of any restriction of rights :N/A
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:Ratio to the total assets:0.27%；Ratio to equity attributable to
owners of the parent:4.59%；Operating capital:NTD 9,001,488,000
14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Acting as
underwriter to assist sales and settlement
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/11
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/05/11
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:N/A
21.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
22.Name of the CPA:N/A
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:N/A
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:N/A
27.Source of funds:Working capital
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 10:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
