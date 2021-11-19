CTBC Financial : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd., BOD approved the signing of Credit Card Contracted Merchant.
11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CTBC FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
9
Date of announcement
2021/11/19
Time of announcement
17:24:38
Subject
Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on
behalf of CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd., BOD approved the signing
of Credit Card Contracted Merchant.
Date of events
2021/11/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/19
2.Company name:CTBC Bank Co.,Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:none
5.Cause of occurrence:signing Contract with China Eastern
Airlines Taipei Branch.
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:03 UTC.