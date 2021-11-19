CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd., BOD approved the signing of Credit Card Contracted Merchant.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/19 2.Company name:CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:none 5.Cause of occurrence:signing Contract with China Eastern Airlines Taipei Branch. 6.Countermeasures:none 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none